Flusterclux With Lynn Lyons: For Parents Who Worry

Parenting isn't easy, and it's normal to worry. Lynn Lyons, therapist, author, and speaker is one of the world's experts on helping parents, kids, and teens man... More
Available Episodes
5 of 164
Loneliness and Connection in Adults
In Part 2 of our discussion on loneliness, we focus on adults. Making friends in adulthood feels risky. If you are at all anxious or introverted, vulnerability and rejection hardly seem worth it. But connection is possible once we dispel some limiting beliefs.
VISIT OUR SPONSORS FOR SPECIAL OFFERS JUST FOR YOU
Now’s the time to try Earth Breeze and save 40%! Go to earthbreeze.com/flusterclux to get started on eco-friendly laundry detergent sheets.
Go to LuvBuglearning.com and sign up for a 7-day free trial, or simply download from the APP store and subscribe.
Get $100 off of your first month with a licensed therapist at Talkspace when you go to Talkspace.com and use code FLUSTER.
Download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Go to Zocdoc.com/FLUSTER and Then find and book a top-rated doctor today. Many are available within 24 hours.
Grab your Liquid I.V. in bulk and get 20% off when you go to LIQUID-IV.COM and use code FLUSTER at checkout.
Visit fearlessfinance.com today to chat with a planner for free to make sure it’s a good fit, and you’ll get $50 off your first planning meeting when you use the code FLUSTER.
Planning a family vacation in 2023?
Flusterclux co-host, Robin Hutson, publishes Luxe Recess, a family travel magazine with honest reviews written for parents by parents. Check out our guides of Dude Ranch Vacations, Italy with Kids, and Best Texas Resorts for Families.
FOLLOW US
Join the Facebook group to get news on the upcoming courses for parents, teens, and kids.
Follow Flusterclux on Facebook and Instagram.
Follow Lynn Lyons on Twitter and Youtube.
New episodes arrive Friday at 5:00AM EST.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/28/2023
47:10
Loneliness and Connection in Kids and Teens
Loneliness is a deep longing for connection that you can’t find and is more prevalent in young people than old. In this first of a two-part discussion, we address the painful and prevalent disconnection in our children and what matters as we help them with relationships.
VISIT OUR SPONSORS FOR SPECIAL OFFERS JUST FOR YOU
Now’s the time to try Earth Breeze and save 40%! Go to earthbreeze.com/flusterclux to get started on eco-friendly laundry detergent sheets.
Go to LuvBuglearning.com and sign up for a 7-day free trial, or simply download from the APP store and subscribe.
Get $100 off of your first month with a licensed therapist at Talkspace when you go to Talkspace.com and use code FLUSTER.
Download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Go to Zocdoc.com/FLUSTER and Then find and book a top-rated doctor today. Many are available within 24 hours.
Grab your Liquid I.V. in bulk and get 20% off when you go to LIQUID-IV.COM and use code FLUSTER at checkout.
Visit fearlessfinance.com today to chat with a planner for free to make sure it’s a good fit, and you’ll get $50 off your first planning meeting when you use the code FLUSTER.
Planning a family vacation in 2023?
Flusterclux co-host, Robin Hutson, publishes Luxe Recess, a family travel magazine with honest reviews written for parents by parents. Check out our guides of Dude Ranch Vacations, Italy with Kids, and Best Texas Resorts for Families.
FOLLOW US
Join the Facebook group to get news on the upcoming courses for parents, teens, and kids.
Follow Flusterclux on Facebook and Instagram.
Follow Lynn Lyons on Twitter and Youtube.
New episodes arrive Friday at 5:00AM EST.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/21/2023
41:20
School Avoidance: When It's Anxiety Related, How Can You Help?
School avoidance is not new but parents and schools report more frequent and intense struggles. Did the pandemic make it worse? Are there risk factors that parents need to pay attention to? This week: what can parents do when their child avoids school?
VISIT OUR SPONSORS FOR SPECIAL OFFERS JUST FOR YOU
Now’s the time to try Earth Breeze and save 40%! Go to earthbreeze.com/flusterclux to get started on eco-friendly laundry detergent sheets.
Go to LuvBuglearning.com and sign up for a 7-day free trial, or simply download from the APP store and subscribe.
Get $100 off of your first month with a licensed therapist at Talkspace when you go to Talkspace.com and use code FLUSTER.
Download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Go to Zocdoc.com/FLUSTER and Then find and book a top-rated doctor today. Many are available within 24 hours.
Grab your Liquid I.V. in bulk and get 20% off when you go to LIQUID-IV.COM and use code FLUSTER at checkout.
Visit fearlessfinance.com today to chat with a planner for free to make sure it’s a good fit, and you’ll get $50 off your first planning meeting when you use the code FLUSTER.
Planning a family vacation in 2023?
Flusterclux co-host, Robin Hutson, publishes Luxe Recess, a family travel magazine with honest reviews written for parents by parents. Check out our guides of Dude Ranch Vacations, Italy with Kids, and Best Texas Resorts for Families.
FOLLOW US
Join the Facebook group to get news on the upcoming courses for parents, teens, and kids.
Follow Flusterclux on Facebook and Instagram.
Follow Lynn Lyons on Twitter and Youtube.
New episodes arrive Friday at 5:00AM EST.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/14/2023
41:31
Flusterclux In Session: How To Help A Rigid, Anxious Child By Modeling More Flexibility
On this In Session episode, Lynn talks to a mom who is beginning to recognize patterns of rigidity and anxiety in her 9yo daughter and, more importantly, the ways both she and her husband react to uncertainty and judgement in themselves and others. When the goals of being right and being perfect are modeled, children often react with shut downs or freak outs when they themselves fall short. How does a busy, rigid family step out of this trap?
VISIT OUR SPONSORS FOR SPECIAL OFFERS JUST FOR YOU
Now’s the time to try Earth Breeze and save 40%! Go to earthbreeze.com/flusterclux to get started on eco-friendly laundry detergent sheets.
Go to LuvBuglearning.com and sign up for a 7-day free trial, or simply download from the APP store and subscribe.
Get $100 off of your first month with a licensed therapist at Talkspace when you go to Talkspace.com and use code FLUSTER.
Download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Go to Zocdoc.com/FLUSTER and Then find and book a top-rated doctor today. Many are available within 24 hours.
Grab your Liquid I.V. in bulk and get 20% off when you go to LIQUID-IV.COM and use code FLUSTER at checkout.
Visit fearlessfinance.com today to chat with a planner for free to make sure it’s a good fit, and you’ll get $50 off your first planning meeting when you use the code FLUSTER.
Planning a family vacation in 2023?
Flusterclux co-host, Robin Hutson, publishes Luxe Recess, a family travel magazine with honest reviews written for parents by parents. Check out our guides of Dude Ranch Vacations, Italy with Kids, and Best Texas Resorts for Families.
FOLLOW US
Join the Facebook group to get news on the upcoming courses for parents, teens, and kids.
Follow Flusterclux on Facebook and Instagram.
Follow Lynn Lyons on Twitter and Youtube.
New episodes arrive Friday at 5:00AM EST.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/7/2023
1:04:11
Listener Questions on Handling Child Outbursts, Perfectionism, and Doubting Your Therapist
In this episode we answer listener questions from three different families with five year olds about handling big emotions and fears. Rigidity, disappointment, tantrums, new schools…issues that most parents of all kids will encounter! And, we have a conversation on those red flags that might lead you to consider a new therapist.
VISIT OUR SPONSORS FOR SPECIAL OFFERS JUST FOR YOU
Join Thrive Market today and get 30% off your first order and a $60 dollar gift while helping a family in need! thriveMarket.com/flusterclux.
Get $1.39 per meal by going to EveryPlate.com/podcast and entering code FLUSTER139.
Now’s the time to try Earth Breeze and save 40%! Go to earthbreeze.com/flusterclux to get started on eco-friendly laundry detergent sheets.
Go to LuvBuglearning.com and sign up for a 7-day free trial, or simply download from the APP store and subscribe.
Get $100 off of your first month with a licensed therapist at Talkspace when you go to Talkspace.com and use code FLUSTER.
Love your sleep! Get $25 off a deluxe bamboo sheet set from Ettitudes at ettitude.com/flusterclux
BÉIS is offering our listeners 15% off your first purchase by visiting BEISTRAVEL.com/FLUSTER for their luggage, totes, and new diaper bags.
Download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Go to Zocdoc.com/FLUSTER and Then find and book a top-rated doctor today. Many are available within 24 hours.
Planning a family vacation in 2023?
Flusterclux co-host, Robin Hutson, publishes Luxe Recess, a family travel magazine with honest reviews written for parents by parents. Check out our guides of The Best Disney World Hotels, Italy with Kids, and Best Hotels in London for Families.
FOLLOW US
Join the Facebook group to get news on the upcoming courses for parents, teens, and kids.
Follow Flusterclux on Facebook and Instagram.
Follow Lynn Lyons on Twitter and Youtube.
New episodes arrive Friday at 5:00AM EST.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
About Flusterclux With Lynn Lyons: For Parents Who Worry
Parenting isn't easy, and it's normal to worry. Lynn Lyons, therapist, author, and speaker is one of the world's experts on helping parents, kids, and teens manage anxiety. She talks with co-host and sister-in-law Robin Hutson in a weekly podcast full of laughs, and practical advice without the psychobabble. At the beginning of the pandemic, Lynn and Robin started the Flusterclux podcast when their parenting retreats went on hiatus, and they're now 2 years in, talking about anxiety and worry, their love for Mr. Rogers, and the crazy things the mental health field gets WRONG about anxiety.
Anxiety Expert Lynn Lyons has been a therapist for over 30 years. She's an author of 3 books with a new one coming out in October and has traveled around the US and Canada training hundreds of audiences teachers, school nurses, counselors and parents about managing anxiety.
Flusterclux represents that feeling of overwhelm. Each episode is filled with practical advice for parents how to better manage their worry and big feelings like anger and sadness so that they are modeling healthy emotional awareness.
Lynn answers listener questions and gives parents concrete strategies for developing the traits that are their kids' best defenses against anxiety and depression later in life: flexibility, resilience, autonomy, and problem solving. New episodes every Friday at 5AM EST.
Find us at flusterclux.com https://www.facebook.com/flusterclux https://www.instagram.com/flusterclux/