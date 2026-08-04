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Flusterclux With Lynn Lyons: For Parents Who Worry
Lynn Lyons LICSW, Robin Hutson
Latest episode
350 episodes
- In this TWO topic episode, Lynn and Brackett tackle chronic lateness and the mental health plateau. Dealing with someone who is always late, or battling your own tardiness, is no easy task. Being late impacts relationships, jobs, and so much more. Lynn has techniques to get you, or the people in your life, there on time.
Many of us put in work to manage our mental health, whether it be anxiety, depression, OCD, etc. Too often we hit a plateau of management without improvement. Why does this happen? What are the patterns that hold us back? And how do we break them?
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- We often talk about accommodating children’s anxiety, but what happens when an adult in your life demands it? If you’ve ever been told by a relative, a colleague, your best friend that THEIR anxiety requires YOUR cooperation, this episode is for you.
WE'VE MADE PLAYLISTS OF OUR EPISODES TO HELP YOU FIND RESOURCES ON SPECIFIC TOPICS.
Here is our first:
For those brand new to the podcast, we suggest starting with this playlist featuring Lynn Lyons and the 7-part anxiety disruptor series as well as a 3-part series on the skills most helpful in managing anxious kids: flexibility, problem solving, and autonomy.
Consult our Spotify profile for the most up-to-date selection.
We will select two listeners who complete our listener survey. We hope it is you!
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- Does talking with your parents ever make you more anxious than you were before? Anxiety is very often passed down from parents to their kids. If you want to break the anxiety cycle between you and your parents, or just have better conversations when you call home, then this episode is for you!
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- In the last of the 7-episode Anxiety Disruptor series, it’s time to put it all together and focus on the consistent, step-by-step approach to decreasing anxiety’s influence. Consider this a pep talk, as Lynn describes the importance of how to put a plan in place (and even write it down!), combining patience with inevitable missteps, and embracing the ongoing process. Now that all seven episodes are live, it's a great time to go back and review the earlier episodes in the series.
The 7 Essential Anxiety Disruptors For Families: #1 Expect To Worry
The 7 Anxiety Disruptors For Families: #2 How to Talk To Your Kid's Worry (And Your Own)
The 7 Anxiety Disruptors For Families: #3 get uncomfortable on purpose
The 7 Anxiety Disruptors For Families: #4 The Correct Way To Use Breath
The 7 Anxiety Disruptors for Families: #5 When Bribing Works
The 7 Anxiety Disruptors For Families: #6 Building Self Esteem
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- Finding the right therapists can be a daunting task. There are so many things to consider when looking for someone to treat your mental health. It's hard to not get overwhelmed. Lynn is here to break down what to look for in a therapist, and what to say when your current therapist just isn't working out.
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About Flusterclux With Lynn Lyons: For Parents Who Worry
Parenting isn't easy, and it's normal to worry. Lynn Lyons, therapist, author, and speaker is one of the world's experts on helping parents, kids, and teens manage anxiety. She talks with co-hosts sister-in-law Robin Hutson and brother Ed Gerwig in a weekly podcast full of laughs, and practical advice without the psychobabble. Since 2020, they've been talking about anxiety and worry, their love for Mr. Rogers, and the crazy things the mental health field gets WRONG about anxiety. Anxiety Expert Lynn Lyons has been a therapist for over 35 years. She's an author of 3 books with a new one coming out in October and has traveled around the US and Canada training hundreds of audiences teachers, school nurses, counselors and parents about managing anxiety. Flusterclux represents that feeling of overwhelm. Each episode is filled with practical advice for parents how to better manage their worry and big feelings like anger and sadness so that they are modeling healthy emotional awareness. Lynn answers listener questions and gives parents concrete strategies for developing the traits that are their kids' best defenses against anxiety and depression later in life: flexibility, resilience, autonomy, and problem solving. New episodes every Friday at 5AM EST. Find us at flusterclux.com https://www.facebook.com/flusterclux https://www.instagram.com/flusterclux/Podcast website
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