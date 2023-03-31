Flusterclux With Lynn Lyons: For Parents Who Worry

Flusterclux In Session: How To Help A Rigid, Anxious Child By Modeling More Flexibility

On this In Session episode, Lynn talks to a mom who is beginning to recognize patterns of rigidity and anxiety in her 9yo daughter and, more importantly, the ways both she and her husband react to uncertainty and judgement in themselves and others. When the goals of being right and being perfect are modeled, children often react with shut downs or freak outs when they themselves fall short. How does a busy, rigid family step out of this trap? VISIT OUR SPONSORS FOR SPECIAL OFFERS JUST FOR YOU Now’s the time to try Earth Breeze and save 40%! Go to earthbreeze.com/flusterclux to get started on eco-friendly laundry detergent sheets. Go to LuvBuglearning.com and sign up for a 7-day free trial, or simply download from the APP store and subscribe. Get $100 off of your first month with a licensed therapist at Talkspace when you go to Talkspace.com and use code FLUSTER. Download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Go to Zocdoc.com/FLUSTER and Then find and book a top-rated doctor today. Many are available within 24 hours. Grab your Liquid I.V. in bulk and get 20% off when you go to LIQUID-IV.COM and use code FLUSTER at checkout. Visit fearlessfinance.com today to chat with a planner for free to make sure it’s a good fit, and you’ll get $50 off your first planning meeting when you use the code FLUSTER. Planning a family vacation in 2023? Flusterclux co-host, Robin Hutson, publishes Luxe Recess, a family travel magazine with honest reviews written for parents by parents. Check out our guides of Dude Ranch Vacations, Italy with Kids, and Best Texas Resorts for Families. FOLLOW US Join the Facebook group to get news on the upcoming courses for parents, teens, and kids. Follow Flusterclux on Facebook and Instagram. Follow Lynn Lyons on Twitter and Youtube. New episodes arrive Friday at 5:00AM EST. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices