Tom speaks with a dog owner who has two dogs fighting in the same house. They work through the reality of these dogs successfully living together. Try WFR out today! 50% off first meal plan — NBD50 https://wefeedraw.com/?promoCode=NBD50 Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Tom breaks down every single aspect of WHY your dog is pulling and WHY what you're doing isn't working. All Tom’s Courses- www.tomdaviscourses.com No Bad Dog Equipment & Merch! - www.buynobaddogs.com Work with Tom! www.upstatecanine.com My Substack! https://tomdavisdogtraining.substack.com Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Seriously, this episode single-handedly is the bullshit that dog owners have to deal with every day. single. day. It infuriates me to my core that dog owners are getting hosed by "professionals" Now I don't know anything about this trainer and don't care to. What dog owners need to know is the truth. The amount of times this happens is actually criminal. Share this everywhere.... Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

About No Bad Dogs Podcast

About No Bad Dogs Podcast

About No Bad Dogs Podcast

Hey, there dog folk! Welcome to the No Bad Dogs Podcast, hosted by Tom Davis. Do you often wonder what your dog is thinking? Join Tom as he teams up with dog trainers, dog lovers, dog enthusiasts and EVERYTHING in between to bring you the No Bad Dogs Podcast! Each episode will be PACKED full of dog training information and tips. Don't miss the weekly Q&A segment where you can call in and ask your own dog-related questions! Some of the topics we'll cover include dog/puppy training, dog/canine behaviors, advanced training techniques, teaching and more! Follow Thomas on Instagram - @tomdavis @nobadogs Youtube - youtube.com/AmericasCanineEd