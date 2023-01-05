Hey, there dog folk! Welcome to the No Bad Dogs Podcast, hosted by Tom Davis.
E192- How to SIMPLY STOP leash reactivity
In this dog training episode, I talk with a dog owner who has inconsistent leash aggression with her dog. She cannot figure out how to decrease the leash reactivity.
5/1/2023
57:26
E191- Stop your dog from jumping on people & How to deal with barking dogs behind a fence on walks.
In this dog training podcast, Tom Davis speaks with a Border Collie owner struggling with her dog jumping on guests. We also discuss how to work through dogs reacting to you and your dog behind a fence when you are walking.
4/26/2023
46:38
E190- This is what happnens when you go to a dog park & What is the safest way to socialize your dog?
In this dog training podcast, Tom Davis talks with a German Shepherd owner struggling to socialize her reactive German Shepherd properly. Apparently, no one else has helped her up until this point, and my honest advice I believe will long-term help her!
4/24/2023
1:14:20
E189- The most important information about keeping your dog happy! Featuring Professional Dog Groomer, Liz!
In this dog training podcast, Tom Davis speaks with professional Dog groomer Liz Melville from Dirty Dog in Saratoga Springs, NY. I learn a TON in this podcast, I know you will love it too! Follow Liz on Instagram! @dirtydoginc
4/12/2023
2:27:50
E188- How to safely bring a dog with a bite history in public!
In this dog training podcast, Tom Davis talks with a dog owner that has a dog that lunges and bites other people. We have a large Rottweiler mix that is fearful and lunges at guests. What should YOU do as a dog owner when these things happen?
Hey, there dog folk! Welcome to the No Bad Dogs Podcast, hosted by Tom Davis.
Do you often wonder what your dog is thinking? Join Tom as he teams up with dog trainers, dog lovers, dog enthusiasts and EVERYTHING in between to bring you the No Bad Dogs Podcast! Each episode will be PACKED full of dog training information and tips. Don't miss the weekly Q&A segment where you can call in and ask your own dog-related questions!
Some of the topics we'll cover include dog/puppy training, dog/canine behaviors, advanced training techniques, teaching and more!
