The Parenting with Ginger Hubbard podcast encourages and equips parents to reach beyond outward behavior, address the issues of the heart, and point their child... More
Available Episodes
5 of 121
Ep. 120 | Structuring Your Day
Do daily chores and responsibilities have you running from one thing to the next without ever feeling a sense of accomplishment? Would you like to have more structure and order in your home, but aren’t even sure where to start? Join Ginger Hubbard and Katy Morgan for another edition of “Ask Ginger” (also known as “Q & A Day”) as they discuss some practical tips for structuring your day and how we can give God the glory in our everyday tasks.
***
For show notes and episode downloads, go to GingerHubbard.com/Podcast
***
Support this podcast:
https://www.gingerhubbard.com/support
***
Sponsor for this episode:
World Watch | worldwatch.news/ginger
***
5/2/2023
45:11
Ep. 119 | Wise Words for Moms 2023
Do you desire to calmly and effectively address your child’s struggles but you can’t always seem to find the right words? Does your child tune out your instructions because you wind up using too many words…and not a single one of them is helpful? Join Ginger Hubbard and Katy Morgan as they talk about how to use the Wise Words for Moms chart to address behaviors from toddlerhood all the way to adulthood.
***
For show notes and episode downloads, go to GingerHubbard.com/Podcast
***
Support this podcast:
https://www.gingerhubbard.com/support
***
Sponsor for this episode:
World Watch | worldwatch.news/ginger
***
4/25/2023
32:12
Ep. 118 | Building Unity in Blended Families with Ron Deal
Are you looking to create a loving and safe environment for your blended family? Have you found step-parenting to be a bit more challenging than you anticipated? Join Ginger Hubbard and Katy Morgan, along with special guest Ron Deal, as they discuss practical insights for how to better understand, connect, and respond to your children in blended families.
***
For show notes and episode downloads, go to GingerHubbard.com/Podcast
***
Support this podcast:
https://www.gingerhubbard.com/support
***
Sponsor for this episode:
World Watch | worldwatch.news/ginger
***
4/18/2023
36:22
Ep. 117 | Allowances, Chores and Money Management
Are you on the fence about whether or not to give your children an allowance? Would you like to help them develop a good work ethic and a biblical view of money management, but aren’t sure how to do that at age-appropriate levels? Join Ginger Hubbard and Katy Morgan for another edition of “Ask Ginger” (also known as “Q & A Day”) as they discuss how we can help our children develop a Biblical view of money and God-honoring habits for money management.
***
For show notes and episode downloads, go to GingerHubbard.com/Podcast
***
Support this podcast:
https://www.gingerhubbard.com/support
***
Sponsor for this episode:
World Watch | worldwatch.news/ginger
***
4/11/2023
33:40
Ep. 116 | When Kids Scream and Throw Tantrums
Do your children scream at the top of their lungs when they aren’t getting their way? Have tantrums over every little thing become the norm in your home? Join Ginger Hubbard and Katy Morgan for another edition of “Ask Ginger” (also known as “Q & A Day”) as they discuss some practical ways we can look past our own frustration or embarrassment so we can train, instruct, and discipline our children when they're having a complete meltdown.
***
For show notes and episode downloads, go to GingerHubbard.com/Podcast
***
Support this podcast:
https://www.gingerhubbard.com/support
***
Sponsor for this episode:
World Watch | worldwatch.news/ginger
***
The Parenting with Ginger Hubbard podcast encourages and equips parents to reach beyond outward behavior, address the issues of the heart, and point their children to the transformational power of Christ. Join Ginger, the best-selling author of Don’t Make Me Count to Three, Wise Words for Moms, and I Can’t Believe You Just Said That, and host Katy Morgan as they discuss how to move past the frustrations of not knowing how to handle issues of disobedience and defiance and into a confident, biblical, and well-balanced approach to raising your children.