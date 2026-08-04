Do you ever fear that you’re failing your children and failing God? Are you carrying guilt over your parenting mistakes, your child’s struggles, or all the ways you feel like you’re falling short? Are you struggling to know the difference between the loving conviction of the Holy Spirit and the heavy condemnation that leaves you feeling defeated? Join Ginger Hubbard and Alex Cody as they discuss how we can lean on Christ when we fall short and speak the Word of God over the lies of fear and failure.







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For show notes and episode downloads, go to https://www.gingerhubbard.com/podcast/episode-289-when-parenting-feels-like-failure



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