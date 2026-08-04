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300 episodes
- Are all the conflicting opinions about how to train and discipline your children leaving you feeling unsure and overwhelmed? Do you want the confidence of knowing that the Bible, not the world, is shaping your day-to-day parenting decisions, and how to balance correcting behavior while still shepherding your child’s heart toward Christ? Join Ginger Hubbard and Alex Cody, along with special guest Bonnie Matthews, as they discuss how the Bible calls us to lead our homes with biblical clarity, loving authority, and practical wisdom that works for real life.
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For show notes and episode downloads, go to https://www.gingerhubbard.com/podcast/episode-290-gentle-parenting-vs-biblical-gentleness-with-bonnie-matthews
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Support this podcast:
https://www.gingerhubbard.com/support
***
Sponsor for this episode:
CTC Math | ctcmath.com
We Heart Nutrition | weheartnutrition.com, code GINGER
REDEEM HealthShare
- Do you ever fear that you’re failing your children and failing God? Are you carrying guilt over your parenting mistakes, your child’s struggles, or all the ways you feel like you’re falling short? Are you struggling to know the difference between the loving conviction of the Holy Spirit and the heavy condemnation that leaves you feeling defeated? Join Ginger Hubbard and Alex Cody as they discuss how we can lean on Christ when we fall short and speak the Word of God over the lies of fear and failure.
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For show notes and episode downloads, go to https://www.gingerhubbard.com/podcast/episode-289-when-parenting-feels-like-failure
***
Support this podcast:
https://www.gingerhubbard.com/support
***
Sponsor for this episode:
CTC Math | ctcmath.com
We Heart Nutrition | weheartnutrition.com, code GINGER
REDEEM HealthShare
- Does your child refuse to obey when you’re not around? Do your children argue, disrespect, or push boundaries when someone else is in charge? Are you unsure how to teach them to honor and obey grandparents without making Grandma feel like she has to tattle or discipline in your place? Join Ginger Hubbard and Alex Cody as they discuss the importance of being unified and presenting a clear and consistent message when it comes to obedience, respect, and honor of those in authority.
***
For show notes and episode downloads, go to https://www.gingerhubbard.com/podcast/episode-288-why-wont-my-child-obey-others
***
Support this podcast:
https://www.gingerhubbard.com/support
***
Sponsor for this episode:
CTC Math | ctcmath.com
We Heart Nutrition | weheartnutrition.com, code GINGER
REDEEM HealthShare
- Does it feel like culture is constantly contradicting the biblical truths you’re trying to teach your children? Are you struggling to compete with screens, social media, and entertainment for your child’s attention—and ultimately, their heart? Would you like to build the kind of relationship where your child wants to listen, learn, and receive wisdom from you? Join Ginger Hubbard and Alex Cody, along with special guest Israel Wayne, as they discuss how we can disciple our kids with all of the distractions of today’s world.
***
For show notes and episode downloads, go to https://gingerhubbard.com/podcast/episode-287-a-parents-calling-to-disciple-with-israel-wayne
***
Support this podcast:
https://www.gingerhubbard.com/support
***
Sponsor for this episode:
CTC Math | ctcmath.com
We Heart Nutrition | weheartnutrition.com, code GINGER
REDEEM HealthShare
- Do you ever find yourself standing outside your baby’s nursery door, feeling heavy-hearted and torn, wondering if that cry means, “I need help,” or “I just don’t want to settle down?” Would you like to respond to your baby’s crying with tenderness and wisdom—without ignoring real needs or being ruled by every cry? Join Ginger Hubbard and Alex Cody as they discuss how we can seek the Lord for discernment to help us parent with both compassion and confidence.
***
For show notes and episode downloads, go to https://www.gingerhubbard.com/podcast/episode-286-should-you-ever-let-your-baby-cry
***
Support this podcast:
https://www.gingerhubbard.com/support
***
Sponsor for this episode:
CTC Math
We Heart Nutrition | code GINGER
REDEEM HealthShare
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About Parenting with Ginger Hubbard
The Parenting with Ginger Hubbard podcast encourages and equips parents to reach beyond outward behavior, address the issues of the heart, and point their children to the transformational power of Christ. Join Ginger, the best-selling author of Don’t Make Me Count to Three, Wise Words for Moms, and I Can’t Believe You Just Said That, and host Alex Cody as they discuss how to move past the frustrations of not knowing how to handle issues of disobedience and defiance and into a confident, biblical, and well-balanced approach to raising your children.Podcast website
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