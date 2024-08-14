Powered by RND
Tinkercast | Wondery
The #1 science podcast for kids and their grown-ups. Hosts Mindy Thomas and Guy Raz share stories about the latest news in science, technology, and innovation. ...
  • The Great Salt Lake (11/18/24)
    GROWNUPS, you can find the WOW of the Wow in the World Sea Creatures Aquarium at amazon.com/wonderykids!Mindy and Guy are on their way to get a nice seafood dinner at one of America's premier seafood destinations; Salt Lake City! How can a city located almost 700 miles inland be considered a seafood hot spot? Only one way to find out! Join Guy and Mindy as they explore the Who, When, Why, How and Wow of Brine Shrimp and the shrinking of The Great Salt Lake!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    20:29
  • WeWow on the Weekend (11/17/24)
    Dennis and Reggie read some some poetry and some reviewsies and get a little visit from Baby Dennis! Plus an encore episode of, “Ear Ye, Ear Ye!” If your Wowzer wants a special limited-edition Mindy membership kit, Grownups, sign up at https://bit.ly/4fDHiIQ before November 30th, 2024!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    30:42
  • WeWow on the Weekend (11/16/24)
    Dennis and Reggie open a mystery box from Mindy and need to deliver a special World Organization of Wowzers announcement. Then they listen to an encore of "An Eyebrow Evolution!" If your Wowzer wants a special limited-edition Mindy membership kit, Grownups, sign up at https://bit.ly/4fDHiIQ before November 30th, 2024!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    29:39
  • Two Whats?! And A Wow! - Just Wing It! (11/15/24)
    This week’s episode of Two Whats?! And a Wow is going to fly-by! Before you know it, your brain will be full of fun facts about birds and things with WINGS! Visit https://bit.ly/3zfwJMc for more.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    13:26
  • When You Gotta Geode, You Gotta Geode (11/11/24)
    GROWNUPS, you can find the WOW of the Wow in the World Break-Open Crystal Geodes at amazon.com/wonderykids!When you gotta geode you gotta geode! Mindy and Guy travel all the way to Spain to visit the largest geode to ever be discovered, just one small problem ... it's buried 200ft underground! It's the who, when, why, how and WOW of geodes!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    20:30

The #1 science podcast for kids and their grown-ups. Hosts Mindy Thomas and Guy Raz share stories about the latest news in science, technology, and innovation. Stories that give kids hope, agency and make us all say "WOW"!New episodes come out every Monday for free. Listen 1-week early and to all episodes ad-free with Wondery+, Wondery+ Kids on Apple Podcasts, or Amazon Music with a Prime membership or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.
