The Great Salt Lake (11/18/24)

GROWNUPS, you can find the WOW of the Wow in the World Sea Creatures Aquarium at amazon.com/wonderykids!Mindy and Guy are on their way to get a nice seafood dinner at one of America's premier seafood destinations; Salt Lake City! How can a city located almost 700 miles inland be considered a seafood hot spot? Only one way to find out! Join Guy and Mindy as they explore the Who, When, Why, How and Wow of Brine Shrimp and the shrinking of The Great Salt Lake!