Training The Church
This adventure podcast for kids is fun, upbeat, and rich with biblical theology. Each week, kids can join TJ and Tory as they adventure through the attributes o...
Kids & FamilyStories for KidsReligion & SpiritualityChristianity
  • Season 1 Trailer
    Welcome to the Tiny Theologian Podcast! Each week, join brother and Sister duo TJ and Tory as they ask big questions about who God is and go on an adventure to discover the answer!Resources: The ABCs of God's Attributes Card Set Follow Us:Instagram | Website | Newsletter Our Sister Shows:Knowing Faith | Confronting Christianity | Family Discipleship Podcast | Starting PlaceA podcast of Training the Church
    8/21/2023
    3:24

About Tiny Theologians

This adventure podcast for kids is fun, upbeat, and rich with biblical theology. Each week, kids can join TJ and Tory as they adventure through the attributes of God. Each episode features one letter of the alphabet and the corresponding attribute of God from our best selling card set, the ABCs of God's Attributes.
