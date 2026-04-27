In "Z is for Zion," TJ and Tory help Mr. Reed search for a lost puppy, Zippy. Along the way, they discover that Mt. Zion is a special place in Scripture because it was known as the place of God’s presence—and it points us to the even greater promise that God will one day dwell with His people forever.



Follow along as TJ and Tory learn about the God's unchanging character week after week with the ABCs of Theology! Season 5 and 6 follow this best-selling card set, and we just know your kids are going to love them. Shop all discipleship tools for kids ages 2 to 12 at tinytheologians.shop, and join our email list to be among the first to know about sales, new releases, and get all the podcast updates right in your inbox!



Resources:



The ABCs of Theology



Follow Us:



Instagram | Website | Newsletter



Editing and support by The Good Podcast Co.



Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.