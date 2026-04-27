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119 episodes
- In "Z is for Zion," TJ and Tory help Mr. Reed search for a lost puppy, Zippy. Along the way, they discover that Mt. Zion is a special place in Scripture because it was known as the place of God’s presence—and it points us to the even greater promise that God will one day dwell with His people forever.
Follow along as TJ and Tory learn about the God's unchanging character week after week with the ABCs of Theology! Season 5 and 6 follow this best-selling card set, and we just know your kids are going to love them. Shop all discipleship tools for kids ages 2 to 12 at tinytheologians.shop, and join our email list to be among the first to know about sales, new releases, and get all the podcast updates right in your inbox!
Resources:
The ABCs of Theology
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Editing and support by The Good Podcast Co.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- In "Y is for Yahweh," TJ and Tory go on an adventure to learn about God’s personal name—Yahweh, the great I AM. They discover that this name reminds us that God has always existed, never changes, and is faithful to keep His promises to His people.
Follow along as TJ and Tory learn about the God's unchanging character week after week with the ABCs of Theology! Season 5 and 6 follow this best-selling card set, and we just know your kids are going to love them. Shop all discipleship tools for kids ages 2 to 12 at tinytheologians.shop, and join our email list to be among the first to know about sales, new releases, and get all the podcast updates right in your inbox!
Resources:
The ABCs of Theology
Follow Us:
Instagram | Website | Newsletter
Editing and support by The Good Podcast Co.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- In "X is for eXalted One," TJ tries to prove himself but ends up getting hurt. Along the way, he and Tory discover that Jesus is the true Exalted One—not because He showed off His strength, but because He humbled Himself on the cross.
Follow along as TJ and Tory learn about the God's unchanging character week after week with the ABCs of Theology! Season 5 and 6 follow this best-selling card set, and we just know your kids are going to love them. Shop all discipleship tools for kids ages 2 to 12 at tinytheologians.shop, and join our email list to be among the first to know about sales, new releases, and get all the podcast updates right in your inbox!
Resources:
The ABCs of Theology
Follow Us:
Instagram | Website | Newsletter
Editing and support by The Good Podcast Co.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- In today’s episode of the Tiny Theologians Easter series, TJ and Tory bring us to the final and glorious truth of the Easter story—Jesus is King. After rising from the dead, Jesus ascended to heaven and took His place at the right hand of God, ruling with all authority. Today’s symbol is the crown, which reminds us that Jesus is reigning now—He has finished the work of saving His people and continues to lead, care for, and intercede for them. Through this story, we see that Jesus’ perfect life, death, and resurrection mean that all who trust in Him are welcomed into His kingdom forever.
Scripture Passage: Hebrews 1:3 (NIV)
For more discipleship resources visit tinytheologians.shop!
Editing and support by The Good Podcast Co.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- In today’s episode of the Tiny Theologians Easter series, Farmer Caroline shares the joyful news that Jesus did not stay hidden after the resurrection—He appeared to His disciples, alive and real. As she reflects from the garden, we learn that Jesus showed His followers His hands and side, proving that He had truly risen from the dead. Today’s symbol is the robe, which reminds us that Jesus is alive in a real, resurrected body—strong, victorious, and still bearing the marks of His love. Through this story, we see that real people saw Jesus alive, giving us confidence that the resurrection is true and that the good news can be trusted.
Scripture Passage: John 20:19–20 (NIV)
For more discipleship resources visit tinytheologians.shop!
Editing and support by The Good Podcast Co.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Tiny Theologians
This adventure podcast for kids is fun, upbeat, and rich with biblical theology. Each week, kids can join TJ and Tory as they adventure through the attributes of God. Each episode features one letter of the alphabet and the corresponding attribute of God from our best selling card set, the ABCs of God's Attributes.Podcast website
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