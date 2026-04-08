First episode for about a week now has finally came out! Irma and Matilda explain why cats can’t eat candy and 43 year old fish. Send in voice messages to: https://anchor.fm/matilda64/message go to the weird but true website here: https://matildakgrey.wixsite.com/mysite-2

Matilda and Irma talk about why Venus spins backwards, Rocks from Mars and why Saturn has rings! Tune in every Friday for a new episode! Visit the weird but true website!: https://matildakgrey.wixsite.com/mysite-2

My good friend Amira has a podcast! Listen to this trailer for her new podcast Apple Bitez. Listen to Apple Bitez on Apple Music or wherever you listen to podcasts

Irma and Matilda talk about tons and tons of legos, old potato heads and dice! Thirty second facts has a new name! Fast facts!

About Weird But True

About Weird But True

About Weird But True

This is weird but true the podcast! On this show Matilda and Irma will share 2-3 facts from National Geographic’s weird but true books and dig deeper into the facts! A new episode comes out everyday and will be 5-7 minutes long and we hope you continue listening! Send in a voice message with a fact or just a hello and you will be on the show!