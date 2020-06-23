This is weird but true the podcast! On this show Matilda and Irma will share 2-3 facts from National Geographic’s weird but true books and dig deeper into the f... More
Weird But True: episode 8 toys
Irma and Matilda talk about tons and tons of legos, old potato heads and dice! Thirty second facts has a new name! Fast facts!
7/24/2020
6:16
Weird But True: episode 6 bugs
Matilda and Irma dog in the dirt and talk about bugs. Butterfly’s berserk wings, quacking bees and cockroaches ears on their legs.
6/26/2020
6:48
Apple Bitez
My good friend Amira has a podcast! Listen to this trailer for her new podcast Apple Bitez. Listen to Apple Bitez on Apple Music or wherever you listen to podcasts
6/23/2020
0:58
Weird But True: episode 5 planets
Matilda and Irma talk about why Venus spins backwards, Rocks from Mars and why Saturn has rings! Tune in every Friday for a new episode! Visit the weird but true website!: https://matildakgrey.wixsite.com/mysite-2
6/12/2020
8:16
Weird But True: episode 4 pets
First episode for about a week now has finally came out! Irma and Matilda explain why cats can’t eat candy and 43 year old fish. Send in voice messages to: https://anchor.fm/matilda64/message go to the weird but true website here: https://matildakgrey.wixsite.com/mysite-2
