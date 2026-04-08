Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
9 episodes
- First episode for about a week now has finally came out! Irma and Matilda explain why cats can’t eat candy and 43 year old fish. Send in voice messages to: https://anchor.fm/matilda64/message go to the weird but true website here: https://matildakgrey.wixsite.com/mysite-2
More Kids & Family podcasts
- Circle RoundKids & Family, Stories for Kids
- The Whinypaluza PodcastKids & Family, Parenting, Relationships, Society & Culture
- The Southern TeaKids & Family, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- Brains On! Science podcast for kidsEducation for Kids, Kids & Family
- Good Inside with Dr. BeckyEducation, Kids & Family, Parenting, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Story PiratesComedy, Education, Kids & Family
- Greeking Out from National Geographic KidsKids & Family, Stories for Kids
- The Arthur PodcastKids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Entrepreneur Kids Legacy Show - Family Motivation, Business Boss Babies, Inspirational Speakers and Healthy fun foodEducation for Kids, Kids & Family, Parenting
- The Middle School Mary Poppins PodcastEducation, Education for Kids, Kids & Family, Parenting, Self-Improvement, Stories for Kids
Trending Kids & Family podcasts
- The Big Boo CastChristianity, Kids & Family, Personal Journals, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- The Apple SeedDrama, Fiction, Kids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Lively Lewis StoriesKids & Family, Stories for Kids
- The Heart of a Story: Saint Stories and Classic Tales for Tender MindsChristianity, Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality, Stories for Kids
- The Longest Shortest TimeHealth & Wellness, Kids & Family, Parenting, Sexuality
- Your College Bound Kid | Admission Tips, Admission Trends & Admission InterviewsEducation, Education for Kids, Kids & Family, Self-Improvement
- Have Kids, They Said…Kids & Family, Parenting
- Carpooling with Jesus | Bible Stories for Kids Devotionals Daily Devotional for Kids Daily Christian Kids DevotionalChristianity, Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality, Stories for Kids
- Culture KidsEducation for Kids, Kids & Family, Places & Travel, Society & Culture, Stories for Kids
- After Bedtime with Big Little FeelingsKids & Family, Parenting
- This Is So AwkwardHealth & Wellness, Kids & Family, Medicine, Parenting
- Lyla's LoopcastEducation for Kids, Kids & Family
- Bust or Trust: A Kids' Mystery PodcastEducation for Kids, Kids & Family
- Fairy Tales with Granny MacDuffKids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Hey-O Stories Of The Bible - Saddleback KidsChristianity, Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality, Stories for Kids
- Vet Candy – Veterinary Lifestyle, News & LearningEducation, Kids & Family, Pets & Animals, Science
- ChildishComedy, Kids & Family, Parenting
- Story time with Philip and Mommy!Kids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Toddlers Made Easy with Dr CathrynKids & Family, Parenting
- Practice Makes ParentKids & Family, Parenting
- Now That We're A FamilyChristianity, Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality
About Weird But True
This is weird but true the podcast! On this show Matilda and Irma will share 2-3 facts from National Geographic’s weird but true books and dig deeper into the facts! A new episode comes out everyday and will be 5-7 minutes long and we hope you continue listening! Send in a voice message with a fact or just a hello and you will be on the show!Podcast website
Listen to Weird But True, Circle Round and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Weird But True
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Weird But True: Podcasts in Family