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Weird But True

matilda
Kids & Family
Weird But True
Latest episode

9 episodes

  • Weird But True

    Weird But True: episode 8 toys

    07/24/2020 | 6 mins.
    Irma and Matilda talk about tons and tons of legos, old potato heads and dice! Thirty second facts has a new name! Fast facts!
  • Weird But True

    Weird But True: episode 6 bugs

    06/26/2020 | 6 mins.
    Matilda and Irma dog in the dirt and talk about bugs. Butterfly’s berserk wings, quacking bees and cockroaches ears on their legs.
  • Weird But True

    Apple Bitez

    06/23/2020 | 0 mins.
    My good friend Amira has a podcast! Listen to this trailer for her new podcast Apple Bitez. Listen to Apple Bitez on Apple Music or wherever you listen to podcasts
  • Weird But True

    Weird But True: episode 5 planets

    06/12/2020 | 8 mins.
    Matilda and Irma talk about why Venus spins backwards, Rocks from Mars and why Saturn has rings! Tune in every Friday for a new episode! Visit the weird but true website!: https://matildakgrey.wixsite.com/mysite-2
  • Weird But True

    Weird But True: episode 4 pets

    06/07/2020 | 6 mins.
    First episode for about a week now has finally came out! Irma and Matilda explain why cats can’t eat candy and 43 year old fish. Send in voice messages to: https://anchor.fm/matilda64/message go to the weird but true website here: https://matildakgrey.wixsite.com/mysite-2
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About Weird But True
This is weird but true the podcast! On this show Matilda and Irma will share 2-3 facts from National Geographic’s weird but true books and dig deeper into the facts! A new episode comes out everyday and will be 5-7 minutes long and we hope you continue listening! Send in a voice message with a fact or just a hello and you will be on the show!
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Kids & Family

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