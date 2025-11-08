Why Is Naming A Baby So Damn Hard?

Welcome to the very first episode of Name 911! Your hosts — Jessie Paquette and Colleen Slagen-- two content creators and name consultants — dive headfirst into one of the buzziest modern conundrums: choosing a baby name.Why does choosing a name feel harder than ever? Are we overthinking it? How has social media reshaped our taste, trends, and even the rules of baby naming? And when you already have kids, do their names need to "match"?We answer all your burning questions. If the baby girl name you love is off limits- what other girl names might have a similar style? How do you figure out what your name style is? Can you name your child Madeline and avoid the nickname Maddie? Baby name stealing, name popularity, and real life questions from listeners.We unpack it all — from sibling set harmony to gender reveals to our own personal naming stories (and the drama behind them!). Whether you're expecting, name-obsessed, or just love a good conversation about identity and culture, this one's for you.