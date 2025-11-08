Welcome to the very first episode of Name 911! Your hosts — Jessie Paquette and Colleen Slagen-- two content creators and name consultants — dive headfirst into one of the buzziest modern conundrums: choosing a baby name.Why does choosing a name feel harder than ever? Are we overthinking it? How has social media reshaped our taste, trends, and even the rules of baby naming? And when you already have kids, do their names need to “match”?We answer all your burning questions. If the baby girl name you love is off limits- what other girl names might have a similar style? How do you figure out what your name style is? Can you name your child Madeline and avoid the nickname Maddie? Baby name stealing, name popularity, and real life questions from listeners.We unpack it all — from sibling set harmony to gender reveals to our own personal naming stories (and the drama behind them!). Whether you’re expecting, name-obsessed, or just love a good conversation about identity and culture, this one’s for you.Links:Harmony Baby: https://wefunder.com/harmony.baby.nutrition?utm_source=JessiePaquetteWalli Cases: https://wallicases.com/ CODE NAME911Miss Mouth’s: https://amzn.to/4hTmijK CODE NAMING911Parent Collective:https://www.theparentcollective.com/?srsltid=AfmBOorXewzguBpDcyYRSCIz7fxYvk8KV0MJb3iuwE6mq3TWd5ygttgx
When your baby name list is in chaos, call Name 911.Hosts Jessie (@dreambabynames) and Colleen (@namingbebe) are two professional baby name consultants and TikTokers with very different takes — and that’s what makes it fun. Jessie brings the Gen Z spice, Colleen brings the Millennial wisdom, and together they tackle your name emergencies, parenting drama, and the stories behind the names we can’t stop talking about.