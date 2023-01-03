My name is Mrs. Honeybee and my mission is to make bedtime easier! 😊💕 I write bedtime stories inspired by movies that I love. Lion King, Frozen, Minecraft, Th... More
The Super Mario Bedtime Story
Join Mario & Luigi on this adventure to save Princess Peach - Love, Mrs. Honeybee 😊💖
5/16/2023
27:58
The Perfect Mother's Day Gift
Order at: HoneybeeHello.com"A Mother's Day Mystery"A 45-minute mystery that's also a personalized story….you will hear your name AND your mom's name throughout the adventure!On this adventure in the Honeybee Neighborhood...me, you, and your mom, come upon a stranded egg. It is helpless and has no way to care for itself.We don't just stand by…oh no! That's when we step in…We zipline through the forest, explore an uncharted cave, and have all the fun we usually have on our adventures…and your mom is there for it all!On Mother's Day, cozy up and hear both of your names during this special adventure that reunites this mysterious egg with its mama.Pleeease order BEFORE May 9th to make sure that I have enough time to create your story so that you can listen on Mother's Day!
4/20/2023
8:21
Surprise Gift for Mrs. Honeybee (Moment)
Melodybee and Mr. Honeybee have gifted me something special! - Love, Mrs. Honeybee
4/5/2023
8:09
Ep. 1 - Honeybee "Shout Outs" Story #5
Ep. 1 - Honeybee "Shout Outs" Story #5
(Episode 1) Hear your name featured in the next story --->https://www.HoneybeeLibrary.com/nameLittle Honeybees featured in this episode:Adelaide and Emma GraceAmyAndrewAngusAnnie ArcherAru S.AryaAubreyAveline Avianna Avra BayleeBertha RoseCallieCamdynCarolinaEli P.EllieEmilioEmilyEzekielGiada H.GracieGunnarHollyHollyHoneymonelli1955ImogenJasperJeremiahJoelleKennyLaura Y.LawshanaLayla R.LennonLeo and AdelynnLeo CashLexiLilaLila and LeviLizLydia WalkerLylaMaxwell P.NicolaNinaOliviaRebeccaRemyRoryRoseSamanthaVera S.ZaliThis is Honeybee SHOUT OUT Story #5!! Featuring the names of my little honeybees! 😊💖 - Love, Mrs. Honeybee
3/1/2023
31:22
Ep. 2 - Honeybee "Shout Outs" Story #5
Ep. 2 - Honeybee "Shout Outs" Story #5
(Episode 2) Hear your name featured in the next story --->https://www.HoneybeeLibrary.com/name Little Honeybees featured in this episode:Alba M.AlessiaAlisaAlthea Cypress DawnAmiko AnayaAndersonAubrey Ava and TessAxel M.Caileigh Eloise and Samuel RaleighCalissaCarissa H.Charlotte and FreddieCloverCooperDelilahDovber and IonitEllaErin B.Ethan and Ailani R.EzraFoxHenryIndigoJane E.Jean and Leonardo S.KayleyKiranLennonLeviLillian And SamLinzieMaci & Poppy E.Macy T.MattyMaya, Nora and AJMikalyn R.MillieNoa, Yair, Ayelet and TaliaParkerPearl H. (Freddie's sister)Ronin and DacreRosalieRosieSam LeeStarTanish T.Temperance L.TheCFamFunThis is Honeybee SHOUT OUT Story #5!! Featuring the names of my little honeybees! 😊💖 - Love, Mrs. Honeybee
