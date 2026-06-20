Have you heard the phrase: "they fight like cats and dogs"? Well, this episode will show us exactly what that idiom means.



It all started in the backyard with Melodybee and a very large harvest of loofah sponges. Our sweet Harold was just trying to be a helpful pup by answering the door with his special bionic thumbs, but—oh dear—a little accident turned into a big mystery in Mr. Honeybee’s Garage!



While Roger Robot works on a "durability upgrade," a mysterious new neighbor with sleek black fur and striking green eyes has snuck into the neighborhood. Is she the "wolf-bear" Melodybee is so excited to find? Or is she the reason Harold is suddenly acting so... incensed?



Pack your curiosity and join us as we practice our mindful breathing and listen to our "quick thoughts" to solve this neighborhood puzzle. We’ll follow the trail from the garden shed to the kitchen counters to see if a grumpy dog and a mischievous cat can ever truly find a way to share the Honeybee Neighborhood.



💖💖 - Love, Mrs. Honeybee



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🐝 About Mrs. Honeybee:



In all of my stories, YOU are the star!



I’m a schoolteacher and a mother of two who knows how important a goodnight’s rest is for just about…everyone 🥰



My special little trick is to weave mindfulness techniques into all of my bedtime stories!



For years I’ve told stories & practiced mindfulness in my classroom…and I’m so excited to share my stories with you!!



🐝🏡 About The Honeybee Neighborhood:



I live in a magical, adventurous place called The Honeybee Neighborhood with Mr. Honeybee, my BFF Melodybee, and my fluffy little pup Harold.



From sneaking into one of Harold’s dreams to enjoying an easy breezy day at the beach; we explore the depths of canyons as well as the mysteries of the wilderness. Melodybee has worked as an air traffic control-bee, Harold has gotten himself a pair of thumbs, and Mr. Honeybee has built us a whole new friend in Roger Robot!



We’re often joined by our friends Captain EJ and Princess Paua, who each have their own adventures in The Honeybee Neighborhood!



Welcome, my little honeybee! We’re excited to have you as a friend and a neighbor 😊💖



Love,

Mrs. Honeybee

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