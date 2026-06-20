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258 episodes
- We embark on a quest to create the perfect summer day, exploring all its possibilities—from pollination adventures and lazy fishing on the Honey River to a serene porch reading session. Each experience offers a unique joy, but the true magic is found in spending time together, whether chasing butterflies or casting fishing lines. In the end, we discover that the most perfect summer day isn't about the activity, but about who you share it with 💖💖 - Love, Mrs. Honeybee
🔓 Unlock +150 Exclusive Stories:
🔓 HoneybeeLibrary.com
Listen on: 🟢 Spotify 🟣 Apple Podcasts or any podcast player
Listen to:
- 100s of exclusive stories
- Longer stories
- No advertisements
🔓 HoneybeeLibrary.com
____________________
📝 Request A Story: https://bit.ly/hb-r
____________________
🎁 PERSONALIZED STORY 🎁
Mrs. Honeybee will read a story just for you, using your name!
HoneybeeHello.com
___________________
🐶 Unlock: The Secret Harold Story
🐶 https://bit.ly/hb-u
____________________
😊 Send Mrs. Honeybee a message!
😊 HoneybeeAndFriends.com/hello
____________________
🐝 About Mrs. Honeybee:
In all of my stories, YOU are the star!
I’m a schoolteacher and a mother of two who knows how important a goodnight’s rest is for just about…everyone 🥰
My special little trick is to weave mindfulness techniques into all of my bedtime stories!
For years I’ve told stories & practiced mindfulness in my classroom…and I’m so excited to share my stories with you!!
🐝🏡 About The Honeybee Neighborhood:
I live in a magical, adventurous place called The Honeybee Neighborhood with Mr. Honeybee, my BFF Melodybee, and my fluffy little pup Harold.
From sneaking into one of Harold’s dreams to enjoying an easy breezy day at the beach; we explore the depths of canyons as well as the mysteries of the wilderness. Melodybee has worked as an air traffic control-bee, Harold has gotten himself a pair of thumbs, and Mr. Honeybee has built us a whole new friend in Roger Robot!
We’re often joined by our friends Captain EJ and Princess Paua, who each have their own adventures in The Honeybee Neighborhood!
Welcome, my little honeybee! We’re excited to have you as a friend and a neighbor 😊💖
Love,
Mrs. Honeybee
____________________
📖 Stories with My Friends:
🦸♂️ Superhero Stories: https://bit.ly/hb-ej
👸 Princess Stories: https://bit.ly/hb-p
✨ Relaxation for Mom: https://bit.ly/hb-mom
____________________
- order at: HoneybeeHello.com
--
Hey there! Mr. Honeybee here. 🛠️
Listen, if your dad is anything like me, he loves options, he loves peace and quiet, and he absolutely loves being your personal superhero.
This Father’s Day, we’re doing something completely legendary!
Mrs. Honeybee and the whole neighborhood have put together a massive, personalized superhero mission called A Father's Day Foe: The Hero’s Gauntlet. And guess what? You can choose to have me read the whole adventure to you and your dad!
An ancient council is descending on the Honeybee Neighborhood to test its protectors with three fear-defying trials of Strength, Kindness, and Courage.
You and your dad will jump right into the action, hearing your real names all throughout the story as you team up to stop color-draining pests, brave the deepest shadows of the Honeybee Hills, and prove that a father's love is the greatest superpower of all!
It’s the ultimate, one-of-a-kind gift for a one-of-a-kind dad.
Head over to HoneybeeHello.com to grab your personalized story adventure, and let's conquer this gauntlet together!
Are you ready to team up for the ultimate Father's Day adventure?
Heroically,
Mr. Honeybee
- 👉 Order your personalized story: HoneybeeHello.com 👈
I’ve created the perfect story you and your mom can enjoy together—with your real names featured throughout!
A Mother’s Day Mystery with TWO options:
1) The Msyterious Egg - you and your mom find a mysterious egg left all alone in the forest 🥚 With that discovery, the mystery and the adventure begins! We must reunite this helpless egg with its protective mother before it hatches; to do that we have to find out...what kind of egg it is?!
2) The Moonlit Mystery - a mysterious riddle appears in the nighttime sky 🌙 You and your mom set off on a skyward adventure to solve this riddle and explore the most powerful force on this planet: a Mother's love.
No matter WHICH mystery you choose for your mom, we have so much fun along the way. I know you and your mom will love this special Mother’s Day mystery! Can't wait to see you on this adventure.
Love,
Mrs. Honeybee
- Hop into the Honeybee Neighborhood for our annual Easter egg hunt!
The sun is sparkling on the dew, the baskets are ready, and Melodybee is determined to find a million eggs with Harold’s help.
But there’s a bit of a mystery afoot!
Mr. Honeybee is acting rather suspicious in the bushes, and Roger Robot’s high-tech egg predictions are pointing everywhere except where the eggs actually are.
Grab your favorite watercolors, settle into the golf cart, and join us for a morning filled with painted masterpieces, hidden surprises, and a very special "bunny" assistant.
Happy Easter, little honeybee!
💖💖 - Love, Mrs. Honeybee
🔓 Unlock +150 Exclusive Stories:
🔓 HoneybeeLibrary.com
Listen on: 🟢 Spotify 🟣 Apple Podcasts or any podcast player
Listen to:
- 100s of exclusive stories
- Longer stories
- No advertisements
🔓 HoneybeeLibrary.com
____________________
📝 Request A Story: https://bit.ly/hb-r
____________________
🎁 PERSONALIZED STORY 🎁
Mrs. Honeybee will read a story just for you, using your name!
HoneybeeHello.com
___________________
🐶 Unlock: The Secret Harold Story
🐶 https://bit.ly/hb-u
____________________
😊 Send Mrs. Honeybee a message!
😊 HoneybeeAndFriends.com/hello
____________________
🐝 About Mrs. Honeybee:
In all of my stories, YOU are the star!
I’m a schoolteacher and a mother of two who knows how important a goodnight’s rest is for just about…everyone 🥰
My special little trick is to weave mindfulness techniques into all of my bedtime stories!
For years I’ve told stories & practiced mindfulness in my classroom…and I’m so excited to share my stories with you!!
🐝🏡 About The Honeybee Neighborhood:
I live in a magical, adventurous place called The Honeybee Neighborhood with Mr. Honeybee, my BFF Melodybee, and my fluffy little pup Harold.
From sneaking into one of Harold’s dreams to enjoying an easy breezy day at the beach; we explore the depths of canyons as well as the mysteries of the wilderness. Melodybee has worked as an air traffic control-bee, Harold has gotten himself a pair of thumbs, and Mr. Honeybee has built us a whole new friend in Roger Robot!
We’re often joined by our friends Captain EJ and Princess Paua, who each have their own adventures in The Honeybee Neighborhood!
Welcome, my little honeybee! We’re excited to have you as a friend and a neighbor 😊💖
Love,
Mrs. Honeybee
____________________
📖 Stories with My Friends:
🦸♂️ Superhero Stories: https://bit.ly/hb-ej
👸 Princess Stories: https://bit.ly/hb-p
✨ Relaxation for Mom: https://bit.ly/hb-mom
____________________
- Have you heard the phrase: "they fight like cats and dogs"? Well, this episode will show us exactly what that idiom means.
It all started in the backyard with Melodybee and a very large harvest of loofah sponges. Our sweet Harold was just trying to be a helpful pup by answering the door with his special bionic thumbs, but—oh dear—a little accident turned into a big mystery in Mr. Honeybee’s Garage!
While Roger Robot works on a "durability upgrade," a mysterious new neighbor with sleek black fur and striking green eyes has snuck into the neighborhood. Is she the "wolf-bear" Melodybee is so excited to find? Or is she the reason Harold is suddenly acting so... incensed?
Pack your curiosity and join us as we practice our mindful breathing and listen to our "quick thoughts" to solve this neighborhood puzzle. We’ll follow the trail from the garden shed to the kitchen counters to see if a grumpy dog and a mischievous cat can ever truly find a way to share the Honeybee Neighborhood.
💖💖 - Love, Mrs. Honeybee
🔓 Unlock +150 Exclusive Stories:
🔓 HoneybeeLibrary.com
Listen on: 🟢 Spotify 🟣 Apple Podcasts or any podcast player
Listen to:
- 100s of exclusive stories
- Longer stories
- No advertisements
🔓 HoneybeeLibrary.com
____________________
📝 Request A Story: https://bit.ly/hb-r
____________________
🎁 PERSONALIZED STORY 🎁
Mrs. Honeybee will read a story just for you, using your name!
HoneybeeHello.com
___________________
🐶 Unlock: The Secret Harold Story
🐶 https://bit.ly/hb-u
____________________
😊 Send Mrs. Honeybee a message!
😊 HoneybeeAndFriends.com/hello
____________________
🐝 About Mrs. Honeybee:
In all of my stories, YOU are the star!
I’m a schoolteacher and a mother of two who knows how important a goodnight’s rest is for just about…everyone 🥰
My special little trick is to weave mindfulness techniques into all of my bedtime stories!
For years I’ve told stories & practiced mindfulness in my classroom…and I’m so excited to share my stories with you!!
🐝🏡 About The Honeybee Neighborhood:
I live in a magical, adventurous place called The Honeybee Neighborhood with Mr. Honeybee, my BFF Melodybee, and my fluffy little pup Harold.
From sneaking into one of Harold’s dreams to enjoying an easy breezy day at the beach; we explore the depths of canyons as well as the mysteries of the wilderness. Melodybee has worked as an air traffic control-bee, Harold has gotten himself a pair of thumbs, and Mr. Honeybee has built us a whole new friend in Roger Robot!
We’re often joined by our friends Captain EJ and Princess Paua, who each have their own adventures in The Honeybee Neighborhood!
Welcome, my little honeybee! We’re excited to have you as a friend and a neighbor 😊💖
Love,
Mrs. Honeybee
____________________
📖 Stories with My Friends:
🦸♂️ Superhero Stories: https://bit.ly/hb-ej
👸 Princess Stories: https://bit.ly/hb-p
✨ Relaxation for Mom: https://bit.ly/hb-mom
____________________
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About Honeybee Bedtime Stories
My name is Mrs. Honeybee and I make bedtime easier 🥰My special little trick is to weave mindfulness techniques into all our adventures.I am a schoolteacher and a mother of two who knows how important a goodnight’s rest is for...everyone 💖💖In all of my stories, YOU are the star!I can’t wait until you meet my friends, some of them you might already know!Love, Mrs. HoneybeeContact: HoneybeeAndFriends.com/helloPodcast website
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