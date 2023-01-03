Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Honeybee Bedtime Stories

Podcast Honeybee Bedtime Stories
Mrs. Honeybee
My name is Mrs. Honeybee and my mission is to make bedtime easier! 😊💕 I write bedtime stories inspired by movies that I love. Lion King, Frozen, Minecraft, Th... More
Kids & Family
  • The Super Mario Bedtime Story
    Join Mario & Luigi on this adventure to save Princess Peach - Love, Mrs. Honeybee 😊💖
    5/16/2023
    27:58
  • The Perfect Mother's Day Gift
    Order at: HoneybeeHello.com"A Mother's Day Mystery"A 45-minute mystery that's also a personalized story….you will hear your name AND your mom's name throughout the adventure!On this adventure in the Honeybee Neighborhood...me, you, and your mom, come upon a stranded egg. It is helpless and has no way to care for itself.We don't just stand by…oh no! That's when we step in…We zipline through the forest, explore an uncharted cave, and have all the fun we usually have on our adventures…and your mom is there for it all!On Mother's Day, cozy up and hear both of your names during this special adventure that reunites this mysterious egg with its mama.
    4/20/2023
    8:21
  • Surprise Gift for Mrs. Honeybee (Moment)
    Melodybee and Mr. Honeybee have gifted me something special! - Love, Mrs. Honeybee
    4/5/2023
    8:09
  • Ep. 1 - Honeybee "Shout Outs" Story #5
    (Episode 1) Little Honeybees featured in this episode:
Adelaide and Emma GraceAmyAndrewAngusAnnie ArcherAru S.AryaAubreyAveline Avianna Avra BayleeBertha RoseCallieCamdynCarolinaEli P.EllieEmilioEmilyEzekielGiada H.GracieGunnarHollyHollyHoneymonelli1955ImogenJasperJeremiahJoelleKennyLaura Y.LawshanaLayla R.LennonLeo and AdelynnLeo CashLexiLilaLila and LeviLizLydia WalkerLylaMaxwell P.NicolaNinaOliviaRebeccaRemyRoryRoseSamanthaVera S.Zali
This is Honeybee SHOUT OUT Story #5!! Featuring the names of my little honeybees! 😊💖 - Love, Mrs. Honeybee
    3/1/2023
    31:22
  • Ep. 2 - Honeybee "Shout Outs" Story #5
    (Episode 2) Little Honeybees featured in this episode:
Alba M.AlessiaAlisaAlthea Cypress DawnAmiko AnayaAndersonAubrey Ava and TessAxel M.Caileigh Eloise and Samuel RaleighCalissaCarissa H.Charlotte and FreddieCloverCooperDelilahDovber and IonitEllaErin B.Ethan and Ailani R.EzraFoxHenryIndigoJane E.Jean and Leonardo S.KayleyKiranLennonLeviLillian And SamLinzieMaci & Poppy E.Macy T.MattyMaya, Nora and AJMikalyn R.MillieNoa, Yair, Ayelet and TaliaParkerPearl H. (Freddie's sister)Ronin and DacreRosalieRosieSam LeeStarTanish T.Temperance L.TheCFamFun
This is Honeybee SHOUT OUT Story #5!! Featuring the names of my little honeybees! 😊💖 - Love, Mrs. Honeybee
    3/1/2023
    24:50

About Honeybee Bedtime Stories

My name is Mrs. Honeybee and my mission is to make bedtime easier! 😊💕 I write bedtime stories inspired by movies that I love. Lion King, Frozen, Minecraft, The Avengers, and Toy Story are some of my most popular! I’m a school teacher, mother of two, and a storyteller 😊 - Love, Mrs. Honeybee
