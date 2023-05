The Perfect Mother's Day Gift

Order at: HoneybeeHello.com"A Mother's Day Mystery"A 45-minute mystery that’s also a personalized story….you will hear your name AND your mom’s name throughout the adventure!On this adventure in the Honeybee Neighborhood...me, you, and your mom, come upon a stranded egg. It is helpless and has no way to care for itself.We don’t just stand by…oh no! That’s when we step in…We zipline through the forest, explore an uncharted cave, and have all the fun we usually have on our adventures…and your mom is there for it all!On Mother’s Day, cozy up and hear both of your names during this special adventure that reunites this mysterious egg with its mama.Pleeease order BEFORE May 9th to make sure that I have enough time to create your story so that you can listen on Mother's Day! Message me if you have any questions 🥰 [email protected] , Mrs. Honeybee