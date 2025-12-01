What a child of deaf parents can teach you about communication and connection with Maria Gallucci

Send us a textMaria Gallucci is a CODA, which stands for a Child of Deaf Adults. As she chronicles in her new book, Raised in Silence: Lessons on Listening, Love, and Loud Family Dinners from a Child of Deaf Adults, being raised by two deaf parents, learning American Sign Language (ASL) as her primary language, and, while still a child, helping her parents navigate the hearing world was often challenging for Maria. However, as she and I discuss, being a CODA also increased Maria’s capacity to empathize and to communicate and truly connect with others, skills she uses as a parent and as a professional and skills she hopes to foster in others through her work and this book. More information about Maria and Raised in Silence: Lessons on Listening, Love, and Loud Family Dinners from a Child of Deaf Adults is at talkingaboutkids.com.