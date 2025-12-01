How kids benefit from being entrepreneurs with Leah Ellis
Send us a textLeah Ellis says that she created The Society of Child Entrepreneurs to help kids develop capacities like resilience and problem solving. The society currently offers workshops and coaching and is piloting a full curriculum with lessons on topics such as turning a passion into a plan. From what I have seen, Leah is doing great things, and the curriculum aligns with evidence-based practices and encourages individual reflection and positive peer-to-peer and child-adult interactions. I do not know enough about encouraging entrepreneurship to comment on that aspect. The little time that I have spent in the entrepreneurship literature suggests a field of wildly diverging theories. However, as you listen to Leah, you may get the sense, as I did, that the experiential learning that The Society of Child Entrepreneurs provides makes learning come alive in ways that benefit participants even if they never start their own businesses. More information about Leah and The Society of Child Entrepreneurs is at talkingaboutkids.com.
--------
33:57
--------
33:57
Thanksgiving Episode: James Baldwin's and James Baldwin's perspectives on the holiday
Send us a textIn this mini Thanksgiving episode, I investigate what James Baldwin and the other James Baldwin have to say about the holiday. More information is at talkingaboutkids.com. Full-length Talking About Kids episodes return next week (December 1, 2025).
--------
8:48
--------
8:48
What a child of deaf parents can teach you about communication and connection with Maria Gallucci
Send us a textMaria Gallucci is a CODA, which stands for a Child of Deaf Adults. As she chronicles in her new book, Raised in Silence: Lessons on Listening, Love, and Loud Family Dinners from a Child of Deaf Adults, being raised by two deaf parents, learning American Sign Language (ASL) as her primary language, and, while still a child, helping her parents navigate the hearing world was often challenging for Maria. However, as she and I discuss, being a CODA also increased Maria’s capacity to empathize and to communicate and truly connect with others, skills she uses as a parent and as a professional and skills she hopes to foster in others through her work and this book. More information about Maria and Raised in Silence: Lessons on Listening, Love, and Loud Family Dinners from a Child of Deaf Adults is at talkingaboutkids.com.
--------
35:25
--------
35:25
How organized sports should benefit kids with Harvey Araton
Send us a textHarvey Araton is an award-winning reporter and best-selling author whose journalism and fiction expertly explore both the best and worst of sports. Harvey’s forthcoming work, The Goal of the Game, is his first written for middle readers, and the title is both a declaration and a question. As you will hear in our discussion, Harvey’s career has afforded him unique insights into what youth sports does well, where it is being led astray, and what should be done to ensure positive sports experiences for all kids. More information about Harvey and The Goal of the Game is at talkingaboutkids.com.
--------
35:38
--------
35:38
How to protect kids from trafficking and exploitation with Erin Williamson
Send us a textIs it possible to foster in kids the skills and knowledge needed to avoid trafficking and exploitation without needlessly exposing them, even in small way, to the devasting ugliness of those worlds? My guest today, Erin Williamson, believes that it is possible. Erin is the Chief Programs & Strategy Officer at Love146, an organization that has been fighting to end child trafficking and exploitation for over two decades. As you will hear, the approach Love146 takes is evidence-based, trauma-informed, and developmentally appropriate. In short, it is everything we advocate for on Talking About Kids. More information about Erin and Love146 is at talkingaboutkids.com.
Talking About Kids is a weekly podcast for parents, educators, and direct service providers that explores the latest information on issues impacting children and adolescents, from preventing bullying to unlocking creativity. Hosted by R. Bradley Snyder, author of The 5 Simple Truths of Raising Kids, each episode presents a new topic and introduces listeners to authors, academics, and visionaries from around the globe.