If you love the Molly of Denali Podcast, then GBH Kids has a new show you’re sure to enjoy: Keyshawn Solves It! Created by Ed Jenkins, the Keyshawn Solves It podcast is an 8-episode serialized mystery about a 10-year-old African-American boy who inherits a set of keys that can unlock almost any door. With help from his friend Kiki, Keyshawn uses these keys to help solve the mystery of disappearing bikes in his North Minneapolis neighborhood, ensuring that his community’s Juneteenth bike parade can go on.

Listeners will be introduced to Juneteenth and its origins, as well as to “keys to success” life lessons such as resilience, self-worth, and responsibility.

Geared to children 5-9, Keyshawn Solves It is produced by GBH Kids and distributed by PRX and PBS KIDS. Funding is made possible in part by Black Public Media.