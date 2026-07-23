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33 episodes
- If you love the Molly of Denali Podcast, then GBH Kids has a new show you’re sure to enjoy: Keyshawn Solves It! Created by Ed Jenkins, the Keyshawn Solves It podcast is an 8-episode serialized mystery about a 10-year-old African-American boy who inherits a set of keys that can unlock almost any door. With help from his friend Kiki, Keyshawn uses these keys to help solve the mystery of disappearing bikes in his North Minneapolis neighborhood, ensuring that his community’s Juneteenth bike parade can go on.
Listeners will be introduced to Juneteenth and its origins, as well as to “keys to success” life lessons such as resilience, self-worth, and responsibility.
Geared to children 5-9, Keyshawn Solves It is produced by GBH Kids and distributed by PRX and PBS KIDS. Funding is made possible in part by Black Public Media.
- If you love the Molly of Denali podcast, then GBH Kids has a new show you’re sure to enjoy: The Arthur Podcast. Fans of the classic PBS KIDS series can join Arthur, D.W., and Buster on adventures around Elwood City. Subscribe to The Arthur Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.
www.pbskids.org/arthur
- In the final episode of the season, Molly helps Elijah get his sled unstuck. It’s a race to the finish! Who will win first place in the Arctic Wolf Junior Relay? And will Tooey ever get a chance to meet his hero Eugene Pike?
The Molly of Denali Podcast is made by the folks behind some of your all-time favorite PBS KIDS television shows: Arthur, Curious George, Pinkalicious & Peterrific and more! Be sure to tune in for Molly of Denali, the animated series only on your local PBS stations!
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About Molly of Denali
Journey with Molly Mabray, an Alaska Native girl who helps her parents run the Denali Trading Post in the rural village of Qyah! Each season is a brand-new story. How did Molly first meet Suki? Will Tooey and his dog sled team get to run in the Junior Arctic Relay? Can Molly and Trini crack the case aboard the Mystery Train? Listen to these new adventures and more on the Molly of Denali podcast! The Molly of Denali podcast is made by GBH Kids, the producers behind some of your all-time favorite PBS KIDS series: Arthur, Curious George, Pinkalicious & Peterrific, and more and distributed by PBS KIDS and PRX.Podcast website
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Molly of Denali: Podcasts in Family