Available Episodes

  • S2 E6 Speak Up, Francine
    After discovering that the local creek is polluted, Francine is determined to get the word out during Elwood City’s Earth Day Rally. But will her fear of public speaking get in her way?
    4/20/2023
    17:03
  • S2 E5 Lend Me Your Ear
    Mr. Ratburn is acting strangely, and Arthur, Buster, and Brain are worried. The kids work together to get to the bottom of Mr. Ratburn’s odd behavior!
    4/13/2023
    15:05
  • S2 E4 Staycation
    Mr. and Mrs. Read have to cancel their vacation when they can’t find a babysitter for Arthur, DW, and Baby Kate. To help cheer their parents up, the kids plan a staycation for them in their own backyard.
    4/6/2023
    14:41
  • S2 E3 DW’s Bad Mood
    DW is acting even crankier than usual, and it’s up to Arthur and Francine to get to the bottom of what’s causing her bad mood.
    3/30/2023
    15:07
  • S2 E2 The World Record
    Arthur and his friends want to break a world record, but can’t seem to agree on which record to break!
    3/23/2023
    17:22

About The Arthur Podcast

Arthur Read is back and starting his own podcast! Listen in as he shares his favorite adventures with, DW, Buster and all their friends from around Elwood City.

The Arthur Podcast is produced by GBH Kids and Gen-Z Media.

