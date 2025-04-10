Kids of color who have ADHD and other common learning differences often face a double stigma. But there’s a lot that families can do to address the opportunity ...

About Opportunity Gap: How to Support Kids of Color Who Learn Differently

Kids of color who have ADHD and other common learning differences often face a double stigma. But there’s a lot that families can do to address the opportunity gap in our communities. Host Julian Saavedra is a father of two. He's also an assistant principal who has spent nearly 20 years working in public schools. Join Saavedra as he talks with parents and experts and offers tips to help you advocate for your child.