Opportunity Gap: How to Support Kids of Color Who Learn Differently

The power of culturally responsive teaching

Imagine a classroom where every student feels represented. Where their backgrounds, learning styles, and individual strengths are valued. For many students of color with learning differences, that’s not always the case. But what if it could be? In this episode, we talk to author and education consultant Afrika Afeni Mills. Listen as she breaks down why it’s important for kids of color with learning disabilities to feel represented in the classroom. Learn the powerful ways inclusive teaching can reshape their journey. And get tips for how to apply this mindset at home.Related resourcesWhat is culturally responsive teaching?Families of color and communicating with teachersConfronting racial bias within special educationTimestamps(01:50) What does it mean to be culturally responsive?(03:48) Why is this approach important?(08:32) How can educators build a culturally responsive classroom?(14:56) How parents can create or support cultural responsiveness at home To get a transcript and check out more episodes, visit the Opportunity Gap episode page at Understood.We love to hear from our listeners. Email us at [email protected] . Understood.org is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people with learning and thinking differences, like ADHD and dyslexia. If you want to help us continue this work, donate at understood.org/give