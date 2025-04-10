Opportunity Gap: How to Support Kids of Color Who Learn Differently

For many families of color, navigating the world of special education can be overwhelming. Understanding students’ legal rights in the classroom adds another challenge, often leaving parents uncertain about how to secure the right support for their child.In this episode, we continue our conversation about racism in special education. Listen as Malhar Shah, an education attorney, shares the legal rights parents have when getting help for their child. And get tips on how to effectively advocate for your child’s needs.Related resourcesThe hard truth about racism in special education: Part 1Confronting racial bias within special educationTimestamps(01:39) Legal rights parents have to ensure their child is receiving support(05:11) How to know when a school isn’t meeting legal requirements(07:25) What parents should do to advocate for their child’s needsTo get a transcript and check out more episodes, visit the Opportunity Gap episode page at Understood.We love to hear from our listeners. Email us at [email protected]
.
Understood.org is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people with learning and thinking differences, like ADHD and dyslexia. If you want to help us continue this work, donate at understood.org/give