Opportunity Gap: How to Support Kids of Color Who Learn Differently

Understood.org, Julian Saavedra
Kids of color who have ADHD and other common learning differences often face a double stigma. But there’s a lot that families can do to address the opportunity ...
  • 4 tips to help kids cope with uncertainty and anxiety
    It’s normal for kids to feel uncertain sometimes as they grow and learn about the world. However, there’s a big difference between feeling nervous once in a while and dealing with constant uncertainty. So, how can parents notice these moments and offer support?Listen as host Julian Saavedra explains why it’s normal for kids to feel uncertain. Learn how to spot signs of anxiety and uncertainty in your child. And get helpful tips for supporting your child through these feelings.   Related resources7 tips to help your child self-sootheIs the news stressing your kids out? Tips for getting through itStress and anxietyTimestamps(01:25) Why kids may feel uncertain at times(03:14) Signs of uncertainty and anxiety in kids(04:07) Julian’s tips for helping kids manage uncertaintyTo get a transcript and check out more episodes, visit the Opportunity Gap episode page at Understood.We love to hear from our listeners. Email us at [email protected].  Understood.org is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people with learning and thinking differences, like ADHD and dyslexia. If you want to help us continue this work, donate at understood.org/give
    10:51
  • How to build strong parent-child bonds
    A strong parent-child relationship is key to helping children with learning disabilities succeed. Building this bond takes time, patience, and being open with each other. And when done thoughtfully, it can make a huge difference in a child’s life.In this episode, we talk to clinical psychologist Dr. Kristin Carothers. She discusses how building trust can improve a child’s behavior and emotional well-being. Tune in to get tips on building a strong bond with your child and learn how to create a supportive home environment to help them succeed.To get a transcript and check out more episodes, visit the Opportunity Gap episode page at Understood.We love to hear from our listeners. Email us at [email protected] resourcesADHD parenting tips from a Black clinical psychologistHow to get your child to talk about schoolTimestamps(01:46) Why building strong parent-child bonds is important(09:02) How to create open lines of communication with kids Understood.org is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people with learning and thinking differences, like ADHD and dyslexia. If you want to help us continue this work, donate at understood.org/give
    23:37
  • The hard truth about racism in special education: Part 2
    For many families of color, navigating the world of special education can be overwhelming. Understanding students’ legal rights in the classroom adds another challenge, often leaving parents uncertain about how to secure the right support for their child.In this episode, we continue our conversation about racism in special education. Listen as Malhar Shah, an education attorney, shares the legal rights parents have when getting help for their child. And get tips on how to effectively advocate for your child’s needs.Related resourcesThe hard truth about racism in special education: Part 1Confronting racial bias within special educationTimestamps(01:39) Legal rights parents have to ensure their child is receiving support(05:11) How to know when a school isn’t meeting legal requirements(07:25) What parents should do to advocate for their child’s needsTo get a transcript and check out more episodes, visit the Opportunity Gap episode page at Understood.We love to hear from our listeners. Email us at [email protected]. Understood.org is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people with learning and thinking differences, like ADHD and dyslexia. If you want to help us continue this work, donate at understood.org/give
    25:14
  • The hard truth about racism in special education: Part 1
    Every parent wants the best for their child with learning and thinking differences. But for many families of color, the road to getting that support can feel like an uphill battle.In this episode, we talk to Christopher Cola. Christopher is the father of a son with ADHD and dyslexia. Listen as he opens up about navigating a school district that didn’t always listen to his concerns. And find out why he wants to help other families avoid the struggles he endured.Related resourcesFamilies of color and communicating with teachersConfronting racial bias within special education Timestamps(01:35) How Chris first noticed his child’s struggles(06:24) Chris on the email that changed his life(09:37) Chris on racism in special educationTo get a transcript and check out more episodes, visit the Opportunity Gap episode page at Understood.We love to hear from our listeners. Email us at [email protected]. Understood.org is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people with learning and thinking differences, like ADHD and dyslexia. If you want to help us continue this work, donate at understood.org/give
    16:06
  • The power of culturally responsive teaching
    Imagine a classroom where every student feels represented. Where their backgrounds, learning styles, and individual strengths are valued. For many students of color with learning differences, that’s not always the case. But what if it could be? In this episode, we talk to author and education consultant Afrika Afeni Mills. Listen as she breaks down why it’s important for kids of color with learning disabilities to feel represented in the classroom. Learn the powerful ways inclusive teaching can reshape their journey. And get tips for how to apply this mindset at home.Related resourcesWhat is culturally responsive teaching?Families of color and communicating with teachersConfronting racial bias within special educationTimestamps(01:50) What does it mean to be culturally responsive?(03:48) Why is this approach important?(08:32) How can educators build a culturally responsive classroom?(14:56) How parents can create or support cultural responsiveness at home To get a transcript and check out more episodes, visit the Opportunity Gap episode page at Understood.We love to hear from our listeners. Email us at [email protected]. Understood.org is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people with learning and thinking differences, like ADHD and dyslexia. If you want to help us continue this work, donate at understood.org/give
    20:41

About Opportunity Gap: How to Support Kids of Color Who Learn Differently

Kids of color who have ADHD and other common learning differences often face a double stigma. But there’s a lot that families can do to address the opportunity gap in our communities. Host Julian Saavedra is a father of two. He's also an assistant principal who has spent nearly 20 years working in public schools. Join Saavedra as he talks with parents and experts and offers tips to help you advocate for your child.
