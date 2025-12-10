Show more

About Katie Van Slyke - Katching Up With Katie

Join Katie Van Slyke as she shares unfiltered conversations about farm life, horses, mini cows, family, business, and everything in between. From behind-the-scenes stories at Running Springs to real talk about the ups and downs of ranching, breeding, and building a brand, this podcast is all about connection and authenticity. Whether you’re here for horse talk, farm updates, or just to laugh and learn alongside Katie, this playlist is the place to catch every episode. Let’s katch up. www.katievanslyke.net