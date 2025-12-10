Katie Van Slyke - Katching Up With Katie

The Farmer’s Almanac said we were in for a rough winter, and somehow that turned into weaning babies, sending Noelle off to her new home, and starting a full-blown grandma hobby night. Oh, and Kennedy decided to show off with nine embryos this week, so it’s safe to say things are a little chaotic around here. 😅Between breeding updates, emotional goodbyes, and my questionable blue-light glasses choices, this week’s episode has a bit of everything. We’re talking Erlene, Sophie, Kennedy, Noelle, cozy barn life, and some late-night crafting chaos while planning for the World Show.If you’ve ever wondered what it’s really like trying to balance horse breeding, farm life, and everyday mayhem, welcome back to Katching Up With Katie.🛍️ http://katievanslyke.netChapters00:00 Intro 00:18 Why I Almost Had a Heart Attack 06:22 ICSI 10:00 The Horse Whisperer 14:00 Should We Write a Song? 19:25 Knitting Hobby with Dani 27:00 World Show is Coming Up! #KatchingUpWithKatie #FarmLife #CountryVlog #KatieVanSlyke #HorseVlog #RanchLife▶Check out my new merch: https://katievanslyke.net/collections/new▶▶DIGITAL DOWNLOADS: https://katievanslyke.net/collections/digital-downloads===================================================================▶▶▶Connect With Me!Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/katievanslyke/Tik Tok - https://www.tiktok.com/@katievanslykeFacebook - https://www.facebook.com/katievanslyke96Snapchat - https://snapchat.com/t/ARF7dCaESubmit your videos - [email protected]
links:Horse Feed: https://tributeequinenutrition.comAmazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.com/shop/influencer-55302a79Hey y'all, I'm Katie! Welcome to my channel where I share my passion for horses, cattle and life on the farm. From equestrian care and outdoor adventures to everyday moments on the farm, I'm here to give you a glimpse into my world and hopefully inspire others to learn, and live life to the fullest.