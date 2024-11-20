Finding Love's Voice in Life's Darkest Hours | Liz Gilbert EP 805
"Love said to me, 'I am company and comfort in your darkest hour, so that you don't have to go through this alone.'" - Liz GilbertIn this deeply moving conversation, bestselling author Liz Gilbert opens up about her profound understanding of love's presence in our lives, sharing intimate revelations about her spiritual connection and personal loss. After the death of her partner Rhea seven years ago, Liz embarked on a transformative journey that led her to distinguish between God's infinite mystery and love's constant companionship. Through her raw honesty and vulnerability, she reveals how this understanding has shaped her approach to both personal healing and supporting others through crisis.Gilbert's insights on the nature of unconditional love challenge conventional wisdom, offering listeners a fresh perspective on presence, healing, and the courage to sit with uncertainty. Her wisdom particularly resonates with those navigating life transitions, grief, or seeking deeper spiritual connection, demonstrating how embracing love's presence can transform our darkest moments into opportunities for profound growth.
The stories you tell yourself on a daily basis determines the person you will become.The good, the bad, the negative, the positive, the uplifting, the draining – they’re all part of the equation. But YOU are the author of your life story – so, what story are you writing?
