Devin joins Gregk to talk about his book The Veiled Prophet: Secret Societies, White Supremacy, and the Struggle for St. Louis. It’s a conversation that goes some places.



The Veiled Prophet: Secret Societies, White Supremacy, and the Struggle for St. Louis comes out on June 23, 2026, published by Haymarket Books.



Pre-order now:



– Haymarket Books (US)



– Blackwell’s (UK)



Follow Devin O’Shea:



– on Bluesky and



– on Instagram



– and check out his Spotify playlist of 90s Mall Music



Image: Painting of the first 1878 Veiled Prophet, St. Louis Chief of Police Colonel John Priest, wielding a silver police baton. Priest, a prominent realtor and civic leader, appears “in robes of his office as Grand Oracle.” (Source: Missouri Historical Society)



Blood Work is a Scam Goldin Production

This episode was produced by Thomas O’Mahony

Our theme song is ‘Dream Weapon’ by Genghis Tron

Our artwork is provided courtesy of KT Kobel



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THIS WEEK IN VIOLENCE: Right on Cue

ALSO AVAILABLE IN AUDIO



This week we are, of course, going to speak about the violence which erupted on the streets of Belfast this week, and provide some commentary on how this sordid saga not only bears the mark of those fascists from Britain’s past whom we covered at length, but has plenty to say about the ones currently walking among us — even plugging themselves into the very architecture of the British state apparatus itself.