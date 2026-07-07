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Blood Work

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Blood Work
Latest episode

43 episodes

  • Blood Work

    Two and a Half Men: Sportswashing w/ Tom Usher

    07/07/2026 | 21 mins.
    This is a preview. To hear the entire episode and help Blood Work to survive and thrive, become a supporter on Patreon.

     

    Gregk is joined by Tom and Producer Thomas to discuss whether cultural reputation laundering is really such a new phenomena, and whether anything is even being washed at all.

    Read Patrick Redford’s piece ‘The State of Sportswashing’ in Defector here.

    Read Jack Crosbie’s piece ‘The White House UFC Fight Was Donald Trump’s All-American Dream’ in Rolling Stone here.

     

    For more from Tom Usher:

    – Check out his Substack

    – Follow him on Bluesky and

    – Follow Tangible Vibe Shift on Instagram

     

    Image: Donald Trump accepts the inaugural ‘FIFA Peace Prize – Football Unites the World’ award during the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC.

     

    Blood Work is a Scam Goldin Production
    This episode was produced by Thomas O’Mahony
    Our theme song is ‘Dream Weapon’ by Genghis Tron
    Our artwork is provided courtesy of KT Kobel

     

    For more:

    – Support Blood Work via Patreon

    – Follow us on Bluesky / Instagram / Twitter

     

    THIS WEEK IN VIOLENCE: Strange Bedfellows

    ALSO AVAILABLE IN AUDIO

    This week’s newsletter is a mini-episode, unlocked for all listeners, taking a deeper dive into the history of the interlocking conflicts currently engulfing the Sahel, and trying to make sense of what Russia and Africa Corps (formerly Wagner Group) are really up to in West Africa.
  • Blood Work

    THIS WEEK IN VIOLENCE: Strange Bedfellows

    07/05/2026 | 40 mins.
    Article 1:

    Army, Allied Militias, Islamist Armed Groups Commit Violations with Impunity
    Report by Human Rights Watch – Jun 28, 2026

    If you enjoyed this episode:
    – Support Blood Work via Patreon
    – Leave a rating or review on your podcast app
    – Follow us on Bluesky / Instagram / Twitter

    Blood Work is a Scam Goldin Production
    This episode was produced by Thomas O’Mahony
    Our theme song is ‘Dream Weapon’ by Genghis Tron
    Our artwork is provided courtesy of KT Kobel
  • Blood Work

    An Unsolved Remainder: Haiti w/ Jonathan M. Katz

    06/30/2026 | 1h 23 mins.
    Jonathan joins us to talk about the gang violence that has engulfed Haiti since 2021 and place the instability that has haunted that nation within its proper political and historical context.

    For more from Jonathan Katz:

    – read his newsletter, The Racket

    – Follow him on Bluesky and

    – on Instagram

    If you enjoyed this episode:
    – Support Blood Work via Patreon
    – Leave a rating or review on your podcast app
    – Follow us on Bluesky / Instagram / Twitter

     

    Image: A man stands in front of a burning barricade on a street filled with smoke from burning tires during a protest in Cap-Haitien, following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in July of 2021 (Source: REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo)

     

    Blood Work is a Scam Goldin Production
    This episode was produced by Thomas O’Mahony
    Our theme song is ‘Dream Weapon’ by Genghis Tron
    Our artwork is provided courtesy of KT Kobel

     

    THIS WEEK IN VIOLENCE: Slob Hog Down
    ALSO AVAILABLE IN AUDIO

    Now that prophecy has failed, and Britain’s vaunted emperor-administrator Sir Keir Starmer has been exposed in both his bare-arsed nudity and his interior vacuity, we took the opportunity to give his bare arse a courtesy Blood Work kick as he shambles out the door. Good riddance to a pig, a slob, and a wretched dog.
  • Blood Work

    Axis of Empire w/ Dr. Afshin Matin-Asgari

    06/23/2026 | 20 mins.
    This is a preview. To hear the entire episode and help Blood Work to survive and thrive, become a supporter on Patreon.

    Gregk speaks to the author of a new book on US-Iran relations to place the two countries’ braided history in its proper context and make sense of… how we got here.

     

    Axis of Empire: A History of US-Iran Relations is out now, available from Verso

    Image: A photograph of a large anti-USA mural painted on the side of a residential apartment block in downtown Tehran

    Blood Work is a Scam Goldin Production
    This episode was produced by Thomas O’Mahony
    Our theme song is ‘Dream Weapon’ by Genghis Tron
    Our artwork is provided courtesy of KT Kobel

    If you enjoyed this episode:
    – Support Blood Work via Patreon
    – Leave a rating or review on your podcast app
    – Follow us on Bluesky / Instagram / Twitter

     

    THIS WEEK IN VIOLENCE: VetClaims.AI

    For this week’s newsletter, we present four articles which collectively paint an interesting picture of our current conjecture, beginning with the text of Iran’s fourteen-point MoU with the US, running through the UFC spectacle at the White House, and concluding with an excellent recently-published interview with Alberto Toscano.
  • Blood Work

    An Orchestral Conductor of Violence: The Veiled Prophet w/ Devin O'Shea

    06/16/2026 | 1h 39 mins.
    Devin joins Gregk to talk about his book The Veiled Prophet: Secret Societies, White Supremacy, and the Struggle for St. Louis. It’s a conversation that goes some places.

    The Veiled Prophet: Secret Societies, White Supremacy, and the Struggle for St. Louis comes out on June 23, 2026, published by Haymarket Books.

    Pre-order now:

    – Haymarket Books (US)

    – Blackwell’s (UK)

    Follow Devin O’Shea:

    – on Bluesky and

    – on Instagram

    – and check out his Spotify playlist of 90s Mall Music

    Image: Painting of the first 1878 Veiled Prophet, St. Louis Chief of Police Colonel John Priest, wielding a silver police baton. Priest, a prominent realtor and civic leader, appears “in robes of his office as Grand Oracle.” (Source: Missouri Historical Society)

    Blood Work is a Scam Goldin Production
    This episode was produced by Thomas O’Mahony
    Our theme song is ‘Dream Weapon’ by Genghis Tron
    Our artwork is provided courtesy of KT Kobel

    If you enjoyed this episode:
    – Support Blood Work via Patreon
    – Leave a rating or review on your podcast app
    – Follow us on Bluesky / Instagram / Twitter

    THIS WEEK IN VIOLENCE: Right on Cue
    ALSO AVAILABLE IN AUDIO

    This week we are, of course, going to speak about the violence which erupted on the streets of Belfast this week, and provide some commentary on how this sordid saga not only bears the mark of those fascists from Britain’s past whom we covered at length, but has plenty to say about the ones currently walking among us — even plugging themselves into the very architecture of the British state apparatus itself.
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About Blood Work
A show about the Economy of Violence
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