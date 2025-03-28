Episode 141 – How to Inspect a Hive Like a Pro (Without Overdoing It!) 🔍🐝

In this episode, we break down the fundamentals of hive inspections—from timing and tools to what to look for and what to leave alone. Whether you’re in your first season or your tenth, this guide will help you inspect your hives with confidence, purpose, and minimal disruption to your bees.What’s Inside This Episode:• Why inspections are critical for every beekeeper• What tools you really need (and what to skip)• How to read frames without overhandling• When to inspect, based on weather and colony stage• Common mistakes and how to avoid themWhy Listen to This Episode?If you’ve ever second-guessed yourself during an inspection—or avoided one altogether—this episode will give you the clarity and structure you need to get in, get answers, and get out while keeping your bees happy.Support the Show:🌐 Visit the website: beekeepingfornewbees.com💬 Join the Discord community: discord.gg/XzkqFKrjMJ☕ Support the podcast: buymeacoffee.com/beekeepingfornewbeesAbout the Podcast:Beekeeping For Newbees is your go-to podcast for practical advice, real-world insights, and the tools you need to succeed as a beekeeper. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to refine your skills, we’re here to help every step of the way.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/beekeeping-for-newbees/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy