Episode 143 - The Demaree Method: Swarm Control Without Splitting 🐝🔧
Ever hear beekeepers talk about the "Demaree split" and wonder what it actually is? Spoiler alert: it's not a real split. In this episode, we walk through the Demaree Method of Swarm Control, a smart hive reorganization technique that helps manage swarm urges without creating a new colony.What’s Inside This Episode:What the Demaree Method is (and isn't)Step-by-step instructions for implementing it in a two-deep setupThe biology behind why it worksPros and cons of this method for new and experienced beekeepersWhen to use it—and when not toWhy “words matter” and why calling it a “split” drives me crazy 😅Why Listen to This Episode? Whether you're trying to boost honey production, follow local hive count ordinances, or just don’t want to deal with another colony, the Demaree method offers a practical, no-split solution. Even if you’re not ready to try it this year, it’s a great tool to add to your beekeeping brain bank.Support the Show:Website: https://beekeepingfornewbees.comBlog, reviews, and write-ups: https://bestbeekeepinggear.comDiscord Room: https://discord.gg/XzkqFKrjMJYouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@beekeepingfornewbeesAbout the Podcast:Beekeeping for Newbees is a top-ranked podcast that helps hobbyists and small-scale beekeepers build confidence, avoid common mistakes, and enjoy the craft of beekeeping.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/beekeeping-for-newbees/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
20:54
Episode 142 – Swarm Prevention: Keeping Your Bees from Leaving 🏃🐝
Swarming is a natural part of honey bee biology—but that doesn’t mean it has to happen in your apiary. In this episode, we break down the triggers that lead to swarms and the proactive steps you can take to reduce the risk. From adding supers to splitting strong colonies, we’ll cover what works, what’s optional, and what to avoid.What’s Inside This Episode:• Why bees swarm (and why it’s not personal)• How swarming impacts honey production and colony survival• Signs your colony is preparing to swarm• Practical prevention strategies: supering, splitting, and managing brood space• Why queen cells aren’t always bad—and how to handle them• Common myths about reversing boxes and gadget-based “fixes”Why Listen to This Episode?Whether you're in your first year or your fifth, understanding how to prevent swarms will make your colonies more productive and less chaotic. This episode gives you the tools to keep your bees at home—and your season on track.Support the Show:🌐 Visit the website: beekeepingfornewbees.com💬 Join the Discord community: discord.gg/XzkqFKrjMJ☕ Support the podcast: buymeacoffee.com/beekeepingfornewbeesAbout the Podcast:Beekeeping For Newbees is your go-to podcast for practical advice, real-world insights, and the tools you need to succeed as a beekeeper. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to refine your skills, we’re here to help every step of the way.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/beekeeping-for-newbees/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
26:33
Episode 141 – How to Inspect a Hive Like a Pro (Without Overdoing It!) 🔍🐝
In this episode, we break down the fundamentals of hive inspections—from timing and tools to what to look for and what to leave alone. Whether you’re in your first season or your tenth, this guide will help you inspect your hives with confidence, purpose, and minimal disruption to your bees.What’s Inside This Episode:• Why inspections are critical for every beekeeper• What tools you really need (and what to skip)• How to read frames without overhandling• When to inspect, based on weather and colony stage• Common mistakes and how to avoid themWhy Listen to This Episode?If you’ve ever second-guessed yourself during an inspection—or avoided one altogether—this episode will give you the clarity and structure you need to get in, get answers, and get out while keeping your bees happy.Support the Show:🌐 Visit the website: beekeepingfornewbees.com💬 Join the Discord community: discord.gg/XzkqFKrjMJ☕ Support the podcast: buymeacoffee.com/beekeepingfornewbeesAbout the Podcast:Beekeeping For Newbees is your go-to podcast for practical advice, real-world insights, and the tools you need to succeed as a beekeeper. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to refine your skills, we’re here to help every step of the way.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/beekeeping-for-newbees/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
29:47
Episode 140 – Packages and Nucs: What to Expect the First 30 Days 📦🐝
If you’re about to install bees — or just did — this episode walks you through what to expect during the first 30 days of a new colony. From queen acceptance to feeder strategies and early inspections, we’ll help you avoid common mistakes and start your beekeeping season strong.What’s Inside This Episode:Quick overview of packages vs. nucsWhy queen acceptance is key to package successWhen to feed and when not to (nucs vs. packages)What to look for during early inspectionsWhen to add more space or superWarning signs to watch for during colony buildupTips for new beekeepers on staying organized and healthy in the heatWhy Listen to This Episode? The first 30 days are make-or-break for new colonies. Whether you're starting with a package or a nuc, this episode helps you know what to expect and how to avoid mistakes that set your bees back. Tune in for a calm, clear walkthrough of everything that matters during the first month.Support the Show: 🌐 Visit the website: beekeepingfornewbees.com 💬 Join the Discord: discord.gg/XzkqFKrjMJ ☕ Support the podcast: buymeacoffee.com/beekeepingfornewbeesAbout the Podcast: Beekeeping For Newbees is your ultimate guide to getting started and thriving in the world of beekeeping. With real-world tips and calm, practical advice, this podcast helps you succeed through every season.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/beekeeping-for-newbees/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
30:27
Episode 139 – How to Keep Records: The Beekeeper’s Notebook 📖🐝
Over half a million downloads, a top 1.5% global ranking, and Feedspot’s Top 10 Beekeeping Podcast award — we’re celebrating some milestones and diving into an essential skill: keeping records. Whether you're a hobbyist or aspiring pro, your beekeeping notes matter. In this episode, we cover the importance of documentation, what to record for each hive and queen, tools and apps to consider (like Hive Tracks and Hive Bloom), how recordkeeping supports ELAP claims or inspections, and why a $9 mic has completely changed how we track inspections in the field.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/beekeeping-for-newbees/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
Here we will discuss everything needed for new beekeepers to learn to keep honeybees including: Beekeeping tools, hive components, what to do and when, and every trick of the trade that we can think of. If you are new to beekeeping, this podcast is for you.