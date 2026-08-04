ONE Extraordinary Marriage Show

Learn about the not-so-invisible competition that can show up in marriage when you and your spouse begin comparing who is more tired, who works harder, who sacrifices more, or who has the greater reason to be upset. | “The strength of the team is each individual member. The strength of each member is the team.” —Phil Jackson



Is it really possible to rekindle the spark and restore the “like-new” connection in your marriage?



Yes it is!



In the 6 Pillars of Intimacy, you will discover secrets that have transformed countless marriages. Its ideas are simple, practical, and powerful. You’ll be inspired to look at your marriage through a new lens and be encouraged by its commonsense approach.



Alisa and Tony DiLorenzo's proven approach to building intimacy in marriage will help you experience deeper and richer levels of intimacy with your spouse – starting today. Click HERE to get your copy today!



Links from today’s episode:



The 6 Pillars of Intimacy® Certified Coaching Program



Join Intimacy Mastery Today



Apply for Coaching With Alisa

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices