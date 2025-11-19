A Breakthrough Treatment for Diabetes, the King of Fruits and Cash Deals for Ozempic
Hari and Priyanka explore a breakthrough in Type 1 Diabetes treatment, spill the tea on the Ozempic cash scandal, and gush over the King of Fruits, the mango!
32:40
Health Equity, Life as an ER Doctor and Staying Hopeful with Dr. Uché Blackstock
Priyanka and Hari share their jet lag survivor tips before welcoming Dr. Uché Blackstock, founder of Advancing Health Equity and author of the memoir Legacy. She opens up about her experiences as a Black physician, how racism shapes healthcare and what keeps her hopeful in the fight for real change.
49:46
ChatGPT Psychosis and the Influence of Artificial Light
Hari and Priyanka talk about the false sense of intimacy created by ChatGPT and other AI models. Plus, they shine a light on late-night phone use and how to protect yourself when artificial light keeps calling your name.
47:03
Meet Your Health Stuff Hosts
A new Stuff show is here! Meet Health Stuff hosts Comedian Hari Kondabolu and Dr. Priyanka Wali as they discuss the challenges navigating our healthcare system and how optimizing our health may not be the actual road to health and wellness. They are here to help you navigate this complex world.
19:59
Introducing: Health Stuff
On Health Stuff, hosts Dr. Priyanka Wali and comedian Hari Kondabolu tackle all the health questions that keep you up at night with hilarity and humanity. Together they demystify the flashy trends, and keep you informed on the latest research. You can rely on Health Stuff to bring you real, uninhibited, and thoughtful health talk of the highest caliber, and a healthy dose of humor.
