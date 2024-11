Is Teaching Your Partner About Parenting Exhausting You?

In this episode, Jess and Scott answer a listener's question about sharing the mental load of parenting. Jess talks about times when she felt like she carried most of the mental load and how Scott and her now split the work of parenting. They discuss the challenges of balancing roles, especially when one parent feels like the default decision-maker, educator, and emotional support.Key takeaways for listeners include: How to approach conversations about mental load in a way that strengthens your partnership. Strategies to encourage reluctant partners to engage more fully in the parenting journey. Ideas for setting boundaries and creating shared responsibilities so neither parent feels solely responsible.Whether you feel overwhelmed as the default parent or want to be a more engaged partner, this episode offers practical wisdom for creating a united parenting team. Don't miss Jess and Scott's candid discussion of their own parenting journey and struggles!During the episode, Jess mentions an episode with Josh, a skeptical dad. You can listen to his episode here.