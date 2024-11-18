Is Teaching Your Partner About Parenting Exhausting You?
In this episode, Jess and Scott answer a listener's question about sharing the mental load of parenting. Jess talks about times when she felt like she carried most of the mental load and how Scott and her now split the work of parenting. They discuss the challenges of balancing roles, especially when one parent feels like the default decision-maker, educator, and emotional support.Key takeaways for listeners include: How to approach conversations about mental load in a way that strengthens your partnership. Strategies to encourage reluctant partners to engage more fully in the parenting journey. Ideas for setting boundaries and creating shared responsibilities so neither parent feels solely responsible.Whether you feel overwhelmed as the default parent or want to be a more engaged partner, this episode offers practical wisdom for creating a united parenting team. Don't miss Jess and Scott's candid discussion of their own parenting journey and struggles!During the episode, Jess mentions an episode with Josh, a skeptical dad. You can listen to his episode here.
Is It Ok To Tease Your Kids?
In this laughter-filled episode, Scott and Jess dive into the delicate balance of teasing and playfulness with kids. They discuss how to be playful without going too far, share hilarious stories about their family's creative characters like "Sean" the hand puppet, and provide practical tips for connecting with children through humour.Some important topics discussed in the episode include: Recognizing how a child's understanding of humour develops with age Respecting boundaries around teasing Using playfulness as a tool to connect with kids and diffuse tense situationsListeners will gain valuable strategies for bringing more fun and laughter into their parenting while avoiding potentially hurtful teasing.
Do Parents Really Love All Their Kids The Same?
In this episode, Jess and Scott dive into the challenges of parenting multiple children and giving each child the love and attention they need.Inspired by a viral social media post, they explore topics like balancing attention between babies and older kids, feelings of guilt and defensiveness as parents, and how children crave connection at all ages.They provide helpful tips for recognizing children's bids for quality time, healing past parenting missteps, and finding small moments to connect amidst the chaos of family life.This heartfelt discussion offers both validation and practical tips for parents in the thick of raising multiple kids.
How Can I Protect My Kids From Sexual Abuse?
CW: Sexual abuse, grooming, sex-related topicsAfter hearing news about a case of sexual abuse in their community, Jess and Scott are sitting down and answering listener questions about how to talk to kids about body safety and consent in a way that won't scare kids and will protect them.They provide practical advice for parents on how to have age-appropriate conversations about consent, private parts, and safe/unsafe touches without instilling fear. Some of the specific topics they address include: At what age you should start having these conversations The power of using anatomically correct terms with children How and why you should create a "safe team" of trusted adults for your children Jess' opinion on sleepovers and unsupervised playtimeThis episode equips parents with essential tools to empower and safeguard their children while preserving their innocence.
The #1 Reason Men Are Silently Struggling With Mental Health with Samir Mourani
In this powerful episode, Scott and Jess are joined by Samir Mourani to have an open and vulnerable conversation about men's mental health. They discuss their personal experiences with anxiety, depression, and emotional breakdowns, sharing how they've worked to overcome societal pressures that discourage men from expressing emotions.A few important topics covered in the episode include: The importance of having close male friendships where you can be vulnerable How bottling up emotions often leads to them coming out as anger later Ways to model healthy masculinity and emotional expression for children The healing power of therapy, medication, and having a supportive partner Finding hope even in the darkest moments of mental health strugglesThis raw and honest discussion aims to reduce the stigma around men's mental health and encourage listeners to seek help if they're struggling. This conversation is an uplifting reminder that no one is alone in these challenges.
Join me, Jess VanderWier, a registered psychotherapist, mom of three, and founder of Nurtured First, along with my husband Scott, as we dive deep into the stories of our friends, favourite celebrities, and influential figures.In each episode, we skip the small talk and dive into vulnerable and honest conversations about topics like cycle breaking, trauma, race, mental health, parenting, sex, religion, postpartum, healing, and loss.We are glad you are here.PS: The name Robot Unicorn comes from our daughter. When we asked her what we should name the podcast, she confidently came up with this name because she loves robots, and she loves unicorns, so why not? There was something about the playfulness of the name, the confidence in her voice, and the fact that it represents that you can love two things at once that just felt right.