Mommy Labor Nurse

Podcast Mommy Labor Nurse
Liesel Teen
Welcome to the Mommy Labor Nurse Podcast, where we firmly believe in the power of education when it comes to giving birth! Tune in each week as we dive into pre... More
  • Marissa's Positive Planned Induction Story
    This week on The Mommy Labor Nurse Podcast, I have a positive planned induction birth story from MLN Community mama, Marissa! Marissa described her birth as difficult, amazing, and fast, even though it took a while. This is a perfect example of how birth can be a mix of different feelings and perceptions all at once - something that I definitely see as true! Marissa's story includes a hospital-planned induction and epidural. Want to feel in control before birth?  Use our FREE Birth Plan Templates to take the first step towards the birth experience you desire. Have an even better birth! CLICK HERE to learn more about our online birth classes that will help you feel prepared and in control - no matter how you deliver. And be sure to follow @mommy.labornurse on Instagram to join our community of over half a million for education, tips, and solidarity on all things pregnancy, birth, and postpartum! Related episodes EP166: Giving Birth Overseas: One Mom’s Birth Story Navigating an International Healthcare System EP172: How One Mama’s Birth Started with the Midwives’ Brew    
    5/1/2023
    35:46
  • The Power of Birth Affirmations in the Labor and Delivery Room
    This week on The Mommy Labor Nurse Podcast I am going to talk about one of my absolute favorite things - birth affirmations!! And no I'm not kidding. I'm obsessed with them and know how much they can help you manage your labor pain. You see, our minds can be one of our best assets to help manage the pain and anxiety associated with childbirth! And birth affirmations are one of my favorite ways to tap into that mental strength. What are they? Simply positive words and statements about the birth process that can give you extra confidence, a sense of calm, and even impact your perception of pain. To get the most out of using birth affirmations during your labor, I recommend repeating them regularly leading up to birth – and actually saying them aloud – I promise it makes ALL the difference. Then during labor, you can say them out loud, listen to them, read them, or simply think them! But we’ll get more into that inside the episode. Want to birth without an epidural? Get the FREE Natural Birth Prep Pack for the confidence you need, because simply wanting it might not be enough! Have an even better birth! CLICK HERE to learn more about our online birth classes that will help you feel prepared and in control - no matter how you deliver. And be sure to follow @mommy.labornurse on Instagram to join our community of over half a million for education, tips, and solidarity on all things pregnancy, birth, and postpartum! Related episodes Episode 106: Mindset Tips for Pregnancy and Birth with Natalie Bacon Episode 154: Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts from Peloton Talks Yoga & Meditation During Pregnancy
    4/24/2023
    19:41
  • Weird Things That Happen Before Labor Begins
    This week on The Mommy Labor Nurse Podcast we're talking all about labor signs! And more specifically the weird signs of labor you might not know about yet! I think it’s safe to say that if you’ve ever been pregnant, you’ve probably found yourself googling, “Is XYZ a sign of labor?”. And there are actually quite a few weird things that happen before labor! The anticipation of meeting your little one soon can definitely cause mamas to be on high alert for any sort of body changes. And this is a good thing! It’s great to be in tune with your body, especially during pregnancy.  Aside from the obvious signs of labor: contractions and water breaking (which isn’t always as obvious as you might think!) there are quite a few other things that can give you a clue that labor is near!  Anxious about packing for the hospital? Grab the FREE Hospital Bag Checklist created by a practicing L&D nurse and feel 10000% certain you’ve got everything you need on the big day! Have an even better birth! CLICK HERE to learn more about our online birth classes that will help you feel prepared and in control - no matter how you deliver. And be sure to follow @mommy.labornurse on Instagram to join our community of over half a million for education, tips, and solidarity on all things pregnancy, birth, and postpartum! Sponsor Are you in search of the perfect pump for your breastfeeding days? Proven to provide more milk in less time, the Motif Luna is a powerful breast pump that’s built for modern motherhood and covered by insurance. With a battery-powered or non-battery version, the Luna is perfect for today’s busy mom. Click HERE to learn more about Luna and order one for your breastfeeding and pumping journey. And as a special offer for MLN podcast listeners you can get 15% off site-wide, including the Luna plus all supplies and accessories with code: MLN23. Some exclusions may apply.  
    4/17/2023
    24:05
  • Discussing the Black Maternal Mortality Crises with 4Kira4Moms Founder, Charles Johnson
    In this episode of The Mommy Labor Nurse Podcast, I am joined by Charles Johnson, the founder of 4Kira4Moms.  Charles tragically lost his wife Kira during a routine C-section at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, California in 2016. This experience led him to create 4Kira4moms in 2017. The goal of 4Kira4Moms is to be a voice for other mothers and families facing unnecessary maternal loss and to help put an end to the black maternal mortality health crisis. It is a sad reality that in the US, black women are four times more likely to die during pregnancy and childbirth than white women. This is due to implicit bias and systemic racism within the healthcare system, as well as a lack of access to high-quality maternal healthcare and resources. Inside the episode, Charles and I discuss this tragic epidemic and talk about what platforms like 4Kira4Moms are doing to spark change and shed light on the issue. Then we get into what we can do to support his mission! Tune in to hear Kira's story and learn how you can help make a difference. Learn more about Charles Johnson Charles Johnson has dedicated his life to the pursuit of what his own family failed to receive – safe, respectful, and equitable maternal health outcomes in America. His passion for systemic change is driven by his love for his wife, Kira, who passed away following the birth of their second child. In April 2016, Kira underwent a routine C-section following an uncomplicated pregnancy. Hours later, she died from internal hemorrhaging despite adamant pleas for help from medical professionals by her husband and loved ones. Her story exemplifies the current crises happening in America: rising rates of maternal mortality and the silencing of Black voices. After experiencing the unimaginable, Charles harnessed his pain and used it to pursue the highest level of good. He channeled his grief into founding 4Kira4Moms, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving birth outcomes in America. Charles knows childbirth should be empowering and free of fear for all mothers. 4Kira4Moms advocates for improved maternal health policies and regulations, educates about the impact of maternal mortality in our communities, provides support to victims’ loved ones, and approaches maternal mortality as a human rights issue. Mothers are the very framework of our society. They teach us how to love unconditionally and are willing to protect the most vulnerable among us. The loss of even one at the hands of an unjust system robs our country of what it needs most. Charles has used his voice and story to advocate for change at countless events and media appearances all over the country. He is a board member of March for Moms and serves as Chairman of the Fairness of Injured Patients Act, which seeks to restore the rights of victims of medical negligence in California. Charles has testified twice before Congress and helped pass key legislation including: the Preventing Maternal Death Act of 2018, the Protecting Moms Who Served Act of 2021, and the California Momnibus. He is currently working with Congress to pass the Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act, an unprecedented set of bills addressing every aspect of the maternal health crisis happening in America. Charles was also honored by Oprah Winfrey on OWNSpotlight’s 2020 fatherhood special entitled, “Honoring our Kings – Celebrating Black Fatherhood.” In addition to his advocacy work, Charles is busy raising his two beautiful boys, Charles V and Langston, who keep their mothers’ spirit alive powerfully every day. Learn more about 4Kira4Moms 4Kira4Moms HR 1318 - Preventing Maternal Death Acts of 2018 Kira Johnson Act Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act of 2021
    4/10/2023
    38:24
  • Ask Me Anything: Talking Placentas, Epidurals, and Second Pregnancies
    This week on The Mommy Labor Nurse Podcast you'll hear an Ask Me Anything style episode, where I give in-depth answers to a few labor and delivery questions left on the podcast hotline.  I'm covering questions about extra placental lobes, timing an epidural to potentially avoid blood pressure-related side effects, postpartum hemorrhages (particularly if you've had one before!), and if there are any specific things that moms can do in their second pregnancies to prepare for birth. If you have a burning question about pregnancy, birth, or postpartum that you'd like me to answer on the show, all you have to do is call 919-213-8719 and leave a voicemail! Overwhelmed by the amount of pregnancy info out there? CLICK HERE to get helpful and supportive tips, info, and resources from an L&D nurse sent straight to your inbox every week, and never sort through search results again! Have an even better birth! CLICK HERE to learn more about our online birth classes that will help you feel prepared and in control - no matter how you deliver. And be sure to follow @mommy.labornurse on Instagram to join our community of over half a million for education, tips, and solidarity on all things pregnancy, birth, and postpartum! Related episodes and resources Episode 168: Ask Me Anything Sibling Basket Ideas Sponsor Are you in search of the perfect pump for your breastfeeding days? Proven to provide more milk in less time, the Motif Luna is a powerful breast pump that’s built for modern motherhood and covered by insurance. With a battery-powered or non-battery version, the Luna is perfect for today’s busy mom. Click HERE to learn more about Luna and order one for your breastfeeding and pumping journey. And as a special offer for MLN podcast listeners you can get 15% off site-wide, including the Luna plus all supplies and accessories with code: MLN23. Some exclusions may apply.  
    4/3/2023
    31:34

About Mommy Labor Nurse

Welcome to the Mommy Labor Nurse Podcast, where we firmly believe in the power of education when it comes to giving birth! Tune in each week as we dive into pregnancy-related topics, expert interviews, and a variety of birth stories! As a reminder, anything you hear on this podcast should not be taken as medical advice, please see mommylabornurse.com/disclaimer for more info.
