In this rhyming episode, kids learn that every try—big or small—helps their brain grow stronger.Guided by your brain bud, Izby, kids will:Play a game of “Would You Rather” to stretch their imagination (would you rather paint with your eyes closed or draw with your toes?) Tap their invisible "reset button" and learn how to handle tricky moments with care and calm Climb through a playful obstacle course in the Imagination Tower (watch out for slippery floors, wiggly noodles, and a grumpy troll!) Talk about a time they kept going, even when it was hard—because trying again is a brave kind of magicCredits:Created & Produced by Ashley LeavySound Design by Jose Correa (fellowwave.com)
13:51
S1:E5 - The Royal Rule!
In this episode, kids learn how tuning into feelings and practicing kindness can make everyone feel like royalty. Guided by your brain bud, Izby, kids will: Play a royal round of true-or-false to flex their thinking (did the queen ride a motorcycle through the palace?) Pause in the Treehouse to explore different kinds of kindness (golden, platinum… and a brand new royal rule!) Embark on a playful castle quest through voice and movement (nervous knights, sneezing hedgehogs, and a kindness spell!) Reflect with a grown-up about a time someone was kind to them (even the smallest moments can stay in our hearts.) Credits: Created & Produced by Ashley Leavy Sound Design by Jose Correa (fellowwave.com)
14:00
S1:E4 - Uniquely You!
This episode gives kids a sparkle lens to spot what makes them unique and celebrate it with joy and imagination. Guided by your brain bud, Izby, kids will:Practice identifying the “standout” word through interactive thinking games (mountain, helicopter—what makes them different?)Explore breath and body awareness to feel calm and confident (bear paws, fluttery wings, and snail breaths!)Move through rhythmic pattern play (bubbles, woodpeckers, candy machines, and cloud bridges)Reflect with a grown-up on something they love about being themselvesCredits: Created & Produced by Ashley Leavy Sound Design by Jose Correa (fellowwave.com)
12:30
S1:E3 - Upside Down!
This episode helps kids explore how to pause, name a feeling, and see things from a new angle, especially when emotions feel big or confusing. Guided by your brain bud, Izby, kids will:Practice identifying opposites through interactive wordplay (loud and quiet, clean and dirty, soft and hard)Learn a simple strategy for calming their brain when big feelings show upMove through imaginative contrasts in Topsy-Turvy Town (hot and cold, fast and slow, high and low, & heavy and light)Reflect with a grown-up on something that felt hard, and what helped it feel betterCredits:Created & Produced by Ashley LeavySound Design by Jose Correa (fellowwave.com)
11:30
S1:E2 - The Code!
When kids face something tricky, how can they learn to pause, problem-solve, and keep going? Guided by your brain bud, Izby, kids will:Solve riddles on an imagination-fueled adventure where the real treasure is something only they could dream upUnderstand nervous feelings and try fun, body-based strategies to move through themEmbark on a playful journey full of sound and silliness, where every challenge overcome leads to a magical wishberryReflect on a tricky moment that turned out wonderful once they gave it a tryCredits:Created & Produced by Ashley LeavySound Design by Jose Correa (fellowwave.com)
Social-emotional learning that feels like recess!The Brain Playground is a co-listening podcast for kids ages 4–8 and their grown-ups to enjoy together. Sensory-friendly and interactive, each episode sparks emotional growth through playful games, creative movement, imaginative adventures, and meaningful reflection.Guided by your brain bud, Izby, the show follows a consistent rhythm that meets kids where they are and makes space for connection. It's a joyful reminder that every brain is awesome, exactly how it is, and every time we play, it grows a little more.