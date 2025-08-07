S1:E6 - My Try!

In this rhyming episode, kids learn that every try—big or small—helps their brain grow stronger.Guided by your brain bud, Izby, kids will:Play a game of “Would You Rather” to stretch their imagination (would you rather paint with your eyes closed or draw with your toes?) Tap their invisible "reset button" and learn how to handle tricky moments with care and calm Climb through a playful obstacle course in the Imagination Tower (watch out for slippery floors, wiggly noodles, and a grumpy troll!) Talk about a time they kept going, even when it was hard—because trying again is a brave kind of magicCredits:Created & Produced by Ashley LeavySound Design by Jose Correa (fellowwave.com)