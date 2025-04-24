Open app
Podcasts
Lyla's Loopcast
PBS KIDS
Kids & Family
Education for Kids
Lyla's Loopcast Trailer
Lyla and Stu have a brand-new podcast where they help people using ideas from kids like you! Episodes premiere May 8th on the PBS KIDS Video App and wherever you find your podcasts.https://pbskids.org/videos/podcasts Lyla in the Loop TM / © 2025 Mighty Picnic LLC, All rights reserved. Lyla in the Loop is produced by Mighty Picnic in Association with Pipeline Studios. Major funding for Lyla in the Loop is provided by - a Ready To Learn Grant from the U.S. Department of Education; the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American People; and public television viewers. The contents of this program were developed under a grant from the Department of Education. However, those contents do not necessarily represent the policy of the Department of Education, and you should not assume endorsement by the Federal Government. The project is funded by a Ready To Learn grant [PR/Award No. S295A200004, CFDA No. 84.295A] provided by the Department of Education to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. PBS KIDS® and the PBS KIDS Logo are trademarks owned by Public Broadcasting Service. Used with permission.Corporate funding provided by McCormick.
--------
1:25
About Lyla's Loopcast
In Lyla and Stu's brand-new podcast, the duo help solve problems with creativity and input from their friends–real kids from across the country!
