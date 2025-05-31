Powered by RND
Saturdays with Sir Rolland

John R. Wood
Kids & FamilyReligion & Spirituality
Saturdays with Sir Rolland
Latest episode

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Holy Trinity Triple Crown
    Greetings, young slayers! It’s official! Saturdays with Sir Rolland is now its own podcast. This week’s episode celebrates a special feast day: The Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Sir Rolland shares why this day is especially meaningful to him and his family, and how Our Lady shows us how to slay every deadly dragon through her example.Saturdays with Sir Rolland is your weekly Catholic kids podcast on the art of dragon slaying — where dragons are sins, temptations, and obstacles to become saints, and we are called to become dragon slayers!Join our Dragon Slayers TV community: www.dragonslayers.tvJoin our Training Guild: www.extraordinarymission.com/dragonslayersBuy the 7 Deadly Dragons Book Series: www.extraordinarymission.com/7deadlydragons
    --------  
    8:32
  • Welcome to Saturdays with Sir Rolland
    Saturdays with Sir Rolland is your weekly Catholic kids podcast on the art of dragon slaying — where dragons are sins, temptations, and obstacles to become saints, and we are called to become dragon slayers!Join our Dragon Slayers TV community: www.dragonslayers.tvJoin our Training Guild: www.extraordinarymission.com/dragonslayersBuy the 7 Deadly Dragons Book Series: www.extraordinarymission.com/7deadlydragons
    --------  
    6:31

About Saturdays with Sir Rolland

Podcast by Extraordinary MissionSaturdays with Sir Rolland is your weekly Catholic kids podcast on the art of dragon slaying — where dragons are sins, temptations, and obstacles to become saints, and we are called to become dragon slayers!Streaming platform: www.dragonslayers.tvThe Training Guild: www.extraordinarymission.com/dragonslayersThe 7 Deadly Dragons Book Series: www.extraordinarymission.com/7deadlydragons
Kids & FamilyReligion & Spirituality

