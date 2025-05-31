Holy Trinity Triple Crown

Greetings, young slayers! It’s official! Saturdays with Sir Rolland is now its own podcast. This week’s episode celebrates a special feast day: The Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Sir Rolland shares why this day is especially meaningful to him and his family, and how Our Lady shows us how to slay every deadly dragon through her example.Saturdays with Sir Rolland is your weekly Catholic kids podcast on the art of dragon slaying — where dragons are sins, temptations, and obstacles to become saints, and we are called to become dragon slayers!Join our Dragon Slayers TV community: www.dragonslayers.tvJoin our Training Guild: www.extraordinarymission.com/dragonslayersBuy the 7 Deadly Dragons Book Series: www.extraordinarymission.com/7deadlydragons