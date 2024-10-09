About Mindful Motherhood

Welcome to Mindful Motherhood! As a stressed and overwhelmed mom, do you ever find yourself struggling to understand why your child behaves the way they do? Do you wish you could break parenting cycles and build stronger connections with your kids, even during the toughest moments of child development? If so, this podcast is for you. Join child psychologist and mother of two, Dr. Katie Gorham, as she breaks down the science behind child and adolescent brain development and offers meaningful and practical shifts you can make in your parenting approach. Get ready to gain a deeper understanding of your child and discover effective strategies to build connections and navigate even the toughest family moments.