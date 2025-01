Conquering Chaos: The Mindful Approach to Managing Meltdowns

In this episode of the Mindful Motherhood podcast, Dr. Katie focuses on managing children's meltdowns. She covers how physical presence, language, and environment adjustments can help calm the situation. Understanding the brain's role during these intense emotional periods is key. By being aware of our own reactions and employing calming strategies, parents can better support their children through these challenging moments. This episode emphasizes the importance of co-regulation, suggesting that a calm adult presence can help a child regain control. Tips include adjusting body language and maintaining a safe environment.Website: mindfulmotherhoodpodcast.comConnect with us! [email protected] : First Emotions Series (11 books)Little Monkey Calms DownMy Body Sends a SignalListening to My BodyListening with My HeartTimestamps:4:07 - What does a meltdown look like for your child?6:16 - Counteracting the emotional flood of a meltdown7:23 - Assessing the physical environment9:16 - Altering our physical presence to appear less threatening12:48 - When physical touch registers as a pain response14:51- Altering the sensory environment16:03 - Allowing the emotional release17:48 - Reintegrating the brain by offering choices and validating feelings22:29 - Resisting the urge to talk through what happened26:34 - Avoiding statements that bring attention to our emotions31:36 - Challenge of the week!