The holiday season can be a magical time for families, but it can also be a source of stress for kids. In this special holiday bonus episode, Dr. Katie dives into the reasons why children often feel overwhelmed during the holidays, including increased social interactions, performance pressure, disrupted routines, and sensory overload. She provides practical tips to help parents manage their child's stress and create a more peaceful holiday experience for everyone.Happy holidays!
25:29
Season Finale: Essential Self-Care Practices for Mindful Moms
In the season 1 finale of the Mindful Motherhood podcast, Dr. Katie offers a dive into the essential role of self-care in parenting. She emphasizes understanding child dysregulation and enhancing self-regulatory skills through mindful approaches. Dr. Katie provides practical self-care tips, from morning routines to creating a personalized self-care menu. She also stresses that consistent, small self-care practices can significantly impact emotional well-being, helping parents stay regulated and connected with their children, even amidst daily chaos. This episode is a culmination of season-long strategies to foster better parent-child connections.Additional Resources:Meditation Apps: Insight Timer; HeadspaceQuick Music-Only Stretches: Mady Morrison
16:21
Triggers, Ruptures, and Repair
This episode of the Mindful Motherhood podcast delves into the challenging world of parenting and emotional regulation. Dr. Katie explores how parents' emotional triggers, often rooted in past experiences, can impact interactions with their children. She emphasizes the significance of recognizing these triggers to maintain composure during tough moments. The episode provides actionable advice, including identifying physical signs of stress, employing relaxation techniques, and talking openly with partners or support systems. By understanding and managing their own triggers, parents can create a more emotionally supportive environment for both themselves and their children. Dr. Katie also discuss what to do when parents inevitably lose their cool with their kids, including how to repair the relationship by modeling a genuine apology.
31:47
Beyond "Happy" & "Sad": Building Your Child's Emotion Regulation Toolkit
In this episode of the Mindful Motherhood podcast, Dr. Katie teaches parents how to distinguish between meltdowns and tantrums and offers practical tips to address each effectively. She emphasizes the importance of approaching children's emotional outbursts with curiosity and empathy, labeling emotions, and validating feelings to foster connection and emotional growth. The episode provides strategies for helping children of all ages to build their emotion regulation toolkit, including how to build their emotional vocabulary, manage their feelings, and develop resilience through everyday interactions, play, and other creative outlets.(Books)First Emotions Series (11 books)Every Little ThingLittle Monkey Calms DownMy Body Sends a SignalListening to My BodyListening with My HeartIn My Heart: A Book of Feelings (Growing Hearts)A Kids Book About Coping SkillsTwo Big Feelings; Quiet in my Body; Happy Either Way (LOVEVERY)Everyone Feels SeriesBelly BreatheBreathe, Think, Do with Elmo(Visuals)Calm Strips VisualsTextured Infinity Breathing Strips5 Deep Breaths VisualTimestamps:1:18 - Tantrum vs Meltdown5:27 - Introduction to coping skills6:44 - Building an emotional vocabulary 14:01 - Building coping skills/regulation tools for ages 5-1018:10 - Building coping skills/regulation tools for ages 11-1824:11 - Modeling emotional regulation for our kids28:57 - Challenge of the week!
31:41
Conquering Chaos: The Mindful Approach to Managing Meltdowns
In this episode of the Mindful Motherhood podcast, Dr. Katie focuses on managing children's meltdowns. She covers how physical presence, language, and environment adjustments can help calm the situation. Understanding the brain's role during these intense emotional periods is key. By being aware of our own reactions and employing calming strategies, parents can better support their children through these challenging moments. This episode emphasizes the importance of co-regulation, suggesting that a calm adult presence can help a child regain control. Tips include adjusting body language and maintaining a safe environment.Resources: First Emotions Series (11 books)Little Monkey Calms DownMy Body Sends a SignalListening to My BodyListening with My HeartTimestamps:4:07 - What does a meltdown look like for your child?6:16 - Counteracting the emotional flood of a meltdown7:23 - Assessing the physical environment9:16 - Altering our physical presence to appear less threatening12:48 - When physical touch registers as a pain response14:51- Altering the sensory environment16:03 - Allowing the emotional release17:48 - Reintegrating the brain by offering choices and validating feelings22:29 - Resisting the urge to talk through what happened26:34 - Avoiding statements that bring attention to our emotions31:36 - Challenge of the week!
Welcome to Mindful Motherhood! As a stressed and overwhelmed mom, do you ever find yourself struggling to understand why your child behaves the way they do? Do you wish you could break parenting cycles and build stronger connections with your kids, even during the toughest moments of child development? If so, this podcast is for you. Join child psychologist and mother of two, Dr. Katie Gorham, as she breaks down the science behind child and adolescent brain development and offers meaningful and practical shifts you can make in your parenting approach. Get ready to gain a deeper understanding of your child and discover effective strategies to build connections and navigate even the toughest family moments.