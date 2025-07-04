Listen Dog Training: The Walk & Talk

Breed-Specific Enrichment: Exactly How To Hack Your Dog’s DNA For Better Behaviour

Is your dog bored, hyper, reactive or destructive — even though you thought you were giving them enough exercise and attention? It might not be a behaviour problem... it might be an enrichment mismatch. In this jam-packed episode, I'm diving into one of the most transformative topics in dog training: breed-specific enrichment. We'll explore how understanding your dog's original working purpose can unlock a totally different level of calmness, connection, and trainability. This isn't about generic food puzzles or 'wearing them out.' This is about using science, history, and smart training to give your dog the life their brain and body were designed for. Whether you live with a Labrador, a Dachshund, or a Staffy… this one's for you. In this episode, you'll learn: Why breed-specific enrichment is the missing link for many behaviour struggles How unmet instincts lead to frustration, reactivity, and training challenges The UK's most popular dog breeds decoded — and what they really need How to create enriching activities that satisfy your dog's brain and body The difference between enrichment and stimulation (and why it matters) How to turn everyday moments into powerful outlets for your dog's natural drives The role of structured tasks in preventing over-arousal Practical enrichment ideas for Poodles, Labradors, Staffies, GSDs, Dachshunds, and more How to be the trainer your dog was bred to need