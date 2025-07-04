Listen Dog Training: The Walk & Talk

How Learning Actually Works in Dogs — Timing, Feedback Loops & Habit Formation
If you’ve ever wondered why your dog sometimes seems to ‘forget’ things they definitely know… or why your training works great at home but falls apart in the real world — this episode is going to change the game.
We’re diving deep into the actual mechanics of how dogs learn — not the myths, not the guesswork, but the real, science-backed strategies that help behaviours stick.
Whether you’re brand new to dog training or you've been at it for years, this episode will help you sharpen your timing, truly understand feedback loops, and train in a way that actually works for your dog’s brain.
In this episode, you'll learn:
Why timing is EVERYTHING — and how to master it without overwhelm
How clickers and marker words act like timestamps for your dog’s brain
What a feedback loop is and how to use it to supercharge learning
Why your dog doesn’t always repeat behaviours that get rewarded — and what to do about it
The secret to creating lasting habits that don’t fall apart under pressure
How to spot the missing link when a behaviour isn’t working
Empowering mindset shifts that will make you a clearer, more confident trainer
💻 Want to dive deeper into transforming your dog's behaviour with science-backed strategies that actually work? Check out my digital training products, freebies and online courses at www.listendogtraining.com
You can use code PODCAST10 for 10% off all my digital dog training packages, guides & courses!
📱 Let's connect! Follow me on Instagram and TikTok → @listendogtraining
🎧 If this episode gave you an "aha!" moment, I'd be so grateful if you left a review 🌟 or shared the episode with a fellow dog lover — it helps the podcast grow and helps more people train with confidence, clarity, and joy!
Breed-Specific Enrichment: Exactly How To Hack Your Dog’s DNA For Better Behaviour
Is your dog bored, hyper, reactive or destructive — even though you thought you were giving them enough exercise and attention? It might not be a behaviour problem... it might be an enrichment mismatch.
In this jam-packed episode, I’m diving into one of the most transformative topics in dog training: breed-specific enrichment. We’ll explore how understanding your dog’s original working purpose can unlock a totally different level of calmness, connection, and trainability.
This isn’t about generic food puzzles or 'wearing them out.' This is about using science, history, and smart training to give your dog the life their brain and body were designed for.
Whether you live with a Labrador, a Dachshund, or a Staffy… this one’s for you.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
Why breed-specific enrichment is the missing link for many behaviour struggles
How unmet instincts lead to frustration, reactivity, and training challenges
The UK’s most popular dog breeds decoded — and what they really need
How to create enriching activities that satisfy your dog’s brain and body
The difference between enrichment and stimulation (and why it matters)
How to turn everyday moments into powerful outlets for your dog’s natural drives
The role of structured tasks in preventing over-arousal
Practical enrichment ideas for Poodles, Labradors, Staffies, GSDs, Dachshunds, and more
How to be the trainer your dog was bred to need
💻 Want to dive deeper into transforming your dog’s behaviour with science-backed strategies that actually work?
Check out my digital training products, freebies and online courses at www.listendogtraining.com
You can use code PODCAST10 for 10% off all my digital dog training packages, guides & courses!
📱 Let’s connect! I’d love to hear how you’re using breed-specific enrichment in your own training:
Follow me on Instagram and TikTok → @listendogtraining
🎧 If this episode gave you an “aha!” moment, I’d be so grateful if you left a review 🌟 or shared the episode with a fellow dog lover—it helps the podcast grow and helps more people train with confidence, clarity, and joy!
The Missing Link: Why Engagement Taught Like THIS Will Transform Your Dog Training
Is your dog tuned out when it matters most? Do they ignore your cues outside, even though they know it at home? You’re not alone — and the issue isn’t obedience... it’s engagement.
In this value-packed episode, we’re digging into what engagement really means, why it’s the key to joyful, reliable training, and how to become the most reinforcing thing in your dog’s world — without nagging, bribing, or losing your cool.
Whether you’re training a distracted adolescent, building confidence with a reactive dog, or just wanting to feel more connected, this episode is full of science-backed strategies and lightbulb moments to help you turn disconnection into partnership.
🧠 In this episode, you’ll learn:
What engagement really is — and why it’s more important than obedience
Why your dog might be ignoring you (and how to fix it)
How dopamine shapes focus, motivation, and connection
Three powerful exercises to boost your dog’s engagement right away
How to reinforce proximity, attention, and commitment — every single day
The mindset shift that turns training into teamwork
🎓 Ready to go deeper?
Transform your dog’s attention, focus, and connection in just three weeks with my brand new 21-Day Engagement Training Course.
It’s on sale until the end of June, and as a podcast listener you can use the code PODCAST10 for an extra 10% off!
💻 Want to dive deeper into transforming your dog’s behaviour with science-backed strategies that actually work? Check out my digital training products, freebies and online courses at www.listendogtraining.com
📱 Let’s connect! Follow me on Instagram and TikTok → @listendogtraining
🎧 If this episode gave you an “aha!” moment, I’d be so grateful if you left a review 🌟 or shared the episode with a fellow dog lover — it helps the podcast grow and helps more people train with confidence, clarity, and joy!
Cortisol vs Connection: How Stress Hijacks Your Dog’s Brain (And How to Help)
In this powerful, science-backed episode, we dive deep into one of the most misunderstood challenges in dog training: stress.
If your dog ‘knows it at home’ but forgets everything outside, or seems to shut down, bark, lunge, or completely ignore you in the real world — there’s likely something big happening under the surface. That ‘bad’ behaviour? It’s often the result of cortisol, the stress hormone that literally hijacks your dog’s brain.
This episode is a game-changer if you want to stop feeling stuck, and start understanding your dog on a deeper level.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
What cortisol is and how it affects your dog’s brain and body
The neuroscience behind why dogs zone out or stop listening
How chronic stress erodes connection and blocks learning
Real-life signs that your dog’s stress levels are too high
Why exposure and pressure can actually backfire
How to lower cortisol and support your dog’s nervous system
Actionable strategies to build trust, resilience, and deeper connection
Whether you're raising a reactive dog, supporting a nervous rescue, or just want to be the best possible human for your pup — this episode will leave you informed, inspired, and totally empowered.
🛒 Want more support, science-led training, or to work with me?
Explore my courses, digital products, and freebies at:
🌐 www.listendogtraining.com
🐶 Follow me on social for daily training tips, behind-the-scenes, and all things connection:
📲 TikTok & Instagram: @listendogtraining
✨ Don't forget to subscribe, rate & review the show — it really helps this podcast reach more brilliant dog people like you!
The 3 Daily Routine Tweaks That Will Turn Your Wild, Chaotic Dog Into a Calm, Focused Companion
In this episode of The Walk & Talk, I’m diving deep into transforming your wild, chaotic dog into a calm, focused companion - using just three daily routine tweaks. If you’ve ever felt frustrated by endless pulling on the lead or overwhelming distractions on your walks, this episode is your blueprint for change. I reveal simple, science-backed methods that not only reshape how your dog behaves, but also strengthen your bond and make every walk a joyous adventure together. Whether you're a seasoned dog owner or just starting out, these actionable insights will empower you to reclaim control and enjoy a more fulfilling life with your canine companion.
In this episode, you'll learn:
The #1 mistake dog owners make during walks (and how to fix it)
How to use your dog’s food to build engagement and focus right from the start of the walk
The perfect 5-part walk routine that will set your dog up for success every time
The boundary-setting techniques you need at home to stop unwanted behaviors
Simple, actionable steps to bring calm and connection into your everyday routine
💻 Want to dive deeper into transforming your dog’s behaviour with science-backed strategies that actually work? Check out my digital training products, freebies and online courses at www.listendogtraining.com
You can use code PODCAST10 for 10% off all my digital dog training packages, guides & courses!
📱 Let’s connect! I’d love to hear how you’re using the dopamine trick in your own training:
Follow me on Instagram and TikTok → @listendogtraining
🎧 If this episode gave you an “aha!” moment, I’d be so grateful if you left a review 🌟 or shared the episode with a fellow dog lover—it helps the podcast grow and helps more people train with confidence, clarity, and joy!
Leash up your dog, hit the pavement, and tune in to The Walk & Talk with award-winning dog trainer Lisa Burton. In each episode, Lisa pulls back the curtain on dog behaviour, sharing the real, no-nonsense strategies for tackling everyday challenges and achieving lasting, positive results. No fluff, no gatekeeping—just practical tips and expert advice that makes dog training fun, accessible, and achievable for every dog owner.