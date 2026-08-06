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Sleep Tight Stories - Bedtime Stories for Kids
Sleep Tight Media | Calming Bedtime Stories for Kids & Starglow Media
Latest episode
1015 episodes
- Don has been living with Jack for quite some time now and he is getting more comfortable at making his way around on his own. He goes out one day looking for something to eat and gets lucky and finds a bone. As Don is cleaning it up on the grass he sees some men coming towards him with a net. That net looks like the one Bob would use when he went fishing, do they think he is a fish?
✔️ Perfect for ages 5+
Sleep Tight!,
Sheryl & Clark
❤️👂📖
---
📣 Shoutouts and Birthday Wishes 🎂
Know a little someone with a birthday coming up? We'd love to give them a shoutout on the show. It's one of the sweetest things we do — and they'll be hearing it alongside millions of families around the world.
Get the details at https://www.sleeptightstories.org/shoutouts
✨ Want more stories and fewer interruptions?
Join Sleep Tight Premium for ad-free listening, bonus bedtime stories every week, and personalized shout-outs for your little ones! Start your 7-day free trial now on Apple Podcasts or at sleeptightpremium.com.
---
💖 Support Sleep Tight Stories:
If you’re enjoying the podcast, share it with your friends or leave us a ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ review! It helps more families discover the magic of our bedtime stories.
👉 Join Sleep Tight Premium for AD FREE listening and extra bedtime stories! Perfect for Spotify and Yoto.
👉 Sleep Tight Premium is now available in Apple Podcasts! 🎉
👉 If you are enjoying the podcast and would like to show your support, visit our support page at: https://sleeptightstories.org/support/
---
Connect with us:
❤️ YouTube: @SleepTightStories
📷 Instagram: @sleeptightstories
📱Facebook: @sleeptightstoriespodcast
ABOUT Sleep Tight Stories
When your kids Sleep Tight, you will too. Sleep Tight Stories brings joy and comfort to millions of families worldwide with new calming bedtime stories every single week. Each episode is relevant to children’s lived experiences, and sparks wonder (without overstimulation) so listeners can easily drift off to sleep. Make bedtime the sweetest part of everyone’s day with Sleep Tight Stories.
Official Sleep Tight Stories podcast by Sleep Tight Media.
- Based on a real experience here on Prince Edward Island. When a gentle crow named Coco begins hearing the calls of her wild kin beyond the garden, she faces a choice between the safety of home and the pull of the wider world. With the help of the old man who rescued her, Coco learns that belonging doesn’t have to mean choosing just one place—or one family.
✔️ Perfect for ages 5+
✔️ Themes: Belonging • Courage • Empathy • Friendship • Patience • Communication • Adaptability • Kindness
Sleep Tight!,
Sheryl & Clark
❤️👂📖
---
📣 Shoutouts and Birthday Wishes 🎂
Know a little someone with a birthday coming up? We'd love to give them a shoutout on the show. It's one of the sweetest things we do — and they'll be hearing it alongside millions of families around the world.
Get the details at https://www.sleeptightstories.org/shoutouts
✨ Want more stories and fewer interruptions?
Join Sleep Tight Premium for ad-free listening, bonus bedtime stories every week, and personalized shout-outs for your little ones! Start your 7-day free trial now on Apple Podcasts or at sleeptightpremium.com.
---
💖 Support Sleep Tight Stories:
If you’re enjoying the podcast, share it with your friends or leave us a ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ review! It helps more families discover the magic of our bedtime stories.
👉 Join Sleep Tight Premium for AD FREE listening and extra bedtime stories! Perfect for Spotify and Yoto.
👉 Sleep Tight Premium is now available in Apple Podcasts! 🎉
👉 If you are enjoying the podcast and would like to show your support, visit our support page at: https://sleeptightstories.org/support/
---
Connect with us:
❤️ YouTube: @SleepTightStories
📷 Instagram: @sleeptightstories
📱Facebook: @sleeptightstoriespodcast
ABOUT Sleep Tight Stories
When your kids Sleep Tight, you will too. Sleep Tight Stories brings joy and comfort to millions of families worldwide with new calming bedtime stories every single week. Each episode is relevant to children’s lived experiences, and sparks wonder (without overstimulation) so listeners can easily drift off to sleep. Make bedtime the sweetest part of everyone’s day with Sleep Tight Stories.
Official Sleep Tight Stories podcast by Sleep Tight Media.
- Bernice has spent her day at Bobby’s playing with him and Ethan and Gertrude. They had a lot of fun even with the crazy weather and when she gets home she tells Papa Bear all about what they did. Bernice is super thirsty so Papa Bear makes them a special drink to help them cool off.
✔️ Perfect for ages 5+
Sleep Tight!,
Sheryl & Clark
❤️👂📖
---
📣 Shoutouts and Birthday Wishes 🎂
Know a little someone with a birthday coming up? We'd love to give them a shoutout on the show. It's one of the sweetest things we do — and they'll be hearing it alongside millions of families around the world.
Get the details at https://www.sleeptightstories.org/shoutouts
✨ Want more stories and fewer interruptions?
Join Sleep Tight Premium for ad-free listening, bonus bedtime stories every week, and personalized shout-outs for your little ones! Start your 7-day free trial now on Apple Podcasts or at sleeptightpremium.com.
---
💖 Support Sleep Tight Stories:
If you’re enjoying the podcast, share it with your friends or leave us a ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ review! It helps more families discover the magic of our bedtime stories.
👉 Join Sleep Tight Premium for AD FREE listening and extra bedtime stories! Perfect for Spotify and Yoto.
👉 Sleep Tight Premium is now available in Apple Podcasts! 🎉
👉 If you are enjoying the podcast and would like to show your support, visit our support page at: https://sleeptightstories.org/support/
---
Connect with us:
❤️ YouTube: @SleepTightStories
📷 Instagram: @sleeptightstories
📱Facebook: @sleeptightstoriespodcast
ABOUT Sleep Tight Stories
When your kids Sleep Tight, you will too. Sleep Tight Stories brings joy and comfort to millions of families worldwide with new calming bedtime stories every single week. Each episode is relevant to children’s lived experiences, and sparks wonder (without overstimulation) so listeners can easily drift off to sleep. Make bedtime the sweetest part of everyone’s day with Sleep Tight Stories.
Official Sleep Tight Stories podcast by Sleep Tight Media.
- Shirley and her mother are going to visit Aunt June who lives on an island in the middle of the ocean. Shirley wishes she lived closer but cannot wait to see her again and hopes that her friends Mr. Frog and Mr. Snake are still there.
✔️ Perfect for ages 5+
Sleep Tight!,
Sheryl & Clark
❤️👂📖
---
📣 Shoutouts and Birthday Wishes 🎂
Know a little someone with a birthday coming up? We'd love to give them a shoutout on the show. It's one of the sweetest things we do — and they'll be hearing it alongside millions of families around the world.
Get the details at https://www.sleeptightstories.org/shoutouts
✨ Want more stories and fewer interruptions?
Join Sleep Tight Premium for ad-free listening, bonus bedtime stories every week, and personalized shout-outs for your little ones! Start your 7-day free trial now on Apple Podcasts or at sleeptightpremium.com.
---
💖 Support Sleep Tight Stories:
If you’re enjoying the podcast, share it with your friends or leave us a ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ review! It helps more families discover the magic of our bedtime stories.
👉 Join Sleep Tight Premium for AD FREE listening and extra bedtime stories! Perfect for Spotify and Yoto.
👉 Sleep Tight Premium is now available in Apple Podcasts! 🎉
👉 If you are enjoying the podcast and would like to show your support, visit our support page at: https://sleeptightstories.org/support/
---
Connect with us:
❤️ YouTube: @SleepTightStories
📷 Instagram: @sleeptightstories
📱Facebook: @sleeptightstoriespodcast
ABOUT Sleep Tight Stories
When your kids Sleep Tight, you will too. Sleep Tight Stories brings joy and comfort to millions of families worldwide with new calming bedtime stories every single week. Each episode is relevant to children’s lived experiences, and sparks wonder (without overstimulation) so listeners can easily drift off to sleep. Make bedtime the sweetest part of everyone’s day with Sleep Tight Stories.
Official Sleep Tight Stories podcast by Sleep Tight Media.
- Don went to sleep next to Jack but when he woke up Jack was gone. It took a minute before he realized where he was and then he remembered he’d need to go and search for his breakfast. Don felt something odd at the end of tail and wondered if Jack was trying to wake him up but it was not Jack.
✔️ Perfect for ages 5+
Sleep Tight!,
Sheryl & Clark
❤️👂📖
---
📣 Shoutouts and Birthday Wishes 🎂
Know a little someone with a birthday coming up? We'd love to give them a shoutout on the show. It's one of the sweetest things we do — and they'll be hearing it alongside millions of families around the world.
Get the details at https://www.sleeptightstories.org/shoutouts
✨ Want more stories and fewer interruptions?
Join Sleep Tight Premium for ad-free listening, bonus bedtime stories every week, and personalized shout-outs for your little ones! Start your 7-day free trial now on Apple Podcasts or at sleeptightpremium.com.
---
💖 Support Sleep Tight Stories:
If you’re enjoying the podcast, share it with your friends or leave us a ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ review! It helps more families discover the magic of our bedtime stories.
👉 Join Sleep Tight Premium for AD FREE listening and extra bedtime stories! Perfect for Spotify and Yoto.
👉 Sleep Tight Premium is now available in Apple Podcasts! 🎉
👉 If you are enjoying the podcast and would like to show your support, visit our support page at: https://sleeptightstories.org/support/
---
Connect with us:
❤️ YouTube: @SleepTightStories
📷 Instagram: @sleeptightstories
📱Facebook: @sleeptightstoriespodcast
ABOUT Sleep Tight Stories
When your kids Sleep Tight, you will too. Sleep Tight Stories brings joy and comfort to millions of families worldwide with new calming bedtime stories every single week. Each episode is relevant to children’s lived experiences, and sparks wonder (without overstimulation) so listeners can easily drift off to sleep. Make bedtime the sweetest part of everyone’s day with Sleep Tight Stories.
Official Sleep Tight Stories podcast by Sleep Tight Media.
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About Sleep Tight Stories - Bedtime Stories for Kids
Sleep Tight Stories brings joy and comfort to millions of families worldwide with new calming bedtime stories every single week. Each episode is relevant to children’s lived experiences, and sparks wonder (without overstimulation) so listeners can easily drift off to sleep. As one young fan eloquently states, “The stories are very entertaining, but they also are not entertaining enough to make it hard for me to sleep.” Make bedtime the sweetest part of everyone’s day with Sleep Tight Stories. When your kids Sleep Tight, you will too. For an ad-free listening experience with bonus bedtime stories, subscribe to Sleep Tight Premium!Podcast website
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Sleep Tight Stories - Bedtime Stories for Kids
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