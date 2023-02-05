Sleep Tight Stories - Bedtime Stories for Kids

Sleep Tight Stories produces for you two calming bedtime stories every week. Stories that promote wonder and creativity and fire young listeners’ imaginations w... More
Available Episodes
5 of 460
The Magical Book of Dreams - P10 📖
Ester’s mother has the book and is spending some time thinking about her husband and all the memories that are coming up. Should she keep reading the book or should she put it aside and go to bed? She decides to be practical and put it aside for now. The next morning all of them are restless and Ester asks if they can’t just stay home and read more. They decide to go to school but stay up later that night to read as the next day is a holiday. What will happen when they start reading the book again?Sleep Tight!, Sheryl & Clark❤️👂📖--👉 Please fill out our latest listener survey: sleeptightstories.org/survey/--💡 Send us your story ideas and if we use your idea in a story we will give you a shoutout on the show! 💡-Support Us👉 If you are enjoying the podcast and would like to show your support, visit our support page at: https://sleeptightstories.org/support/⭐⭐⭐⭐ Leave a review wherever you listen to podcasts, or share our podcast with your friends.❤️ We're social! Let's connect on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or reach out to us via our website-About Sleep Tight StoriesSleep Tight Stories brings you two calming bedtime stories every week. Stories that promote wonder, creativity and fire young listeners’ imagination while helping them drift off to sleep with ease. They are just the perfect length, are safe for kids of all ages, and feature originals and classics that never grow old. Our stories add a little happily-ever-after to your bedtime routine.
5/2/2023
22:06
The Magical Book of Dreams - P9 📖
Gimbal, Salena, and Avara have met up and are making plans about what to do next. First thing they are going to do is rest. Gimbal heads to the Inn where he has a room to himself and a bath with nice hot water. He cleans up and heads off to bed planning on meeting Salena and Avara the next day to eat and talk. Ester’s brother tells her some surprising news but asks her not to tell her mom. What could it be?Sleep Tight!, Sheryl & Clark❤️👂📖--👉 Please fill out our latest listener survey: sleeptightstories.org/survey/--💡 Send us your story ideas and if we use your idea in a story we will give you a shoutout on the show! 💡-Support Us👉 If you are enjoying the podcast and would like to show your support, visit our support page at: https://sleeptightstories.org/support/⭐⭐⭐⭐ Leave a review wherever you listen to podcasts, or share our podcast with your friends.❤️ We're social! Let's connect on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or reach out to us via our website-About Sleep Tight StoriesSleep Tight Stories brings you two calming bedtime stories every week. Stories that promote wonder, creativity and fire young listeners’ imagination while helping them drift off to sleep with ease. They are just the perfect length, are safe for kids of all ages, and feature originals and classics that never grow old. Our stories add a little happily-ever-after to your bedtime routine.
4/27/2023
17:32
Puddles Saves Peepers the Chicken 🐖🐔
Splash has let all the animals out of the barn and they are getting ready for a soccer game. Splash tells the animals that Puddles is in charge because he has to go to town with Farmer Vernon. He also tells them to stay out of the back field because there has been some trouble there. Peepers doesn’t think Puddles is smart enough or brave enough to be in charge. Peppers decides to head out to the back field and show everyone how brave and smart he is.Sleep Tight!, Sheryl & Clark❤️👂📖--👉 Please fill out our latest listener survey: sleeptightstories.org/survey/--💡 Send us your story ideas and if we use your idea in a story we will give you a shoutout on the show! 💡-Support Us👉 If you are enjoying the podcast and would like to show your support, visit our support page at: https://sleeptightstories.org/support/⭐⭐⭐⭐ Leave a review wherever you listen to podcasts, or share our podcast with your friends.❤️ We're social! Let's connect on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or reach out to us via our website-About Sleep Tight StoriesSleep Tight Stories brings you two calming bedtime stories every week. Stories that promote wonder, creativity and fire young listeners’ imagination while helping them drift off to sleep with ease. They are just the perfect length, are safe for kids of all ages, and feature originals and classics that never grow old. Our stories add a little happily-ever-after to your bedtime routine.
4/25/2023
19:48
Boo Boo and Kai Kai Take The Day Off P.2 🐻🐉
Bernice is ready for a story and when Papa Bear tucks her in she asks him to remind her what happened last time because she might have fallen asleep at the end. Papa Bear reminds her that Boo-Boo and Kai-Kai were out getting some treats because they had a break from school. They decided, after eating a lot of chocolate, to head to the Town of Knots. When they arrived someone called to them. Boo-Boo and Kai-Kai are about to find out who it is and why they need their help. Sleep Tight!, Sheryl & Clark❤️👂📖--👉 Please fill out our latest listener survey: sleeptightstories.org/survey/--💡 Send us your story ideas and if we use your idea in a story we will give you a shoutout on the show! 💡-Support Us👉 If you are enjoying the podcast and would like to show your support, visit our support page at: https://sleeptightstories.org/support/⭐⭐⭐⭐ Leave a review wherever you listen to podcasts, or share our podcast with your friends.❤️ We're social! Let's connect on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or reach out to us via our website-About Sleep Tight StoriesSleep Tight Stories brings you two calming bedtime stories every week. Stories that promote wonder, creativity and fire young listeners’ imagination while helping them drift off to sleep with ease. They are just the perfect length, are safe for kids of all ages, and feature originals and classics that never grow old. Our stories add a little happily-ever-after to your bedtime routine.
4/20/2023
16:29
Rusty and Red Meet Wolfie 🦊🐺
Rusty and Red are two foxes that love to play in the woods. It is Springtime and there is nothing better to do than chase each other and run through the woods. When they get home for lunch they hear Sage, an elder fox, talking to their parents. After he leaves their mom says they need to say away from the Eastern part of the forest. When they are busy playing the next day they don’t notice where they are until it is too late. Sleep Tight!, Sheryl & Clark❤️👂📖--👉 Please fill out our latest listener survey: sleeptightstories.org/survey/--💡 Send us your story ideas and if we use your idea in a story we will give you a shoutout on the show! 💡-Support Us👉 If you are enjoying the podcast and would like to show your support, visit our support page at: https://sleeptightstories.org/support/⭐⭐⭐⭐ Leave a review wherever you listen to podcasts, or share our podcast with your friends.❤️ We're social! Let's connect on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or reach out to us via our website-About Sleep Tight StoriesSleep Tight Stories brings you two calming bedtime stories every week. Stories that promote wonder, creativity and fire young listeners’ imagination while helping them drift off to sleep with ease. They are just the perfect length, are safe for kids of all ages, and feature originals and classics that never grow old. Our stories add a little happily-ever-after to your bedtime routine.
About Sleep Tight Stories - Bedtime Stories for Kids
Sleep Tight Stories produces for you two calming bedtime stories every week. Stories that promote wonder and creativity and fire young listeners’ imaginations while helping them drift off to sleep with ease. They are just the perfect length, are safe for kids of all ages, and feature originals and classics that never grow old. Our stories add a little happily-ever-after to your bedtime routine. Sleep Tight!
Submit your story ideas at sleeptightstories.org/contact