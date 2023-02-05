Sleep Tight Stories - Bedtime Stories for Kids

The Magical Book of Dreams - P10 📖

Ester’s mother has the book and is spending some time thinking about her husband and all the memories that are coming up. Should she keep reading the book or should she put it aside and go to bed? She decides to be practical and put it aside for now. The next morning all of them are restless and Ester asks if they can’t just stay home and read more. They decide to go to school but stay up later that night to read as the next day is a holiday. What will happen when they start reading the book again?Sleep Tight!, Sheryl & Clark❤️👂📖--👉 Please fill out our latest listener survey: sleeptightstories.org/survey/--💡 Send us your story ideas and if we use your idea in a story we will give you a shoutout on the show! 💡-Support Us👉 If you are enjoying the podcast and would like to show your support, visit our support page at: https://sleeptightstories.org/support/⭐⭐⭐⭐ Leave a review wherever you listen to podcasts, or share our podcast with your friends.❤️ We're social! Let's connect on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or reach out to us via our website-About Sleep Tight StoriesSleep Tight Stories brings you two calming bedtime stories every week. Stories that promote wonder, creativity and fire young listeners’ imagination while helping them drift off to sleep with ease. They are just the perfect length, are safe for kids of all ages, and feature originals and classics that never grow old. Our stories add a little happily-ever-after to your bedtime routine.