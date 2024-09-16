Dora Finds the Coolest Treasure Ever! | Dora's Aventuras
In this adventure podcast, Dora explores an amazing treasure quest with Boots! Along the way, they meet new friends and animals, like dolphins! Uh oh, Swiper is here! Swiper swipes the treasure, can you help Dora and Boots on their journey? ¡Vamos!
18:51
Dora Plays Hide and Seek with Isa! | Dora's Aventuras
In this adventure podcast, Dora explores learning about musical instruments! How does she do that? By playing musical hide and seek with her friends Isa and Boots! Uh oh, Swiper swiped the instruments! Help Dora, Boots, and Isa get the instruments back so they can have fun in their musical game! ¡Vamos!
17:22
Magic is a Piece of Cake with Dora! | Dora's Aventuras
Dora and Boots are hard at work mixing and making a very special birthday cake for Mami! ¡Delicioso! Uh oh, do you hear Swiper? Swiper is here and he swipes the ingredients that Dora and Boots need to make the present in this adventure podcast! Can you help Dora explore and find the ingredients? We know you can! ¡Vamos!
18:48
Boots' Talent Show Dance! | Dora's Aventuras
Dora and Boots are so excited about the talent show dance! Boots has a dance ready to go with his special sparkly dance boots! Uh oh, Swiper is here and he swiped Boots' boots! Explore with Dora and Boots and find them before Boots can perform his special dance! ¡Vamos!
16:40
Dora and Tico go to a Pizza Party! | Dora's Aventuras
Dora, Boots, Tico, and BipBip the Robot are planning a pizza party! ¡Qué delicioso! They are going to make the most delicious pizza ever! Uh oh, just as they are gathering their pizza ingredients, Swiper shows up! He's swiped the pizza ingredients and has hidden them in the forest! Go and explore with Dora and her friends so they can save the pizza party! ¡Vamos!
Nickelodeon’s brand-new podcasts for preschoolers and their families center on Dora and celebrate culture, food, adventure, family, and the importance of embracing oneself. Featuring all-new music and stories, explore with Dora and Boots on their exciting expeditions through the rainforest and meet friends along the way, even Swiper!
