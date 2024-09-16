Dora and Tico go to a Pizza Party! | Dora's Aventuras

Dora, Boots, Tico, and BipBip the Robot are planning a pizza party! ¡Qué delicioso! They are going to make the most delicious pizza ever! Uh oh, just as they are gathering their pizza ingredients, Swiper shows up! He's swiped the pizza ingredients and has hidden them in the forest! Go and explore with Dora and her friends so they can save the pizza party! ¡Vamos! You can find more Dora on Paramount+.