Are Routines For Me Or My Kids?
Start the timer! In the first episode of Childproof, hosts Gwenna Laithland and Tori Phantom are talking all about parenting – specifically, the things the internet doesn’t tell you about having kids. They start with some tips for new parents – don’t just sleep when they sleep, cry when they cry – and share the secrets they’ve learned for establishing a routine that actually works. Finally, they play a game of Parents Say the Darndest Things, featuring some of the most ridiculous phrases they’ve had to say to their kids. You’d think “don’t lick the baseboards” goes without saying... but you’d be wrong.
Childproof (Trailer)
Betches Media’s Childproof is a parenting chat show for when you’re craving adult conversation. As parents to three kids each, co-hosts Gwenna Laithland and Tori Phantom have been there. They know that sometimes our kids are the ones on the verge of a tantrum, and that sometimes it’s us. On Childproof, they attempt to figure out the dos, don’ts, and f*ck its of modern parenthood.
Parenting is hard, but it's even harder when you feel alone and have only the sounds of Cocomelon to keep you company. Betches Media’s Childproof is a parenting chat show for when you’re craving adult conversation. As parents to three kids each, co-hosts Gwenna Laithland and Tori Phantom have been there. They know that sometimes our kids are the ones on the verge of a tantrum, and that sometimes it’s us. Childproof attempts to figure out the dos, don’ts, and f*ck its of modern parenthood. From yelling at your kids (we’ve all done it) to finding a sleep schedule that doesn’t ruin your life, Gwenna and Tori share the challenges they’ve faced and the lessons they’ve learned, and are eager to share their experiences through a mix of one-on-one conversations, guest appearances, and input from listeners revealing their own parenting secrets. Clearly, we could use some help from everyone and their mother.