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269 episodes
- This week, things might feel a bit different as Lindsie undergoes a rebrand. Joined by assistant and bff Hunter, Lindsie sets the record straight on the timeline behind the new look—revealing it was planned months before recent personal events—and tackles the rumors and criticisms roaming the internet. The duo debates some hot takes such as shoes in the house, AirPods & texting etiquette, and the people who swear they're SO BUSY! Finally, Hunter shares the story of how he and Lindsie met at a restaurant.
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- DISCLAIMER: This episode was recorded in May 2026 prior to the events that have since unfolded. The conversation reflects the information and circumstances as they were at the time of recording
This week's episode, Lindsie is joined by Becky as they catch up on everything that’s been happening over the last few weeks.
Lindsie details her NYC work trip which included a surprise sighting of the city's mayor, Zohran Mamdani! Lindsie has some thoughts on the terrifying bike lanes and the mysterious bodega cats. Plus, Becky shares details from her nonconventional Mother’s Day celebrations, and her memorable past trip to the Kentucky Derby. Lastly, they discuss their personal preferences when it comes to therapy and healing, and share their thoughts on the Netflix true-crime documentary, The Crash, which details the tragic 2022 car accident in Strongsville, Ohio. Finally, they close out with a viral TikTok question: Who would you invite out for a day if them bullying you won you ten million dollars?
Want to watch The Southern Tea? Full video episodes are now available at patreon.com/cw/LindsieChrisley. Use code WelcomeYall for 30% off your first month for a limited time only.
Thank you to our sponsors!
Hiya: Receive 50% off your first order at hiyahealth.com/SOUTHERNTEA
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See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Disclaimer: This is a personal account based on my own experiences, memories, perceptions, and opinions. It reflects my perspective and is not intended as an objective account of events. Others may have different recollections or interpretations. It is shared for personal expression and discussion only.
It all started with an unexpected boat trip over Labor Day weekend. But what happens when the initial magic gets tangled in the messy, legalistic realities of life after divorce?
In part one of this crossover episode, Lindsie peels back the layers on her relationship with David that swept her up fast. From a heartwarming beginning where he took care of her during a severe bout of the flu, to the cycle of fake breakups used as defense mechanisms, Lindsie spills it all. It's a story of two very different people living their post-divorce worlds. One enjoys a seamless, highly flexible co-parenting dynamic built on communication; the other is locked in a rigid, high-conflict parenting plan. Ultimately, Lindsie realizes that sometimes you have to love someone away from you to safeguard your personal peace.
Want to watch The Southern Tea? Full video episodes are now available at patreon.com/cw/LindsieChrisley. Use code WelcomeYall for 30% off your first month for a limited time only.
Thank you to our sponsors!
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- In Part 2, Lindsie reflects on the emotional toll of the last several years, what she's learning through therapy, accountability, and healing, and the commitment to creating meaningful change in every area of her life. She and Kail discuss what true growth looks like, why they're leaving the past behind, and what listeners can expect from this next chapter.
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See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- We dig back into The Southern Tea Vault to revisit an episode from 2025!
Author and Nashville content creator Jessica Turner (@JessicaNTurner) sits down with Lindsie to talk about how she rebuilt her life after her husband came out as gay after 16 years of marriage. Check out Jessica's book I Thought It Would Be Better Than This on Amazon https://amzn.to/4jjRQhY or wherever books are sold!
Thank you to our sponsors!
Cashapp: Download Cash App Today: https://capl.onelink.me/vFut/e2o0vzbq #CashAppPod. Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. Savings provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.
Laundry Sauce: Get 20% off your entire order with code southerntea at https://laundrysauce.com/southerntea
Nutrafol: Get $10 off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you go to Nutrafol.com and use code SOUTHERNTEA
Quince: Go to Quince.com/tea for free shipping on your order and 365 day returns.
Tempo: Visit TempoMeals.com/SouthernTea for 60% off your first box! Rules and restrictions may apply.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About The Southern Tea
Lindsie Chrisley is a southern girl trying to navigate life while staying true to her roots, and true to herself. The Southern Tea is a weekly heart to heart with the listeners where Lindsie leaves nothing off the table. Being a boy mom, she knows when to not take things too seriously. With no topic off limits, this podcast is an ongoing conversation on life, career, family, faith, motherhood, and everything in between. Lindsie swears to spill the tea, the whole tea, and nothing but the tea.Podcast website
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