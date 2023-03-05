Noodles vs Pasta, Domestic Sweetness & Is Divorce A Symptom?

Lindsie is feeling those spring allergies and she ain't here for it. Kristen and Lindsie give their Easter weekend updates that includes a touching moment between Lindsie and Jackson. In the midst of it, Kristen calls out Lindsie for saying macaroni noodles, which starts the great debate.. do you say pasta or noodles? Lindsie also addresses the comments made by Dance Moms alum Abby Lee Miller about personal texts messages involving her parents Todd and Julie. On today's topics from Tiktok, Lindsie is totally into domestic sweetness and agrees that divorce is a symptom of the problem, not the problem itself. She shares her thoughts on how she didn't live biblically in her marriage and thought divorce was ALWAYS plan B. Lastly, updates of visiting her mom Julie, and of course, Weekly Tea!