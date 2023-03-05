Lindsie Chrisley is a southern girl trying to navigate life while staying true to her roots, and true to herself. The Southern Tea is a weekly heart to heart wi... More
I Had A Hard Life, But A Good Life feat. Nannie Faye
Nannie Faye returns to answer all of your questions! Who is Nannie's favorite grandchild? Does the family still contact Kyle? Is Nannie a gambler? Did Nannie ever like Lindsie's ex-husband Will? And Lindsie clears up the rumor of why she hasn't gone to visit Julie in prison.
5/3/2023
Dealing with a Parking Space Thief & Dad's Addiction feat. Katy
Lindsie is recovering from her weekend hang-xiety and Katy is convinced her MIL does/cooks everything better. Katy had a crazy experience in the parking lot that had her husband hollering out car windows, Lindsie wants to know who follows traditional family norms when it comes to home stuff, and Katy shares the recent news on the status of her father and his drug addiction.
4/26/2023
Nannie Faye Doesn't Argue With Dummies
Lindsie is joined by, the one and only, Nannie Faye to give us some good ol' grandmotherly advice! Nannie discusses her thoughts on always choosing your partner before your friends, how she's always been honest with all her grandchildren, the differences in the younger generations, and shares her advice to other grandparents when it comes to dealing with their grandchildren.Nannie also answers listener questions, talks about the time she used her Harvard Medical Journal to diagnose a sickness, and after a scandalous Weekly Tea, reminds us about God's intentions with marriage.
4/19/2023
Noodles vs Pasta, Domestic Sweetness & Is Divorce A Symptom?
Lindsie is feeling those spring allergies and she ain't here for it. Kristen and Lindsie give their Easter weekend updates that includes a touching moment between Lindsie and Jackson. In the midst of it, Kristen calls out Lindsie for saying macaroni noodles, which starts the great debate.. do you say pasta or noodles? Lindsie also addresses the comments made by Dance Moms alum Abby Lee Miller about personal texts messages involving her parents Todd and Julie. On today's topics from Tiktok, Lindsie is totally into domestic sweetness and agrees that divorce is a symptom of the problem, not the problem itself. She shares her thoughts on how she didn't live biblically in her marriage and thought divorce was ALWAYS plan B. Lastly, updates of visiting her mom Julie, and of course, Weekly Tea!
4/12/2023
White Collar Crimes & Prison Reform with Justin Paperny
Justin Paperny, an author and prison consultant, joins Linsdsie to give us insight into how his white collar crime and prison journey led him to be a prison consultant, his view on the sentencing of Todd and Julie Chrisley, and how the U.S. desperately needs major prison reform when it comes to non-violent crimes. Lindsie and Justin discuss the massive flaw in the sentencing of white collar crimes and the struggle it is to fight against the U.S. government, Lindsie speaks on seeing her father in prison and what she has learned through her parent's trial.
Lindsie Chrisley is a southern girl trying to navigate life while staying true to her roots, and true to herself. The Southern Tea is a weekly heart to heart with the listeners where Lindsie leaves nothing off the table. Being a boy mom, she knows when to not take things too seriously. With no topic off limits, this podcast is an ongoing conversation on life, career, family, faith, motherhood, and everything in between. Lindsie swears to spill the tea, the whole tea, and nothing but the tea.