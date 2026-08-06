Disclaimer: This is a personal account based on my own experiences, memories, perceptions, and opinions. It reflects my perspective and is not intended as an objective account of events. Others may have different recollections or interpretations. It is shared for personal expression and discussion only.

It all started with an unexpected boat trip over Labor Day weekend. But what happens when the initial magic gets tangled in the messy, legalistic realities of life after divorce?

In part one of this crossover episode, Lindsie peels back the layers on her relationship with David that swept her up fast. From a heartwarming beginning where he took care of her during a severe bout of the flu, to the cycle of fake breakups used as defense mechanisms, Lindsie spills it all. It's a story of two very different people living their post-divorce worlds. One enjoys a seamless, highly flexible co-parenting dynamic built on communication; the other is locked in a rigid, high-conflict parenting plan. Ultimately, Lindsie realizes that sometimes you have to love someone away from you to safeguard your personal peace.

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