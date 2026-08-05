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The PedsDocTalk Podcast: Child Health, Development & Parenting—From a Pediatrician Mom
Dr. Mona Amin
Latest episode
426 episodes
What Every Mom Should Know About Labor and Postpartum Recovery with OB-GYN Dr. Jennifer Lincoln08/05/2026 | 55 mins.Have you ever entered a medical environment feeling like your voice was completely secondary to the fast-moving machines and rigid hospital policies around you? It is a vulnerable position that leaves far too many birthing parents carrying psychological scars, but what if knowing the right language ahead of time is the ultimate shield against a traumatic birth?
In this episode, I sit down with board-certified Ob-Gyn and author Dr. Jennifer Lincoln to demystify the intense world of labor, delivery, and postpartum recovery. Dr. Lincoln discusses why true informed consent requires deep clinical communication, provides practical tips on how to build a flexible birth preference sheet, and fearlessly tackles the complex systemic hospital policies that families are rarely warned about.
Writing the Legacy: What drove Dr. Lincoln to write a comprehensive, doctor-backed guide dedicated entirely to the raw realities of giving birth.
The Hidden Trauma Metric: Why up to half of birthing people experience psychological birth trauma and how clinical dismissal fuels it.
Birth Plans vs. Birth Preferences: Why shifting your terminology can protect your mental health and set you up for empowered choice in any delivery scenario.
The Corporate Blindspots of Delivery: How hidden out-of-network insurance bills can strike you even when you deliver at an in-network hospital.
Why Hospital Ideology Matters: The quiet systemic impact of a hospital's religious affiliation on your personal birth control options during a C-section.
The Candy Wrapper Analogy: Why the current healthcare system abandons moms immediately after birth and the 3 things you must know before being discharged.
Normalizing the Unspoken: A refreshing, unfiltered look at bodily functions in the delivery room and a vital resource for navigating the heaviest pregnancy outcomes.
Connect with Dr. Jen Lincoln on Instagram @drjenniferlincoln, visit her site drjenniferlincoln.com and buy her new book: The Birth Book https://go.shopmy.us/p-76800588 (paid link)
00:00 - Introduction to the Episode and Guest
02:42 - The "Labor of Love": Publishing a Book
05:35 - The Role of Social Media in Medical Education
07:00 - Why Focus on Labor and Postpartum?
10:40 - True Informed Consent in the Delivery Room
14:53 - The Impact of Feeling Heard vs. Dismissed
20:04 - Birth "Preferences" vs. Birth "Plans"
24:08 - Navigating Hidden Hospital Policies
30:41 - The Reality of Out-of-Network Medical Bills
33:00 - Three Crucial Postpartum Realities
39:42 - How to Advocate for Yourself in a Medical Setting
44:25 - Discussing Stillbirth and Delivery Fears
46:47 - Finding Joy and Setting Boundaries
48:56 - Episode Outro and Final Reflections
Our podcasts are also now on YouTube. If you prefer a video podcast with closed captioning, check us out there and subscribe to PedsDocTalk.
Get trusted pediatric advice, relatable parenting insights, and evidence-based tips delivered straight to your inbox—join thousands of parents who rely on the PDT newsletter to stay informed, supported, and confident. Join the newsletter!
Shop Dr. Mona’s favorite products: https://shopmy.us/shop/pedsdoctalk (paid link)
And don’t forget to follow @pedsdoctalkpodcast on Instagram—our new space just for parents looking for real talk and real support.
We love the sponsors that make this show possible! You can always find all the special deals and codes for all our current sponsors on the PedsDocTalk Podcast Sponsorships page of the website.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- In this "Follow-Up" episode of the PedsDocTalk Podcast, Dr. Mona catches up with pediatric occupational therapist Jessica Irwin (Rooted in Routine) to discuss how simple daily rhythms create predictability, lower stress, and reduce decision fatigue for both parents and kids. They break down why routines focus on the order of steps rather than rigid clock-watching, how to build healthy habits early on, and the simple non-negotiable areas that anchor a child's day.
Episode Highlights:
Routine vs. Schedule: A routine is about following the same steps in the same order, offering flexibility without the stress of strict clock-watching.
Lower Stress & Tantrums: Predictability calms a child’s stress response, which improves mood, enhances sleep, and helps curb challenging behaviors.
Empowered Parenting: Consistent daily flows eliminate constant decision fatigue, giving parents more confidence in their parenting approach.
Early Circadian Rhythms: Starting on day one, exposing infants to morning sunlight and keeping nights dark helps lay the foundation for daytime/nighttime routines.
The 5 Routine Non-Negotiables: Building simple rhythms around sleep, mealtimes, playtime, and outdoor time creates a solid, supportive daily structure.
Evolving Bedtime Habits: Bedtimes naturally transition from quick newborn feeds to structured infant/toddler sequences (like baths, massages, and songs) that clearly signal sleep.
Want more? Listen to the full, original episode.
Our podcasts are also now on YouTube. If you prefer a video podcast with closed captioning, check us out there and subscribe to PedsDocTalk.
Get trusted pediatric advice, relatable parenting insights, and evidence-based tips delivered straight to your inbox—join thousands of parents who rely on the PDT newsletter to stay informed, supported, and confident. Join the newsletter!
Shop Dr. Mona’s favorite products: https://shopmy.us/shop/pedsdoctalk (paid link)
And don’t forget to follow @pedsdoctalkpodcast on Instagram—our new space just for parents looking for real talk and real support.
We love the sponsors that make this show possible! You can always find all the special deals and codes for all our current sponsors on the PedsDocTalk Podcast Sponsorships page of the website.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Have you ever felt the crushing weight of looking at your monthly bank statement and realizing your childcare bill costs more than your housing? It is a staggering reality facing modern families, but why is a system so crucial to our society treated like a personal luxury instead of essential infrastructure?
In this episode, I sit down with working mom and leading childcare advocate Paige Connell to pull back the curtain on the skyrocketing costs and systemic failures of American childcare. Paige shares her viral journey of transparency, explains how the math of the current system forces women out of the workforce, and dismantles the oversimplified myths about simply relying on family or grandparents for help.
The Viral Truth: Why breaking the taboo of discussing exact childcare costs resonated with millions of families online.
The Sneaky Reality of Public School: Why childcare stress doesn’t end at kindergarten and the hidden shock of summer camps and school breaks.
The Real Economic Hit to Women: How temporary gaps in a career to handle childcare shortages cause permanent, long-term damage to women's salaries and retirement.
Dismantling the Grandparent Narrative: Why relying on aging or working family members is a short-sighted and often dismissive answer to a policy problem.
Childcare as Infrastructure: Why an economy built on capitalism is failing itself by pulling productive parents out of the workforce.
How to Be "Squeaky": Tangible ways parents can advocate for changes within their corporate workplaces and local town levels.
A Magic Wand Reform: Paige’s three essential national shifts regarding paid leave, subsidized care, and workplace flexibility to completely transform family life.
Connect with Paige Connell on Instagram @sheisapaigeturner and visit her site www.sheisapaigeturner.com/
00:00 – Introduction & The Reality of Childcare Costs
02:18 – Page's Journey: Going Viral & Advocating for Change
03:48 – The Hidden Expenses: Beyond Preschool to Public School Years
05:07 – The Broad Financial & Emotional Impact on Families
07:54 – The Mental Load & Work Flexibility Challenges
09:23 – Dr. Mona Shares Her Personal Childcare Expense Story
11:15 – Disproportionate Effects on Women & Career Trajectories
13:58 – Why Alternative Care (Like Grandparents) Isn't Always the Answer
17:15 – Systemic Issues: Why America Lacks Childcare Infrastructure
19:24 – Logistical Nightmares: School Calendars vs. Work Hours
21:56 – Actionable Advice & Reassurance for Struggling Parents
24:34 – 3 Key Changes Needed to Fix the Childcare Crisis
27:14 – Closing Thoughts & How to Connect
Our podcasts are also now on YouTube. If you prefer a video podcast with closed captioning, check us out there and subscribe to PedsDocTalk.
Get trusted pediatric advice, relatable parenting insights, and evidence-based tips delivered straight to your inbox—join thousands of parents who rely on the PDT newsletter to stay informed, supported, and confident. Join the newsletter!
Shop Dr. Mona’s favorite products: https://shopmy.us/shop/pedsdoctalk (paid link)
And don’t forget to follow @pedsdoctalkpodcast on Instagram—our new space just for parents looking for real talk and real support.
We love the sponsors that make this show possible! You can always find all the special deals and codes for all our current sponsors on the PedsDocTalk Podcast Sponsorships page of the website.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- In this "Follow-Up" mini-episode, Dr. Mona revisits the topic of starting solids and baby-led weaning with guest Jenna Helwig—Food Director at Real Simple magazine and author of Baby-Led Feeding (paid link). Together, they bust common feeding myths, share simple meal prep hacks, and discuss how to take the guilt and pressure out of feeding your baby.
Whether you're team puree, team baby-led weaning, or doing a bit of both, this episode is a reminder that responsive feeding and a stress-free environment matter far more than rigid rules.
Purees and finger foods can coexist: Combining purees with baby-led weaning is safe and does not make a baby more likely to choke.
Responsive feeding matters most: Regardless of the feeding method, the priority is respecting your baby's pace and cues when they show they are full or need a break.
Baby-led weaning isn't a guarantee against picky eating: Picky eaters can develop using any feeding style, so focus on creating a pressure-free environment instead.
You don't need to cook new meals daily: Simplify mealtime by serving simple, single-ingredient foods like eggs and avocado, or by offering leftovers.
Cook one meal for the whole family: Save time and stress by adjusting the texture or salt content of your own meal for the baby rather than short-order cooking.
Prep vegetables early in the week: Washing and chopping vegetables ahead of time makes it effortless to add healthy options to busy weeknight dinners.
Prioritize meal planning over heavy meal prepping: Planning just four dinners a week removes the mental fatigue of deciding what to cook every evening.
Drop the mealtime guilt: Releasing rigid expectations and lowering stress allows both you and your baby to actually enjoy mealtimes together.
Want more? Listen to the full, original episode.
Our podcasts are also now on YouTube. If you prefer a video podcast with closed captioning, check us out there and subscribe to PedsDocTalk.
Get trusted pediatric advice, relatable parenting insights, and evidence-based tips delivered straight to your inbox—join thousands of parents who rely on the PDT newsletter to stay informed, supported, and confident. Join the newsletter!
Shop Dr. Mona’s favorite products: https://shopmy.us/shop/pedsdoctalk (paid link)
And don’t forget to follow @pedsdoctalkpodcast on Instagram—our new space just for parents looking for real talk and real support.
We love the sponsors that make this show possible! You can always find all the special deals and codes for all our current sponsors on the PedsDocTalk Podcast Sponsorships page of the website.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Have you ever felt the urge to yell or hand out a punishment during a chaotic grocery store meltdown? It is a moment meant to stop the behavior fast, but what if it is actually turning off the exact part of your child’s brain that learns lessons?
In this episode, I sit down with parenting author Jon Fogel to dismantle the massive misconceptions around discipline and childhood tantrums. Jon shares how traditional punishments backfire on our kids' nervous systems, and explains why our child’s biggest meltdowns are actually a cry for connection and emotional tools rather than a sign of a bad kid.
In this episode we cover:
Why traditional punishments work against a child's brain and block them from learning lessons
The power of getting curious instead of furious when your child has a major behavioral blowout
Simple neuroscience brain hacks, like the color game, to bring a dysregulated child back online
Why society holds toddlers to adult standards while adults throw tantrums with road rage
The history of terrible parenting advice from the 1930s that is still impacting our families today
How to take a beat and do no harm when your own triggers flare up in public
Why doing the hard work to build emotional trust now makes the teenage years a total breeze
Connect with Jon Fogel on Instagram @wholeparent, visit his site myparentlab.com and buy his two books Punishment-Free Parenting: https://go.shopmy.us/p-71062269 and Set My Feelings Free: https://go.shopmy.us/p-71062356 (paid links)
Our podcasts are also now on YouTube. If you prefer a video podcast with closed captioning, check us out there and subscribe to PedsDocTalk.
Get trusted pediatric advice, relatable parenting insights, and evidence-based tips delivered straight to your inbox—join thousands of parents who rely on the PDT newsletter to stay informed, supported, and confident. Join the newsletter!
Shop Dr. Mona’s favorite products: https://shopmy.us/shop/pedsdoctalk (paid link)
And don’t forget to follow @pedsdoctalkpodcast on Instagram—our new space just for parents looking for real talk and real support.
We love the sponsors that make this show possible! You can always find all the special deals and codes for all our current sponsors on the PedsDocTalk Podcast Sponsorships page of the website.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The PedsDocTalk Podcast: Child Health, Development & Parenting—From a Pediatrician Mom
The PedsDocTalk Podcast is your go-to parenting resource, hosted by Dr. Mona Amin, a trusted pediatrician, parenting expert, and mom of two. As a top 30 Parenting Podcast in the U.S., this show delivers expert-backed guidance on child development, health, illness, behavior, feeding, and sleep—giving parents the confidence to navigate every stage from baby to teen. Each episode dives into real-life parenting challenges, featuring conversations with specialists in pediatrics, child psychology, nutrition, and parental well-being. From potty training and sleep training to tackling tantrums, picky eating, discipline, screen time, postpartum recovery, and developmental milestones, Dr. Mona provides practical, science-backed advice that actually works. Tune in on Mondays and Wednesdays for actionable insights, mindset shifts, and expert interviews that empower you to raise healthy, resilient, and happy kids—while thriving as a parent yourself!Podcast website
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