The PedsDocTalk Podcast: Child Health, Development & Parenting—From a Pediatrician Mom

Have you ever entered a medical environment feeling like your voice was completely secondary to the fast-moving machines and rigid hospital policies around you? It is a vulnerable position that leaves far too many birthing parents carrying psychological scars, but what if knowing the right language ahead of time is the ultimate shield against a traumatic birth?



In this episode, I sit down with board-certified Ob-Gyn and author Dr. Jennifer Lincoln to demystify the intense world of labor, delivery, and postpartum recovery. Dr. Lincoln discusses why true informed consent requires deep clinical communication, provides practical tips on how to build a flexible birth preference sheet, and fearlessly tackles the complex systemic hospital policies that families are rarely warned about.



Writing the Legacy: What drove Dr. Lincoln to write a comprehensive, doctor-backed guide dedicated entirely to the raw realities of giving birth.



The Hidden Trauma Metric: Why up to half of birthing people experience psychological birth trauma and how clinical dismissal fuels it.



Birth Plans vs. Birth Preferences: Why shifting your terminology can protect your mental health and set you up for empowered choice in any delivery scenario.



The Corporate Blindspots of Delivery: How hidden out-of-network insurance bills can strike you even when you deliver at an in-network hospital.



Why Hospital Ideology Matters: The quiet systemic impact of a hospital's religious affiliation on your personal birth control options during a C-section.



The Candy Wrapper Analogy: Why the current healthcare system abandons moms immediately after birth and the 3 things you must know before being discharged.



Normalizing the Unspoken: A refreshing, unfiltered look at bodily functions in the delivery room and a vital resource for navigating the heaviest pregnancy outcomes.



Connect with Dr. Jen Lincoln on Instagram @drjenniferlincoln, visit her site drjenniferlincoln.com and buy her new book: The Birth Book https://go.shopmy.us/p-76800588 (paid link)



00:00 - Introduction to the Episode and Guest



02:42 - The "Labor of Love": Publishing a Book



05:35 - The Role of Social Media in Medical Education



07:00 - Why Focus on Labor and Postpartum?



10:40 - True Informed Consent in the Delivery Room



14:53 - The Impact of Feeling Heard vs. Dismissed



20:04 - Birth "Preferences" vs. Birth "Plans"



24:08 - Navigating Hidden Hospital Policies



30:41 - The Reality of Out-of-Network Medical Bills



33:00 - Three Crucial Postpartum Realities



39:42 - How to Advocate for Yourself in a Medical Setting



44:25 - Discussing Stillbirth and Delivery Fears



46:47 - Finding Joy and Setting Boundaries



48:56 - Episode Outro and Final Reflections



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