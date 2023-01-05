The PedsDocTalk Podcast: Child Health, Development & Parenting—From a Pediatrician Mom

Things a labor and delivery nurse needs you to know about labor, delivery, and postpartum

Labor, delivery, and postpartum are filled with a roller coaster of activity and being informed about this process is crucial. I welcome my friend and social media powerhouse, Liesel Teen, who is a labor and delivery nurse and founder of Mommy Labor Nurse to educate you about 5 things she wants you to know about labor, delivery, and postpartum She joins me to discuss: Fear women have about pooping in the delivery room Tearing during vaginal deliveries C-section misconceptions Just because you want an epidural, timing doesn’t allow itSizing for babies and vaginal deliveries Thank you to our episode sponsor, Philips Avent. Check out Philips Avent products by visiting Philips.com/avent and using promo code ParentYourWay20 for 20% off today!Get the Free Birth Prep Workshop or find out more about Liesel and Mommy Labor Nurse on YouTube, Instagram or TikTok @mommy.labornurse