The PedsDocTalk Podcast: Child Health, Development & Parenting—From a Pediatrician Mom

Things a labor and delivery nurse needs you to know about labor, delivery, and postpartum
Labor, delivery, and postpartum are filled with a roller coaster of activity and being informed about this process is crucial. I welcome my friend and social media powerhouse, Liesel Teen, who is a labor and delivery nurse and founder of Mommy Labor Nurse to educate you about 5 things she wants you to know about labor, delivery, and postpartum She joins me to discuss: Fear women have about pooping in the delivery room Tearing during vaginal deliveries C-section misconceptions Just because you want an epidural, timing doesn’t allow itSizing for babies and vaginal deliveries Thank you to our episode sponsor, Philips Avent. Check out Philips Avent products by visiting Philips.com/avent and using promo code ParentYourWay20 for 20% off today!Get the Free Birth Prep Workshop or find out more about Liesel and Mommy Labor Nurse on YouTube, Instagram or TikTok @mommy.labornurse
5/3/2023
28:33
“Poop struggle! My child only poops in a pull-up!”
Potty training does not always go easy breezy! On this episode, I talk with Alexis about her struggles with potty-training her 4 year old who only poops in a pull-up and NOT the toilet. We discuss:Why poop struggles happenHow we as parents can create power struggles in potty trainingStrategies to help with pooping resistance and potty-learning guidance.Check out all the PedsDocTalk Courses for more guidance, tips, and support during parenthood. The No-Pressure Potty Training Course is your one-stop shop for all your potty teaching needs.
5/1/2023
36:03
Erielle Reshef on finding joy as a mom and ABC News National Correspondent
On the Finding Joy Episodes of this podcast I talk about real-life good and not so good of being a parent, particularly sharing my perspective as a mom and woman. I share ways to navigate feelings of judgement, mom guilt, or that not good enough feeling we may feel as parents.I’ve had my husband come on the show and I’m now excited to welcome another guest, one of my favorite ABC News Television Personalities, and my friend, Erielle Reshef. Erielle is a mother and works as a ABC News National Correspondent covering some of the top stories around the world. She joins me to discuss: Why she believes “work-life balance” is an elusive goal How she approaches mom guiltHow she reframes her mindset on difficult news days or news cycles Connect with Erielle on Instagram or Twitter @eriellereshef
4/26/2023
33:06
"Is it normal for my toddler to be THIS high energy?"
Basic episode description: Is your toddler “high energy?” Do they lack impulse control. Tune in as I talk with Janelle from the PDT community about her 3 year old daughter. We discuss:Typical impulse control and attention span of toddlers under 4 Questions a clinician would ask in evaluating a hyper-active toddlerWhat not to do between 1-2 years of age when your child lacks any impulse control Check out all the PedsDocTalk Courses for more guidance, tips, and support during parenthood. The Toddler Courses will help you through the toddler stage!Are you a cereal lover looking for a delicious cereal with no added sugar? Enter Magic Spoon. I never thought it was possible to find a cereal that tastes DELICIOUS but is high in protein and contains 0g of sugar.Check out their cereals and various flavors like fruity, blueberry muffin, frosted, maple waffle, birthday cake, cinnamon roll, peanut butter, and my favorite cocoa — magicspoon.com/pedsdoctalk and use promo code PEDSDOCTALK to save today!
4/24/2023
26:10
How parental anxiety impacts childhood anxiety
Do we as adults cause our child to be anxious and does their anxiety cause us to be anxious? On this episode, I welcome Dr. Helen Egger, a child Psychiatrist to discuss the clyclical effect of anxiety in families. We discuss:If anxiety in a home can be cyclical in nature?How to address a child’s worries and anxieties while simultaneously managing our own worries/fearsHow complete avoidance of fears can negatively impact our childrenWhen a parent should be concerned about their own anxiety Find out more about Little Otter at littleotterhealth.com or follow on Instagram @littleotterhealthLucky and Me is a clothing brand styled with kids comfort in mind. So your kiddos can focus on being kids and not uncomfortable in their clothes. Check out lucky and me by visiting Luckyandme.com and use code PEDSDOCTALK15 for 15% off for all new customers.
Join Pediatrician and mother Dr. Mona Amin as she equips parents with the tools to thrive and feel confident in parenthood. Episodes include conversations with experts in the field of child development, health, and parenting, conversations with experts in parental health and mental health, answering questions directly from parents, and parenting mindset tips to get YOU the most out of your parenting journey. Follow her on Instagram @pedsdoctalk and subscribe to her YouTube (PedsDocTalk TV) for more!