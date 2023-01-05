Hosted by funny moms Margaret Ables and Amy Wilson, “What Fresh Hell: Laughing in the Face of Motherhood” is a comedy podcast about the never-ending "fresh hell... More
Ask Margaret: My Playroom Is a Disaster
What do we do when our house is filling up with plastic toys from Happy Meals and goody bags that just make cleanup and attempts at organization SO much worse? Margaret explains how "benevolent dictatorship" helps her navigate this issue at her house.
Garbage starts at the door, Margaret explains. She tries to stop things she doesn't want in the house from coming in in the first place and expressing this (gently) to her kids. It's also perfectly okay to throw away these things and NOT involve kids in the decision-making, which only makes for tears. Margaret says that in a whole decade of this approach, her kids have noticed the absence of this "junk" maybe twice.
Listen to KC Davis's podcast Struggle Care
5/1/2023
Fresh Take: Sara Petersen on Mommy Influencer Culture
Why do the "momfluencers" who post perfect pictures of their crisply dressed children in lavender fields hold such a sway over us, and what can we do about it? Sara Petersen, author of the new book Momfluenced: Inside the Maddening, Picture-perfect World of Mommy Influencer Culture, gives us a glimpse into what makes mommy influencer culture so seductive.
Sara Petersen also writes the newsletter In Pursuit of Clean Countertops, where she explores the cult of ideal motherhood.
Amy and Sara discuss:
What exactly a momfluencer is
How parasocial relationships can backfire on momfluencers
The benefits of momfluencers on social media
It's natural to want external validation that we're "good" mothers by collecting likes of our carefully staged pictures on social media. In addition to simply logging off Instagram for awhile, it's good to check in with yourself about what you really value as a mom versus what you feel pressured to perform for others, and that could save you a really stressful trip to a blueberry patch.
Here's where you can find Sara:
Twitter and Instagram: @slouisepetersen
In Pursuit of Clean Countertops: https:///sarapetersen.substack.com/about
Buy Sara's book: https://bookshop.org/a/12099/9780807006634
4/28/2023
Body Image: How It Affects Us (and Our Kids)
50% of preadolescent girls and 30% of boys report disliking their bodies. Those numbers go up in adults— 60% of women and 40% of men report the same dissatisfaction.
How do we help our kids when they struggle with their body images—especially when some of those struggles are our own? Especially when unrealistic images of bodies are everywhere on social media? Especially when dieting and weight loss are normalized, along with the assumption that all of us would change something about our appearances if we could?
We may not be able to fix the messaging that surrounds us and our kids, but there are ways we can start to subvert it.
In this episode Amy and Margaret discuss:
why body image issues and eating disorders are related but separate issues
how "media internalization" makes things worse
why TikTok's "body positivity" movement isn't the perfect answer, either
Here are links to some of the writing on the topic that we discuss in this episode:
Susan Cowden for VeryWell Mind: "Body Dysmorphic Disorder and Eating Disorders"
Lauren Muhlheim for VeryWell Mind: "The Connection Between Body Image and Eating Disorders"
Bobbie Eisenstock, Ph.D: "Media and Your Body Image: What You Need to Know"
Jean M. Twenge for The Atlantic: "Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?"
Jill Di Donato for HuffPost: "Gen Z Has A Body Positivity Problem, And It's Lurking On TikTok"
Quittkat Hannah, et; al: Body dissatisfaction, importance of appearance, and body appreciation in men and women over the lifespan
4/26/2023
42:28
Ask Amy: My Kid Is Not Great at Apologizing
How do we get kids to view saying "sorry" as more than a get-out-of-jail-free card? This week's question comes from our Facebook page:
I have 5-year-old and 2-year-old boys. My question: how do you help kids around 5 years old understand the meaning of "sorry"? My son will do something wrong– and know it’s wrong before he does it– then immediately say he’s sorry. I try to give him a punishment to help him understand what he did was wrong, but he will still do the action again, then say, “Well, I said I was sorry." How do I help him understand the meaning of being sorry so he won’t do the action again?
Not all kids are great at apologies. And grownups sometimes go at this the wrong way too, overemphasizing a perfunctory, mumbled "sorry" from the wrongdoer and then moving on. "That's where the conversation ends," says writer Rachael Rifkin in Today's Parents, "with little if any discussion of what happened, why it was hurtful to the person they’re apologizing to, how they can address the hurt they caused, and what they can do to change their behavior."
When it comes to apologies, elementary school teacher JoEllen Poon has a great 3-step approach that hits all the key points. Help your child complete these three sentences:
1)I’m sorry for...
2) This is wrong because...
3) In the future I will...
A 5-year-old will need some help with this at first, of course. But keep at it and he'll start to really understand what Daniel Tiger said best: saying "sorry" is only the first step.
4/24/2023
Fresh Take: Dr. Tish Taylor on Fostering Connection with Our Kids
How do we maintain connection with our kids when they're busy slamming doors or talking back to us and we are all sick and tired of each other? Dr. Tish Taylor, author of "Fostering Connection," gives us some tips for diagnosing and troubleshooting problematic elements in our relationships with our kids.
Dr. Tish Taylor is a licensed psychologist with a private practice in the greater Kansas City area. She has an established practice specializing in clinical assessment and the mental health treatment of children and teens.
Margaret and Dr. Taylor discuss:
The difference between disconnection with teens and natural cleaving from us as they age
How to start to address disconnection with our kids, and why quantifying interactions works
Dr. Taylor's "Who's Showing Up" system
Here's where you can find Dr. Taylor:
Tish Holub Taylor, Ph.D. on Facebook
@TishTaylorPhD on Twitter
Buy Dr. Taylor's book
