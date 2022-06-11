Want to know exactly what is going on with your baby and your body this week? Whether you are in week 6 or week 36 of pregnancy, this show will give you just t... More
Introduction to 40 Weeks
Introduction to 40 Weeks

Welcome to the 40 Weeks Pregnancy Podcast! Find out how your baby is growing each week and learn what is happening in your body. Plus, get a heads up on what to expect at your prenatal appointments and a tip for dads and partners.
11/10/2022
3:35
Weeks 1-2 Preconception
Weeks 1-2 Preconception

Welcome to weeks 1-2 of your pregnancy. Find out how your baby is growing this week and learn what is happening in your body. Plus, get a heads up on what to expect at your prenatal appointments and a tip for dads and partners.
11/9/2022
4:44
Week 3 Fertilization
Week 3 Fertilization

Welcome to week 3 of your pregnancy. This is the week of ovulation and fertilization. Find out how your baby is growing this week and learn what is happening in your body. Plus, get a heads up on what to expect at your prenatal appointments and a tip for dads and partners.
11/8/2022
4:52
Week 4 The Pregnancy Hormone (hCG)
Week 4 The Pregnancy Hormone (hCG)

Welcome to week 4 of your pregnancy. 36 weeks to go! Find out how your baby is growing this week and learn what is happening in your body. Plus, get a heads up on what to expect at your prenatal appointments and a tip for dads and partners.
11/7/2022
5:55
Week 5 Your Baby's Heart Forms
Week 5 Your Baby's Heart Forms

Welcome to week 5 of your pregnancy. 35 weeks to go! Find out how your baby is growing this week and learn what is happening in your body. Plus, get a heads up on what to expect at your prenatal appointments and a tip for dads and partners.
