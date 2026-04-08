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40 Weeks Pregnancy Podcast
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40 Weeks Pregnancy Podcast

Vanessa Merten of the Pregnancy Podcast
Health & WellnessKids & Family
40 Weeks Pregnancy Podcast
Latest episode

42 episodes

  • 40 Weeks Pregnancy Podcast

    Introduction to 40 Weeks

    08/19/2024 | 3 mins.
    Welcome to the 40 Weeks Pregnancy Podcast! Find out how your baby is growing each week and learn what is happening in your body. Plus, get a heads up on what to expect at your prenatal appointments and a tip for dads and partners.
     
    Get each week delivered to your inbox according to your due date.
     
    For more evidence-based information, visit the Pregnancy Podcast website.
     
    Join Pregnancy Podcast Premium to access the private podcast feed (in your favorite podcast app) with every episode ad-free. Exclusive access to all episodes, articles, and resources on the website. Plus, a digital copy of the Your Birth Plan book. Your step-by-step guide to creating the birth experience you want. Including sample plans and a master template you can customize.
  • 40 Weeks Pregnancy Podcast

    Weeks 1-2 Preconception

    08/18/2024 | 4 mins.
    Welcome to weeks 1-2 of your pregnancy. Find out how your baby is growing this week and learn what is happening in your body. Plus, get a heads up on what to expect at your prenatal appointments and a tip for dads and partners.
     
    Read the transcript, and access the additional resources for weeks 1-2.
     
    Get each week delivered to your inbox according to your due date.
     
    For more evidence-based information, visit the Pregnancy Podcast website.
     
    Join Pregnancy Podcast Premium to access the private podcast feed (in your favorite podcast app) with every episode ad-free. Exclusive access to all episodes, articles, and resources on the website. Plus, a digital copy of the Your Birth Plan book. Your step-by-step guide to creating the birth experience you want. Including sample plans and a master template you can customize.
  • 40 Weeks Pregnancy Podcast

    Week 3 Fertilization

    08/17/2024 | 6 mins.
    Welcome to week 3 of your pregnancy. This is the week of ovulation and fertilization.  Find out how your baby is growing this week and learn what is happening in your body. Plus, get a heads up on what to expect at your prenatal appointments and a tip for dads and partners.
     
    See a picture of what your baby looks like this week, read the transcript, and access the additional resources for week 3.
     
    Get each week delivered to your inbox according to your due date.
     
    For more evidence-based information, visit the Pregnancy Podcast website.
     
    Thank you to Zahler for supporting this episode and helping power the 40 Weeks Podcast.
    Zahler goes above and beyond in formulating their Prenatal +DHA. It's made with high-quality nutrients like the active form of folate and bioavailable iron. Plus, it includes essential nutrients like omega-3s that you will not find in most other prenatal vitamins. Save 20% with the code PREPOD20 on Amazon: http://amzn.to/2tFOBgb
    You can always see the current promo code at: https://pregnancypodcast.com/vitamin/
     
    Join Pregnancy Podcast Premium to access the private podcast feed (in your favorite podcast app) with every episode ad-free. Exclusive access to all episodes, articles, and resources on the website. Plus, a digital copy of the Your Birth Plan book. Your step-by-step guide to creating the birth experience you want. Including sample plans and a master template you can customize.
  • 40 Weeks Pregnancy Podcast

    Week 4 The Pregnancy Hormone (hCG)

    08/16/2024 | 6 mins.
    Welcome to week 4 of your pregnancy. 36 weeks to go! Find out how your baby is growing this week and learn what is happening in your body. Plus, get a heads up on what to expect at your prenatal appointments and a tip for dads and partners.
     
    See a picture of what your baby looks like this week, read the transcript, and access the additional resources for week 4.
     
    Get each week delivered to your inbox according to your due date.
     
    For more evidence-based information, visit the Pregnancy Podcast website.
     
    Thank you to 8 Sheep Organics for supporting this episode and helping power the 40 Weeks Podcast.
    The Phyto-Retinol Serum from 8 Sheep Organics is a plant-based alternative to retinol that is safe during pregnancy. This serum contains 2.5% bakuchiol, which has been proven in clinical studies to be just as effective as retinol but much gentler on the skin. The Phyto-Retinol Serum helps to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, increase new skin cell turnover, reduce and tighten pores, and results in firmer, smoother skin. Like all 8 Sheep products, the Phyto-Retinol Serum comes with a 100-day Happiness Guarantee. You can try it completely risk-free for 100 days! If you feel the serum has not worked for you, or if you're not 100% happy with your purchase, simply send them an email and they will get you a refund, no questions asked. Save 10% off 8 Sheep Organics at pregnancypodcast.com/8sheep.
     
    Join Pregnancy Podcast Premium to access the private podcast feed (in your favorite podcast app) with every episode ad-free. Exclusive access to all episodes, articles, and resources on the website. Plus, a digital copy of the Your Birth Plan book. Your step-by-step guide to creating the birth experience you want. Including sample plans and a master template you can customize.
  • 40 Weeks Pregnancy Podcast

    Week 5 Your Baby's Heart Forms

    08/15/2024 | 5 mins.
    Welcome to week 5 of your pregnancy. 35 weeks to go! Find out how your baby is growing this week and learn what is happening in your body. Plus, get a heads up on what to expect at your prenatal appointments and a tip for dads and partners.
     
    See a picture of what your baby looks like this week, read the transcript, and access the additional resources for week 5.
     
    Get each week delivered to your inbox according to your due date.
     
    For more evidence-based information, visit the Pregnancy Podcast website.
     
    Join Pregnancy Podcast Premium to access the private podcast feed (in your favorite podcast app) with every episode ad-free. Exclusive access to all episodes, articles, and resources on the website. Plus, a digital copy of the Your Birth Plan book. Your step-by-step guide to creating the birth experience you want. Including sample plans and a master template you can customize.
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About 40 Weeks Pregnancy Podcast
Want to know exactly what is going on with your baby and your body this week? Whether you are in week 6 or week 36 of pregnancy, this show will give you just that in about five minutes. Learn how big your baby is, what new developments are going on, how your pregnant body is changing, how you can find relief from some of the changes going on with you like morning sickness and back pain, what to expect at doctor or midwife appointments, how to plan ahead for breastfeeding, how to plan for the birth you want, plus get a tip each week for our partner! To get each week delivered to your inbox according to your due date sign up at www.PregnancyPodcast.com/week/ The Pregnancy Podcast has so much more information on specific topics related to pregnancy and is an awesome resource in conjunction with the 40 Weeks podcast. www.PregnancyPodcast.com
Podcast website
Health & WellnessKids & FamilyParenting

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