Welcome to week 4 of your pregnancy. 36 weeks to go! Find out how your baby is growing this week and learn what is happening in your body. Plus, get a heads up on what to expect at your prenatal appointments and a tip for dads and partners.



See a picture of what your baby looks like this week, read the transcript, and access the additional resources for week 4.



Get each week delivered to your inbox according to your due date.



For more evidence-based information, visit the Pregnancy Podcast website.



Thank you to 8 Sheep Organics for supporting this episode and helping power the 40 Weeks Podcast.

The Phyto-Retinol Serum from 8 Sheep Organics is a plant-based alternative to retinol that is safe during pregnancy. This serum contains 2.5% bakuchiol, which has been proven in clinical studies to be just as effective as retinol but much gentler on the skin. The Phyto-Retinol Serum helps to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, increase new skin cell turnover, reduce and tighten pores, and results in firmer, smoother skin. Like all 8 Sheep products, the Phyto-Retinol Serum comes with a 100-day Happiness Guarantee. You can try it completely risk-free for 100 days! If you feel the serum has not worked for you, or if you're not 100% happy with your purchase, simply send them an email and they will get you a refund, no questions asked. Save 10% off 8 Sheep Organics at pregnancypodcast.com/8sheep.



Join Pregnancy Podcast Premium to access the private podcast feed (in your favorite podcast app) with every episode ad-free. Exclusive access to all episodes, articles, and resources on the website. Plus, a digital copy of the Your Birth Plan book. Your step-by-step guide to creating the birth experience you want. Including sample plans and a master template you can customize.