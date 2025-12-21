The Healthy Post Natal Body Podcast

Send us a textFTV This week I have the absolute pleasure of being joined by relationship and sexuality expert, Courtney Boyer. M.Ed., M.S. Courtney is the author of "Not tonight, honey" (Why women actually don't want sex and what we can do about it) and we have a phenomenal conversation about postpartum intimacy touching on all, sometimes uncomfortable..for me at least, aspects of it.We talk about why the focus postpartum is on the physical recovery much more than the mental recovery and how a HUGE part of sexual intimacy is mental rather than just physically being able.How you can aid your recovery.How to have a meaningful conversation with your partner in such a way that they understand your wants and needs.And much, much more.I'm not gonna lie, my 48 year old Dutch-repressed man-brain isn't used to having an open conversation about this sort of stuff but Courtney is a great conversationalist and really knows what she's talking about.This might also be one of those episodes that you want to get your partner to listen to :)You can, and should, go find Courtney online in all the usual places;Her Website Instagram TikTokLinkedInand FacebookJust a reminder that HPNB only has 5 billing cycles!So this means that you not only get 3 months FREE access, no obligation! BUT, if you decide you want to do the rest of the program, after only 5 months of paying $10/£8 a month you now get FREE LIFE TIME ACCESS! That's $50 max spend, in case you were wondering.This means you can sign up after your first child, use the program and recover and then still have access after giving birth to child 2 and 3!None of this "pay X amount a year" nonsense, once you've paid..you've paid!This makes HPNB not just the most efficient and complete post-partum recovery program, it's also BY FAR the best value.Remember to follow us on Instagram and Facebook for the competitions, wisdom and cute videos. And, of course, you can always find us on our YouTube channel if you like your podcast in video form :) Visit healthypostnatalbody.com and get 3 months completely FREE access. No sales, no commitment, no BS. Email [email protected] if you have any questions or comments If you could rate the podcast on your favourite platform that would be a big help. Playing us out this week; "On our own" by Thee Alchemist Oxford