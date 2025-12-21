The Healthy Post Natal Body Podcast

FTV Why Physical Clearance Isn’t Emotional Readiness For Sex After Having A Baby with Courtney Boyer M.Ed., M.S.
12/21/2025 | 56 mins.
Send us a textFTV This week I have the absolute pleasure of being joined by relationship and sexuality expert, Courtney Boyer. M.Ed., M.S. Courtney is the author of "Not tonight, honey" (Why women actually don't want sex and what we can do about it) and we have a phenomenal conversation about postpartum intimacy touching on all, sometimes uncomfortable..for me at least, aspects of it.We talk about why the focus postpartum is on the physical recovery much more than the mental recovery and how a HUGE part of sexual intimacy is mental rather than just physically being able.How you can aid your recovery.How to have a meaningful conversation with your partner in such a way that they understand your wants and needs.And much, much more.I'm not gonna lie, my 48 year old Dutch-repressed man-brain isn't used to having an open conversation about this sort of stuff but Courtney is a great conversationalist and really knows what she's talking about.This might also be one of those episodes that you want to get your partner to listen to :)You can, and should, go find Courtney online in all the usual places;Her Website Instagram TikTokLinkedInand FacebookJust a reminder that HPNB only has 5 billing cycles!So this means that you not only get 3 months FREE access, no obligation! BUT, if you decide you want to do the rest of the program, after only 5 months of paying $10/£8 a month you now get FREE LIFE TIME ACCESS! That's $50 max spend, in case you were wondering.This means you can sign up after your first child, use the program and recover and then still have access after giving birth to child 2 and 3!None of this "pay X amount a year" nonsense, once you've paid..you've paid!This makes HPNB not just the most efficient and complete post-partum recovery program, it's also BY FAR the best value.Remember to follow us on Instagram and Facebook for the competitions, wisdom and cute videos. And, of course, you can always find us on our YouTube channel if you like your podcast in video form :) Visit healthypostnatalbody.com and get 3 months completely FREE access. No sales, no commitment, no BS. Email [email protected] if you have any questions or comments If you could rate the podcast on your favourite platform that would be a big help. Playing us out this week; "On our own" by Thee Alchemist Oxford
Leaving Is Just The Start. How survivors rebuild safety, health and financial independence. With Cathlene Miner
12/14/2025 | 1h 9 mins.
Tehis week I am absolutely over the moon to be joined by Cathlene Miner.Cathlene is a bestselling author, and the founder of Hopefull Handbags Global Non-Profit (HHG), a worldwide organization empowering survivors of domestic abuse and their children toward safety, health, wellness, and long-term financial stability. Cathlene founded Hopefull Handbags Global Non-Profit (HHG) in 2017, which began as a single act of kindness filling handbags with essentials to restore dignity and hope to survivors of domestic abuse. Under her leadership, HHG has grown into a thriving international nonprofit and sustainable business model operating in six countries: the United States, Kenya, Northern Ireland, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. We are talking about everything to do with abusive relationships, Cathleen tells her story and talks about her own, and her grandmother's experience. What made her start Hopeful Handbags, the wonderful work that they do etc.And, most importantly, she talks about how getting out of a domestic abuse situation is about MUCH more than "just leaving". Staying out requires work, it requires a plan, it requires help and support and guidance. And for everyone the journey, and the assistance required will be different.This is where Hopeful Handbags is different from some other organisations.This is an episode you definitely don't want to miss.You can find Cathlene everywhere online;Her website, where you can find out more about all the amazing things she does (including her books)Hopeful handbags website. InstagramFacebook
FTV The Truth About Cycle Syncing And Smarter Training
12/07/2025 | 37 mins.
From the Vault this week a timely episode on cycle syncing.You're going to see a lot of ads for fitness programs over the next month or so, that's what January always brings, and I thought this episode where I go over some of the claims made by people selling you programs might be useful.Is cycle syncing the next big breakthrough in fitness, or just another marketing gimmick? Should you really only do weight training or HIIT for 2 weeks per month and does that really increase strength by 15% more than consistently doing it?What about adjusting your diet to "balance your hormones"?I have been on a quest to get my hands on the studies your favourite cycle-sync app/websites claim they have done and discuss what I have found.At least one website regularly makes claims about studies that directly contradicts what the study actually said so..it does not bode well.But tune in now to see if there's anything behind the hype, and find out what you should be doing.Here is the blog post I referred to and here is the link to the actual study they butchered.
The route to successful postpartum recovery with Physical Therapist Hallie Yanez
11/30/2025 | 51 mins.
This week I am delighted to talk all things postpartum recovery with the amazing Hallie Yanez. (@hallie.yanez on the old Instagram where you cool kids hang out)We discuss many, many things;From giving birth and early recovery to running and everything in between.What Hallie's approach to postpartum recovery looks like.Why "You can go back to exercising" isn't actually that useful a phrase.How long can you expect your recovery to take, and what that looks like.and much, MUCH, more.You can find Hallie in all the cool places and you should definitely connect with here there.Instagram Youtube
“Don’t stretch postpartum!! Only do strength training!” Oh really?
11/23/2025 | 36 mins.
In a change from the forecast interview with Hallie Yanez, which we're now bringing you next week, I bring you a FTV episode on whether you should listen to people who say you should NEVER STRETCH POSTPARTUM!!And; is it good news if your muscle hurt after exercise or does it mean you're not very fit?And, a slight rant about the "best personal trainer in THE WORLD (or just your town)" nonsense that is always popular on websites and in the press.
