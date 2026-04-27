Being concerned about the "right timing" is something we all struggle with at some point of our lives. We have an idea about when we should get married, have children, buy a house, or reach career milestones. But when we are regulated by timelines, its hard to get aligned with what is right for you specifically in this life because we're always chasing something else to check off a box. IN this episode, we are discussing how learning to trust the timing of your life will not only lead you in the right direction of your purpose, but will also set you free from the constraints of the world.



0:00 Intro

3:17 Trusting the timing of your life - my story

10:52 Timing is everything

13:11 A time & place for everything

15:40 The danger of rushing life’s timing

22:30 Can you handle where you think you should be?

26:02 Seasons vs Timelines

28:57 Homework



Follow Maya Galore! @Maya_Galore

⁠Instagram⁠, ⁠TikTok⁠, ⁠YouTube⁠

Follow the podcast! @intothenext_pod

⁠Instagram, ⁠TikTok⁠ ,⁠YouTube⁠