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Into the Next

Maya Galore
EducationSelf-Improvement
Into the Next
Latest episode

15 episodes

  • Into the Next

    How to Navigate & Thrive in Unexpected Seasons with Shardae Orr

    04/27/2026 | 38 mins.
    Intentionally elevating is great and cute & fun. But what if something happens that's out of your control? Like your health takes a turn for the worst? A lot of us have experienced this or might experience this within our journey, and it’s guaranteed to throw a wrench in your plans toward your best self. So we're sitting down with speaker, activist & content creator Shardae Orr who has been through that unexpected season and came out on the other side not just surviving, but thriving!

    CHAPTERS
    Welcome Shardae to the show!
    3:30 When the unexpected happens
    6:06 Coming to terms & emotional stages
    9:35 Maintaining Life & Self-care
    11:35 God's perfect alignment
    16:08 Prevailing through the Raggedy Season
    17:51 Maya's Donor Story & Guilt
    24:16 How to intentionally thrive through a hard season
    26:43 Leaning on community
    28:16 Mindset & spiritual shifts
    34:01 Describing the journey & advice

    Follow Shardae Orr! @ShardaeOrr  
    Instagram, TikTok, YouTube
    Shop Shardae’s Christian Apparel!
    https://cmpld.com/ 

    Follow Maya Galore! @Maya_Galore
    ⁠Instagram⁠, ⁠TikTok⁠, ⁠YouTube⁠
    Follow the podcast! @intothenext_pod
    ⁠Instagram, ⁠TikTok⁠ ,⁠YouTube⁠
    Click HERE to shop INTO THE NEXT Merch!  
    CHAPTERS
  • Into the Next

    When You’re Ready, Here’s How to REALLY Heal

    04/20/2026 | 25 mins.
    We're always told "take time to heal," but have you ever wondered what healing is actually supposed to look like? In this episode, we are discussing intentional healing and focusing on what fruits of healing we desire to create a goal toward healing on purpose.

    0:00 How do we really heal?
    2:28 Does time heal all wounds?
    5:05 My journey toward healing
    7:34 The reality of healing
    8:52 Intentional Healing - Face it!
    11:44 Understanding our feelings
    13:30 Choose your confidant wisely
    14:52 Limit your solitude
    17:18 Healing your nervous system
    18:50 Receiving & Giving love
    20:29 The fruits of healing
    22:25 Less intentional healing holds us back
    23:42 Are we every really healed?

    Follow Maya Galore! @Maya_Galore
    ⁠Instagram⁠, ⁠TikTok⁠, ⁠YouTube⁠
    Follow the podcast! @intothenext_pod
    ⁠Instagram, ⁠TikTok⁠ ,⁠YouTube⁠
    Click HERE to shop INTO THE NEXT Merch!
  • Into the Next

    How to present yourself boldly, authentically & with confidence EVERY DAY with Yanique Duke

    04/13/2026 | 31 mins.
    How we present ourselves speaks before we get the chance to. So we want to show up boldly, confident & authentically in every room we walk in! In today’s episode, Maya sits down with Style Strategist Yanique Duke to talk everything style, and why when doing the internal self-work, it’s ALSO imperative to improve the outside. How we present serves as our business card, limiting or opening opportunities. So to get the life your best version deserves, we must tackle how we show up!

    Follow Yanique Duke! @YaniqueDuke 
    Instagram, TikTok, YouTube
    Book Yanique for personal style services!
    https://YaniqueDuke.com

    Follow Maya Galore! @Maya_Galore
    ⁠Instagram⁠, ⁠TikTok⁠, ⁠YouTube⁠
    Follow the podcast! @intothenext_pod
    ⁠Instagram, ⁠TikTok⁠ ,⁠YouTube⁠
    Click HERE to shop INTO THE NEXT Merch!  

    CHAPTERS
    0:00 Welcome Yanique to the Show!
    3:08 Personal Style Evolution
    4:58 Motherhood & Style
    7:09 Rebellion to Authenticity
    9:06 The Journey to Dressing Authentically
    10:27 Dressing with Intention
    14:26 To the woman who doesn’t care…
    17:49 How to Present Confidently
    22:02 The Polished Method & Giving Flowers
    25:54 Style Tips & Guest Question
  • Into the Next

    How to Improve Your Self-Concept & Get the Life of Your Dreams!

    04/06/2026 | 33 mins.
    How we think about & see ourselves can determine who we are capable of becoming. This self-concept can MAKE or BREAK your future. What if I told you that an intentional shift in your self-concept is all you needed to position yourself for the best life imaginable? In this episode, we’re chatting about how to create a positive shift in your self-concept, setting you up for success as you intentionally become the very best version of yourself!

    0:00 Welcome to Season 2!
    1:51 What is your Self-Concept?
    11:04 2 Components of Self-Concept
    12:28 How to Improve Your Self-Image
    22:30 How to Improve Your  Self-Esteem
    25:03 How to Reach Your Ideal Self
    29:29 Homework 

    Follow Maya Galore! @Maya_Galore
    ⁠Instagram⁠, ⁠TikTok⁠, ⁠YouTube⁠
    Follow the podcast! @intothenext_pod
    ⁠Instagram, ⁠TikTok⁠ ,⁠YouTube⁠
    Click HERE to Shop Into the Next Merch!
  • Into the Next

    Late or Right on Time?: How to Trust the Timing of your Life

    03/30/2026 | 30 mins.
    Being concerned about the "right timing" is something we all struggle with at some point of our lives. We have an idea about when we should get married, have children, buy a house, or reach career milestones. But when we are regulated by timelines, its hard to get aligned with what is right for you specifically in this life because we're always chasing something else to check off a box. IN this episode, we are discussing how learning to trust the timing of your life will not only lead you in the right direction of your purpose, but will also set you free from the constraints of the world.

    0:00 Intro
    3:17 Trusting the timing of your life - my story 
    10:52 Timing is everything
    13:11 A time & place for everything
    15:40 The danger of rushing life’s timing
    22:30 Can you handle where you think you should be?
    26:02 Seasons vs Timelines
    28:57 Homework

    Follow Maya Galore! @Maya_Galore
    ⁠Instagram⁠, ⁠TikTok⁠, ⁠YouTube⁠
    Follow the podcast! @intothenext_pod
    ⁠Instagram, ⁠TikTok⁠ ,⁠YouTube⁠

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About Into the Next

Into the Next: Rebuilding with Maya Galore is a podcast for the woman who, despite setbacks that took her away from herself, wants to rebuild & transform into her best version. The show focuses on topics pertaining to healing, self-love, building confidence & elevating as a woman - setting the tone for an intentional, transparent & transformational atmosphere where real change happens - because the next & best version of you is waiting! Follow the podcast! IG - https://instagram.com/intothenext_pod TT - https://tiktok.com/@intothenext_pod YT - https://youtube.com/@intothenextpodcast
Podcast website
EducationSelf-Improvement

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