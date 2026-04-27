How we present ourselves speaks before we get the chance to. So we want to show up boldly, confident & authentically in every room we walk in! In today’s episode, Maya sits down with Style Strategist Yanique Duke to talk everything style, and why when doing the internal self-work, it’s ALSO imperative to improve the outside. How we present serves as our business card, limiting or opening opportunities. So to get the life your best version deserves, we must tackle how we show up!
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CHAPTERS
0:00 Welcome Yanique to the Show!
3:08 Personal Style Evolution
4:58 Motherhood & Style
7:09 Rebellion to Authenticity
9:06 The Journey to Dressing Authentically
10:27 Dressing with Intention
14:26 To the woman who doesn’t care…
17:49 How to Present Confidently
22:02 The Polished Method & Giving Flowers
25:54 Style Tips & Guest Question