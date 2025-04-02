97. How to Break Through the 'I Don't Wanna Think About It' Money Block Forever (2/7)

Are you avoiding your finances? Join me as I uncover the hidden reasons behind this common money block and how it might be affecting your abundance.In this solo episode of the Plenty podcast, I’m diving into a common money block I see, especially among women: financial avoidance. We often hear ourselves saying, “I just don’t want to think about it,” but this avoidance can really sabotage our financial well-being. I’ll share the root causes of this pattern, including societal conditioning and unconscious beliefs around power and victimization. Plus, I’ll offer some tips on how to shift from avoidance to engagement, build your capacity to handle money with ease, and step into a more abundant and empowered financial reality. If you’re ready to break free from old patterns and create a healthier, more pleasurable relationship with money, this episode is for you. And don’t forget to grab my free “Money Reset” resource to start rewiring your approach to wealth!“Our ambivalence about our money is because of our ambivalence about and around our power.” -Kate Northrup🎤 Let’s Dive into the Good Stuff on Plenty 🎤(00:00) Introduction to Financial Awareness(00:40) Cultural Conditioning and Financial Disenfranchisement(01:16) Avoidance and Feminine Energy(02:41) Financial Avoidance and Its Consequences(07:13) Maturity and Responsibility in Financial Matters(08:48) Ambivalence Towards Money and Power(13:15) Victimization and Lack of Agency(14:19) Trauma and Financial Patterns(19:31) Safety, Pleasure, and Financial Consciousness(21:33) Personal Journey of Financial Transformation(22:49) Co-Creating Your Financial Destiny(23:14) Balancing Financial EngagementLinks and Resources:Barbara Huson, formerly Barbara StanneyRewire for WealthSecrets of Six Figure WomenOvercoming Under EarningSacred SuccessTel DardenThe School of Alchemical Alignment✨ The Money Reset: Feel Good with Money—No Matter How Much You MakeMaking more money doesn’t guarantee financial ease… but this will. The Money Reset is a free audio experience designed to help you rewire your nervous system for wealth—so managing money feels effortless. 🎧💸Inside, you’ll learn how to:💡 Break the ‘money in, money out’ cycle and create lasting stability.🎯 Relax into a new relationship with money—where structure meets flow.✨ Use the 5-Minute Calm Cashflow Ritual to bring instant clarity to your finances.More money won’t solve money stress—a resourced, supple nervous system will. Ready to shift? 👉 Get The Money Reset Now! 👈Related Episode:The Relationship Between Money and Power (055)