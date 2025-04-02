98. Unlocking Financial Sobriety: The Counterintuitive Path to More Luxury and Freedom? (3/7)
Can financial consciousness actually feel good? Let’s talk about how to balance financial responsibility with a life of pleasure and abundance.In this solo episode of Plenty, I’m challenging the common belief that financial sobriety means constriction and deprivation. Instead, I’m exploring the counterintuitive path to creating a financial reality that feels both responsible and expansive, luxurious and free.I’ll be sharing insights on how to move beyond the extremes of hypervigilance and avoidance, cultivate a sense of safety and agency with money, and intentionally wire ourselves for receptivity and abundance. If you’re ready to create a financial life that aligns with your values and desires—without sacrificing joy and pleasure—this episode is for you.“Make your bliss list, insert as much of it as possible into your life now every single day, and that will allow you to build in financial sobriety while feeling blissful AF.” -Kate Northrup🎤 Let’s Dive into the Good Stuff on Plenty 🎤(00:00) Introduction to the episode and the series on financial abundance(01:45) The question: How to have financial sobriety while feeling blissful AF(03:45) Exploring the extremes of hypervigilance and avoidance with money(06:15) Moving into a sense of agency, resonance, and relationship with money(09:30) The importance of feeling safe with money(11:30) Creating a bliss list and intentionally filling life with abundance(13:45) The impact of stress and dysregulation on financial awareness(16:30) Wiring ourselves for receptivity and attracting more abundanceLinks and Resources:Tel DardenEmily Fletcher When Does Money Actually Feel Good?I’ve watched a pattern play out for years, and I know you’ve felt it, too: Making good money doesn’t automatically make you good with money.Even as my income increased, money stress never truly disappeared. I still felt a near-constant low-grade scarcity and pressure. I kept wondering:“When do I finally get to exhale?”And I know I’m not alone.I’ve seen brilliant, ambitious people—earning anywhere from $50K to $300M—still feeling:☑ Uneasy checking their bank accounts☑ Guilty when they finally buy something just for them☑ Confused about where their money actually goes☑ Like they should have “figured this out” by now☑ Unhappy and wondering if it’s all worth itHere’s the truth: More money alone doesn’t fix this.So what does?Good with MoneyHere’s What You’ll Learn in the 3-Day Experience:💡 Day 1: The Surprising Key to Relaxed Money ManifestationWhy traditional money advice fails – and the nervous system shift that makes wealth flow effortlessly.💡 Day 2: Unlocking Financial Confidence, Clarity & MagnetismA simple 6-step process to trust yourself with money, make aligned decisions, and feel financially secure.💡 Day 3: The Relaxed Money BlueprintThe 3 pillars for creating, keeping, and growing wealth – without stress.This only happens once a year. Are you in?If you’re ready to finally shift the way you experience money – so you can build, keep, and enjoy wealth with ease – now is your time. 🎧✨More money won’t solve money stress—a resourced, supple nervous system will. Ready to shift? 👉 🔗 Register now before doors close! 👈Related Episode:“I don’t wanna think about it” and other money blocks smart women have (097)
--------
29:08
97. How to Break Through the 'I Don't Wanna Think About It' Money Block Forever (2/7)
Are you avoiding your finances? Join me as I uncover the hidden reasons behind this common money block and how it might be affecting your abundance.In this solo episode of the Plenty podcast, I’m diving into a common money block I see, especially among women: financial avoidance. We often hear ourselves saying, “I just don’t want to think about it,” but this avoidance can really sabotage our financial well-being. I’ll share the root causes of this pattern, including societal conditioning and unconscious beliefs around power and victimization. Plus, I’ll offer some tips on how to shift from avoidance to engagement, build your capacity to handle money with ease, and step into a more abundant and empowered financial reality. If you’re ready to break free from old patterns and create a healthier, more pleasurable relationship with money, this episode is for you. And don’t forget to grab my free “Money Reset” resource to start rewiring your approach to wealth!“Our ambivalence about our money is because of our ambivalence about and around our power.” -Kate Northrup🎤 Let’s Dive into the Good Stuff on Plenty 🎤(00:00) Introduction to Financial Awareness(00:40) Cultural Conditioning and Financial Disenfranchisement(01:16) Avoidance and Feminine Energy(02:41) Financial Avoidance and Its Consequences(07:13) Maturity and Responsibility in Financial Matters(08:48) Ambivalence Towards Money and Power(13:15) Victimization and Lack of Agency(14:19) Trauma and Financial Patterns(19:31) Safety, Pleasure, and Financial Consciousness(21:33) Personal Journey of Financial Transformation(22:49) Co-Creating Your Financial Destiny(23:14) Balancing Financial EngagementLinks and Resources:Barbara Huson, formerly Barbara StanneyRewire for WealthSecrets of Six Figure WomenOvercoming Under EarningSacred SuccessTel DardenThe School of Alchemical Alignment✨ The Money Reset: Feel Good with Money—No Matter How Much You MakeMaking more money doesn’t guarantee financial ease… but this will. The Money Reset is a free audio experience designed to help you rewire your nervous system for wealth—so managing money feels effortless. 🎧💸Inside, you’ll learn how to:💡 Break the ‘money in, money out’ cycle and create lasting stability.🎯 Relax into a new relationship with money—where structure meets flow.✨ Use the 5-Minute Calm Cashflow Ritual to bring instant clarity to your finances.More money won’t solve money stress—a resourced, supple nervous system will. Ready to shift? 👉 Get The Money Reset Now! 👈Related Episode:The Relationship Between Money and Power (055)
--------
27:12
96. My problem with money mindset work (1/7)
What if mindset work isn’t enough? Join me as I unpack its limitations and reveal a deeper, more effective approach.In this solo episode of Plenty, I dive into why traditional money mindset work often falls short and how a neuroscience-based approach creates lasting financial transformation. I break down how your nervous system shapes your beliefs, behaviors, and financial reality—and why shifting these deep-rooted patterns is the key to true abundance. Instead of trying to “think” your way to wealth, I’ll show you how working with your body can lead to automatic mindset shifts that actually stick.This episode is for anyone ready to move beyond surface-level solutions and embrace a deeper, more sustainable path to financial peace and prosperity. You’ll learn why survival instincts can keep you stuck in scarcity and how integrating nervous system work can create long-term financial ease. Plus, I’ll share practical ways to start rewiring your money patterns today. Ready to break free from the cycle of money stress? Let’s dive in.“When we practice neural repatterning, the mindset shifts on its own.” – Kate Northrup🎤 Let’s Dive into the Good Stuff on Plenty 🎤(00:00) Introduction to Financial Abundance(00:44) Overview of the Series(01:54) Systemic Issues vs. Money Mindset(02:46) Understanding Conscious and Unconscious Thoughts(04:36) Neuroscience of Mindset and Behavior(06:45) The Mind-Body Connection(08:46) Embodiment in Financial Transformation(10:03) Nervous System and Healing(12:44) Nervous System Work for Thriving(13:21) Automatic Mindset Shifts through Neural Repatterning(14:38) Deep Change Beyond Conscious Thought(15:13) Conclusion and Call to Action✨ The Money Reset: Feel Good with Money—No Matter How Much You MakeMaking more money doesn’t guarantee financial ease… but this will. The Money Reset is a free audio experience designed to help you rewire your nervous system for wealth—so managing money feels effortless. 🎧💸Inside, you’ll learn how to:💡 Break the ‘money in, money out’ cycle and create lasting stability.🎯 Relax into a new relationship with money—where structure meets flow.✨ Use the 5-Minute Calm Cashflow Ritual to bring instant clarity to your finances.More money won’t solve money stress—a resourced, supple nervous system will. Ready to shift? 👉 Get The Money Reset Now! 👈Related Episode:Moving From Financial Hypervigilance and/or Dissociation to Resonance with Sarah Tacy (095)
--------
18:37
95. Moving From Financial Hypervigilance and/or Dissociation to Resonance with Sarah Tacy
How can we shift from financial stress to a state of resonance and flow? Join me and Sarah Tacy as we explore the nervous system’s role in transforming our relationships with oneself, others, and financesIn this episode of Plenty, I sit down with Sarah Tacy, a healer and nervous system expert, to explore how our body’s sense of safety often shapes our patterns of financial hypervigilance or dissociation. We dive into how healing is a relational process, the power of small, consistent steps, and why accompaniment—having the right support—is essential for lasting transformation. Sarah shares practical tools to regulate your nervous system, fostering a sense of ease not just with money but also in relationships, parenting, and self-care. This conversation is an invitation to shift from survival mode to thriving, helping you cultivate a deeper connection with yourself and your resources.“Small steps of self-care start to bring you back to yourself, back to a sense of safety.” –Sarah Tacy🎤 Let’s Dive into the Good Stuff on Plenty 🎤(00:22) Guest Introduction: Sarah Tacy(04:45) Understanding Nervous System Patterns(07:27) Motor Patterns and Feedback(09:32) Applying Feedback in Relationships(11:44) Embodied Experiences in Healing(14:29) The Need for Support(17:52) Co-Regulation and Support(19:33) Navigating Emotional Discomfort(22:04) The Need for Community Support(25:47) Tolerance vs. Resonance(31:50) Untangling the Nervous System(36:17) Navigating the Generative Field(39:24) Understanding Control vs. Choice(43:10) Stewardship in Financial Management(44:35) Generative Relationships(50:34) Regulation vs. Resonance(55:52) Flow in Parenting and Money(1:00:32) Understanding Financial DysregulationLinks and Resources:Amina AlTaiSimon SinekDr. BeckyPeter LevineTele DardenConnect with Sarah Tacy:WebsiteInstagramPodcast: Threshold MomentsJoin Resoursed ✨ The Money Reset: Feel Good with Money—No Matter How Much You MakeMaking more money doesn’t guarantee financial ease… but this will. The Money Reset is a free audio experience designed to help you rewire your nervous system for wealth—so managing money feels effortless. 🎧💸Inside, you’ll learn how to:💡 Break the ‘money in, money out’ cycle and create lasting stability.🎯 Relax into a new relationship with money—where structure meets flow.✨ Use the 5-Minute Calm Cashflow Ritual to bring instant clarity to your finances.More money won’t solve money stress—a resourced, supple nervous system will. Ready to shift? 👉 Get The Money Reset Now! 👈Related Episode:Unlocking Nervous System Healing with Sarah Tacy
--------
1:14:20
94. How do I stay in abundance when my partner is in scarcity?
What if your partner’s scarcity paradigm wasn’t a problem, but instead an opportunity for growth? How can you maintain your abundant consciousness while navigating the challenges of differing perspectives?In this solo episode of Plenty, I dive into a question I hear often—how do you stay in an abundance when your partner is in scarcity? I share practical, compassionate strategies to navigate this dynamic while honoring your own financial growth. We’ll explore how to understand your partner’s money story, recognize generational patterns, and extend an invitation to abundance from a place of approval rather than frustration. I’ll also guide you on taking full responsibility for your abundance, so your progress isn’t dependent on anyone else. Remember, real change comes from inspiration, not force—so let’s explore how to create harmony while staying grounded in your own financial empowerment. Plus, I’m sharing a free Money Breakthrough guide to support you on your journey!“Making your partner the problem is a sneaky way to get yourself off the hook for the courageous work of stepping into abundance.” -Kate Northrup🎤 Let’s Dive into the Good Stuff on Plenty 🎤(00:00) Introduction to Abundance and Change(00:35) Navigating Relationships with Different Money Mindsets(02:29) Reframing Challenges in Relationships(07:58) Understanding Partner’s Money Stories(12:16) Healing Money Difficulties in Partnership(14:30) Personal Responsibility in Financial Healing(15:36) Finding Approval and Inviting ChangeLinks and Resources:Maura MoynihanKris Carr Ready to create more ease on your wealth-building journey? I’ve put together a special Money Breakthrough Guide just for you! 🌟 I interviewed over 20 high-earning friends, and they revealed their most powerful money breakthroughs—the kind of insights usually shared behind closed doors. Now, I’m passing them on to you for free!Head to katenorthrup.com/breakthroughs to grab the guide PLUS a mini-lesson where I share my biggest money shifts and a powerful nervous system healing tool. This is your chance to transform your relationship with money—don’t miss it! 💸✨Related Episode:“My husband won’t let me spend the money” – what to do when you feel financially limited (082)
What if you could get more of what you want in life? But not through pushing, forcing, or pressure.
You can.
When it comes to money, time, and energy, no one’s gonna turn away more.
And Kate Northrup, Bestselling Author of Money: A Love Story and Do Less and host of Plenty, is here to help you expand your capacity to receive all of the best.
As a Money Empowerment OG who’s been at it for nearly 2 decades, Kate’s the abundance-oriented best friend you may not even know you’ve always needed.
Pull up a chair every week with top thought leaders, luminaries, and adventurers to learn how to have more abundance with ease.