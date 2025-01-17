Powered by RND
Conflict Coach with Dr. Emily Taylor

Tired of feeling overwhelmed by conflict in your life? Learn the skills to confidently handle any conflict, as certified mediator Dr. Emily Taylor coaches real ...
  • E4: Are You Ready to Have That Tough Conversation?
    Dr. Emily Taylor helps a manager prepare to meet with an angry employee. When you feel under attack in a tense meeting, it’s natural to react in ways that make the situation worse. Try practicing your approach to the meeting ahead of time. In this coaching session, Dr. Emily does a series of role-playing exercises to help Elizabeth prepare a script for her next meeting with an employee who has expressed frustration with Elizabeth’s management style. In this episode, you will learn how to: -Rehearse for a tough conversation in a conflict. - Know when to speak and when to listen. - Notice cues in a conflict that signal the other person’s needs. Let us know how these strategies work in your own life! Email Dr. Emily at [email protected] or connect with her on social media: @conflictcoachwithdremily
    33:39
  • E3: Are You Avoiding Action Because “It Could Be Worse?”
    Dr. Emily Taylor coaches a renter in a chaotic housing conflict. It’s easy for conflict-avoiders to get stuck in an unsatisfying situation because they’re convinced “it could be worse.” In this coaching session, Dr. Emily helps John to see his chaotic housing environment more clearly and consider whether he’s really committed to changing things. Together they uncover a surprising truth about John’s willingness to stay in his current situation. In this episode, you will learn how to: - Challenge the tendency to compare current issues to worst-case scenarios. - Watch for token gestures that don’t address the root conflict. - Recognize avoidance as a sign of internal resistance that may signal a different desired outcome. Let us know how these strategies work in your own life! Email Dr. Emily at [email protected] or connect with her on social media @conflictcoachwithdremily
    25:55
  • E2: Are you Escalating the Conflict by Accident?
    Dr. Emily Taylor coaches a homeowner in conflict with his neighbor over parking. The story you’re telling yourself about a conflict may have important gaps that are preventing you from finding resolution. In this episode, Dr. Emily coaches Logan to consider the narrative he’s created of a disagreement with his neighbor over parking that has escalated to threats of calling the police. In this episode, you will learn how to: - Consider the conflict from the other person’s perspective. - Re-examine the mode of communication you’re using in a conflict. - Know when to settle for partial resolution of a conflict. Let us know how these strategies work in your own life! Email Dr. Emily at [email protected] or connect with her on social media @conflictcoachwithdremily
    31:21
  • E1: What is Your Conflict Really About?
    Dr. Emily Taylor coaches a parent to discover the root of a repetitive disagreement. There’s a good chance the conflict you’re struggling with is about something deeper than you realize. That’s what Erika discovers in this coaching session about what seems like a minor, repetitive disagreement around mealtimes with her young daughters. In this coaching session, Dr. Emily guides Erika through strategies to identify what the conflict is really about and brainstorms new ways to communicate with her husband about the issue. In this episode, you will learn how to: - Clarify what’s below the surface of a conflict. - Use what you know about the other person to communicate more effectively. - Use the “non-violent communication” style in a conflict Dr. Emily recommends these resources on non-violent communication: https://www.cnvc.org/ https://nonviolentcommunication.com/resources/ Let us know how these strategies work in your own life! Email Dr. Emily at [email protected] or connect with her on social media @conflictcoachwithdremily
    27:54
  • TRAILER: Conflict Coach with Dr. Emily Taylor
    Tired of feeling overwhelmed by conflict in your life? Learn the skills to confidently handle any conflict, as certified mediator Dr. Emily Taylor coaches real people through real conflicts in their lives. From family struggles to workplace disputes, neighborhood conflicts to in-law disagreements, each episode of Conflict Coach with Dr. Emily Taylor gives you concrete strategies to find the root of a conflict, identify solutions and create positive change. Dr. Emily Taylor’s passion for helping others gain the confidence to navigate conflict comes from her personal experience (she’s a married mom of five!) and her professional life (PhD in psychology, certified conflict mediator, author of the books “Conflict Fluent” and “Raising Mediators.”) Conflicts are inevitable, but they don’t have to ruin your life. Let Dr. Emily Taylor be your guide to building the life you want. Conflict Coach with Dr. Emily Taylor is a BYUradio podcast. New episodes every other Tuesday starting February 4. Connect with Dr. Emily on social media @conflictcoachwithdremily.
    1:27

About Conflict Coach with Dr. Emily Taylor

Tired of feeling overwhelmed by conflict in your life? Learn the skills to confidently handle any conflict, as certified mediator Dr. Emily Taylor coaches real people through real conflicts in their lives. From family struggles to workplace disputes, neighborhood conflicts to in-law disagreements, each episode of Conflict Coach with Dr. Emily Taylor gives you concrete strategies to find the root of a conflict, identify solutions and create positive change. Dr. Emily Taylor’s passion for helping others gain the confidence to navigate conflict comes from her personal experience (she’s a married mom of five!) and her professional life (PhD in psychology, certified conflict mediator, author of the books “Conflict Fluent” and “Raising Mediators.”) Conflicts are inevitable, but they don’t have to ruin your life. Let Dr. Emily Taylor be your guide to building the life you want. Conflict Coach with Dr. Emily Taylor is a BYUradio podcast. New episodes every other Tuesday starting February 4. Connect with Dr. Emily on social media @conflictcoachwithdremily.
