Conflict Coach with Dr. Emily Taylor

Dr. Emily Taylor coaches a parent to discover the root of a repetitive disagreement. There’s a good chance the conflict you’re struggling with is about something deeper than you realize. That’s what Erika discovers in this coaching session about what seems like a minor, repetitive disagreement around mealtimes with her young daughters. In this coaching session, Dr. Emily guides Erika through strategies to identify what the conflict is really about and brainstorms new ways to communicate with her husband about the issue.
In this episode, you will learn how to:
- Clarify what’s below the surface of a conflict.
- Use what you know about the other person to communicate more effectively.
- Use the “non-violent communication” style in a conflict
Dr. Emily recommends these resources on non-violent communication:
https://www.cnvc.org/
https://nonviolentcommunication.com/resources/
