Olympus Dale: The Ghost of Valkyrie
Olympus Dale: The Ghost of Valkyrie
Olympus Dale: The Ghost of Valkyrie

BYUradio
Fiction, Drama, Kids & Family, Stories for Kids
Olympus Dale: The Ghost of Valkyrie
Latest episode

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • "Botching the End of the World" | Chapter 2
    Val picked the wrong day to skip school and head to the mall outside town. The town of Olympus Dale falls into mayhem and Martha rushes to get all her kids back home safely before the reactor comes online. | Olympus Dale: The Ghost of Valkyrie was created by, written, and directed by Tom Durham. CAST: Madeline Jayne as Valkyrie Smith, Trenton James as Orville Smith, Jefferson Hunter as Niels Newton Smith, Mia Bagley as Reina Galadriel Gomez, K-ets Yah Khai as Alastair "Skinny" Bones, Eric Villasmil as Chesterton "Chess" Wardle, Ali Durham as Martha Smith, Crystal Buras as Bonnet "Bonzy" Smith, Aria Love Jackson as Doctor Credence Brown, Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin as Elena Chen, Trenton James as Private Hicks, Kaylin Jones as Stephanie, Luke Brown as Comms Lieutenant, Emily Tucker Latham as British News Anchor, and Kaylin Jones as Computer Voice. | The sound team was led by Trent Reimschussel, Cayson Renshaw, Dan Carlisle, and Clarke Jackman, with engineering, sound design, music editing, and mixing by Kyra Brewer, Daniel Davis, Hannah Everitt, and Bridger Nebeker. The Olympus Dale theme and other original scoring is by Daniel Davis. | Olympus Dale: The Ghost of Valkyrie is produced by Brian Tanner, Sam Payne, Wendy Folsom, and Heather Bigley, with production coordination by Trent Hortin, Evie Hendrix, and Hannah Harlan. For more exciting audio adventures for the whole family, subscribe to Kaboom: An Audio Adventure Podcast wherever you’re listening to this podcast. Olympus Dale: The Ghost of Valkyrie comes from the Kaboom: An Audio Adventure Podcast team, and is a production of BYUradio.
    --------  
    18:57
  • "A UFO at the Ballgame" | Chapter 1
    The town of Olympus Dale is typically a peaceful and, frankly, boring place. That is, until a UFO descends on teenager Val and her boyfriend. Meanwhile, a secret military protocol sets a larger plot in motion. | Olympus Dale: The Ghost of Valkyrie was created by, written, and directed by Tom Durham. CAST: Madeline Jayne as Valkyrie Smith, Jefferson Hunter as Niels Newton Smith, Mia Bagley as Reina Galadriel Gomez, K-ets Yah Khai as Alastair "Skinny" Bones, Eric Villasmil as Chesterton "Chess" Wardle, Luke Brown as Adam Wolf, Sila Agavale as Major John Howling Wolf, Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin as Elena Chen, Danor Gerald as Captain Dolittle, Isaac Akers as Corporal Clayton Coldpepper, Danor Gerald as Private Tuckett, Ryann Wawro as Summer Rees, and Kaylin Jones as Bella. | The sound team was led by Trent Reimschussel, Cayson Renshaw, Dan Carlisle, and Clarke Jackman, with engineering, sound design, music editing, and mixing by Kyra Brewer, Daniel Davis, Joshua Foutz, Bridger Nebeker, and Karly Wilson. The Olympus Dale theme and other original scoring is by Daniel Davis. | Olympus Dale: The Ghost of Valkyrie is produced by Brian Tanner, Sam Payne, Wendy Folsom, and Heather Bigley, with production coordination by Trent Hortin, Evie Hendrix, and Hannah Harlan. | For more exciting audio adventures for the whole family, subscribe to Kaboom: An Audio Adventure Podcast wherever you’re listening to this podcast. Olympus Dale: The Ghost of Valkyrie comes from the Kaboom: An Audio Adventure Podcast team, and is a production of BYUradio.
    --------  
    14:25
  • TRAILER — Olympus Dale: The Ghost of Valkyrie
    A supernatural barrier mysteriously appears around the small town of Olympus Dale, trapping the citizens inside and cutting them off from the rest of the world. A group of misfit kids must face paranormal terrors to unravel the town's secrets and reverse a looming cataclysm. Episodes 1 & 2 premiere May 30, and then a new episode will come out on Fridays. Subscribe now so you don’t miss a single episode! Olympus Dale: The Ghost of Valkyrie comes from the Kaboom Podcast team. Find more adventures for the whole family to enjoy together by subscribing to Kaboom: An Audio Adventure Podcast wherever you get your podcasts. Olympus Dale: The Ghost of Valkyrie and Kaboom are produced by BYUradio.
    --------  
    1:27

About Olympus Dale: The Ghost of Valkyrie

A supernatural barrier mysteriously appears around the small town of Olympus Dale, trapping the citizens inside and cutting them off from the rest of the world. A group of misfit kids must face paranormal terrors to unravel the town's secrets and reverse a looming cataclysm.
Fiction, Drama, Kids & Family, Stories for Kids

