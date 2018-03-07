"A UFO at the Ballgame" | Chapter 1
The town of Olympus Dale is typically a peaceful and, frankly, boring place. That is, until a UFO descends on teenager Val and her boyfriend. Meanwhile, a secret military protocol sets a larger plot in motion.
| Olympus Dale: The Ghost of Valkyrie was created by, written, and directed by Tom Durham.
CAST: Madeline Jayne as Valkyrie Smith, Jefferson Hunter as Niels Newton Smith, Mia Bagley as Reina Galadriel Gomez, K-ets Yah Khai as Alastair "Skinny" Bones, Eric Villasmil as Chesterton "Chess" Wardle, Luke Brown as Adam Wolf, Sila Agavale as Major John Howling Wolf, Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin as Elena Chen, Danor Gerald as Captain Dolittle, Isaac Akers as Corporal Clayton Coldpepper, Danor Gerald as Private Tuckett, Ryann Wawro as Summer Rees, and Kaylin Jones as Bella.
| The sound team was led by Trent Reimschussel, Cayson Renshaw, Dan Carlisle, and Clarke Jackman, with engineering, sound design, music editing, and mixing by Kyra Brewer, Daniel Davis, Joshua Foutz, Bridger Nebeker, and Karly Wilson. The Olympus Dale theme and other original scoring is by Daniel Davis.
| Olympus Dale: The Ghost of Valkyrie is produced by Brian Tanner, Sam Payne, Wendy Folsom, and Heather Bigley, with production coordination by Trent Hortin, Evie Hendrix, and Hannah Harlan.
Olympus Dale: The Ghost of Valkyrie comes from the Kaboom: An Audio Adventure Podcast team, and is a production of BYUradio.