Our family members are not always who we think. When Eleonore Richland exposed her father’s dark legacy, she vowed to clean up the family business – and hired h... More
5/1/2023
5:01
4/11/2023
8:04
Strange Days: Behind the Scenes of Season 3 | 7
In this special interview episode, Sarah Hagi, co-host of Wondery's Scamfluencers, sits down with Blood Ties writer and director, Benjamin Gray, and its star, Gillian Jacobs. They'll talk about the inspiration for Season 3, pushing the boundaries of immersive audio, and Eleonore's transformation from bright-eyed CEO to major power player.
10/3/2022
32:59
Till Death Do Us Part | 6
Thousands of miles from New York, Eleonore and Santino learn their real problem is waiting for them back at home.
9/26/2022
30:24
Adverse Reactions | 5
Thousands of miles from New York, Eleonore and Santino learn their real problem is waiting for them back at home.
All episodes are available now. You can binge the series ad-free on Wondery+ or on Amazon Music with a Prime membership or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.