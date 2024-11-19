Powered by RND
CreepsMcPasta Creepypasta Radio

Podcast CreepsMcPasta Creepypasta Radio
Creeps McPasta
'Creepypastas' are the urban legends of the internet. A new age of horror told through digital word of mouth.
FictionDramaTrue Crime

Available Episodes

5 of 1000
  • "Every Halloween a House on My Street Puts Out Candy. No One’s Lived There for Decades" Creepypasta
    CREEPYPASTA STORY►by Frequent-Cat:   / every_year_a_house_on_my_street_puts_out_c...  Creepypastas are the campfire tales of the internet. Horror stories spread through Reddit r/nosleep, forums and blogs, rather than word of mouth. Whether you believe these scary stories to be true or not is left to your own discretion and imagination.
    --------  
    25:46
  • "There is a forest where all sounds stop" Creepypasta
    CREEPYPASTA STORY►by Frequent-Cat:   / there_is_a_forest_where_all_sounds_stop  Creepypastas are the campfire tales of the internet. Horror stories spread through Reddit r/nosleep, forums and blogs, rather than word of mouth. Whether you believe these scary stories to be true or not is left to your own discretion and imagination.
    --------  
    50:24
  • 3+ Hours of CHILLING r/nosleep Horror Stories to vibe out with before Halloween. Spooky.
    CREEPYPASTA STORIES-►0:00 "My wife drowned our son in the bathtub. Now I know why." Creepypasta►25:45 "The previous tenant left some unwanted items. Now I know why." Creepypasta►55:07 "The train I usually take has changed its course, it is now headed nowhere..." Creepypasta►01:28:39"Someone Tried to Save me 158 Times" Creepypasta►2:25:17"Family_simulator.EXE" Creepypasta►03:03:27"Participants Needed for Sleep Study! Earn $5,000! No Experience Required" CreepypastaCreepypastas are the campfire tales of the internet. Horror stories spread through Reddit r/nosleep, forums and blogs, rather than word of mouth. Whether you believe these scary stories to be true or not is left to your own discretion and imagination.
    --------  
    2:12:42
  • "The High Church Ritual" Creepypasta
    LISTEN TO CREEPYPASTAS ON THE GO-SPOTIFY► https://open.spotify.com/show/7l0iRPd...iTUNES► https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast...Creepypastas are the campfire tales of the internet. Horror stories spread through Reddit r/nosleep, forums and blogs, rather than word of mouth. Whether you believe these scary stories to be true or not is left to your own discretion and imagination. SUGGESTED CREEPYPASTA PLAYLISTS-►"Good Places to Start"-    • "I wasn't careful enough on the deep ...  ►"Personal Favourites"-    • "I sold my soul for a used dishwasher...  ►"Written by me"-    • "I've been Blind my Whole Life" Creep...  ►"Long Stories"-    • Long Stories  FOLLOW ME ON-►Twitter:   / creeps_mcpasta  ►Instagram:   / creepsmcpasta  ►Twitch:   / creepsmcpasta  ►Facebook:   / creepsmcpasta  CREEPYPASTA MUSIC/ SFX- ►http://bit.ly/Audionic ♪►http://bit.ly/Myuusic ♪►http://bit.ly/incompt ♪►http://bit.ly/EpidemicM ♪This creepypasta is for entertainment purposes only
    --------  
    28:44
  • "The Dead Internet Theory" Creepypasta
    Creepypastas are the campfire tales of the internet. Horror stories spread through Reddit r/nosleep, forums and blogs, rather than word of mouth. Whether you believe these scary stories to be true or not is left to your own discretion and imagination.
    --------  
    35:38

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About CreepsMcPasta Creepypasta Radio

