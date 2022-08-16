Curious Matter Presents: The Rapscallion Agency

In our first Curious Matter Presents we are bringing you the pilot episode of Rapscallion Agency and a special interview with creators Christof Leputka and Robin Shore to learn a little about the show and the Leviathan Chronicles Universe. Set shortly after the events of the award-winning podcast The Leviathan Chronicles, The Rapscallion Agency continues the adventures of its two youngest characters, Lisette Mainsabiles and Paul Lee (aka Cluracan) who moved to Paris and use their unique skills to start a business, navigate young love, and lovingly care for a cybernetic rat. After converting a bakery van into their mobile hi-tech headquarters, Lisette and Cluaracan explore Paris by calling upon old acquaintances to help them find work for their new agency, But during a professional 'audition', Lisette and Cluracan are double-crossed, managing to escape with a priceless research asset that makes them a target of a powerful international conglomerate, VeyTech Pharmaceutical. As they try to decode the mystery in their possession, they have to stay alive as they are ruthlessly hunted by an assassin with a metal arm while figuring out who they can really trust to help them escape France. The Leviathan Chronicles is a full cast audio drama about a race of immortals that have been secretly living in a hidden city called Leviathan, deep under the Pacific Ocean. For centuries, the utopian society has existed in peace, gently influencing world events on the surface. But soon, a civil war erupts between the immortals that wish to stay hidden, and those that want to integrate fully with the rest of mankind on the surface. A clandestine division of the CIA known as Blackdoor discovers the immortals' existence and seeks to eliminate the perceived threat that they represent to U.S. sovereignty. Soon, a three-way war erupts across the globe as each faction fights for supremacy, leaving the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Discover more podcasts set in the Leviathan Universe at www.leviathanaudioproductions.com.