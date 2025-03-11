Trailer | ADHD with Jenna Free

When you're tired of trying the latest ADHD tips and tricks it's time to do some deeper work. This is what we do here. No more rushing to get everything over with so you can go lay down. We are here to regulate and start truly living (and enjoying) your life. Through Regulation work and 'The ADHD Reset' we will change the way you experience life with ADHD (think more fun and less dread).