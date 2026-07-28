What if the World Cup is about more than just soccer?

In this episode, we're connecting dots that most people never think to connect.

Why do billions of people gather around sports? Why do we call someone "the GOAT"? Why does the number 33 keep appearing in symbolism and esoteric traditions? Why have civilizations—from Babylon to Rome to today—always elevated heroes and built spectacles that capture the world's attention?

Together, we'll explore the symbolism behind the World Cup, the rise of hero worship, the difference between biblical numbers and numerology, and the deeper question that Scripture continually asks:

What has your worship?

This isn't an episode about condemning sports or telling you it's wrong to enjoy a game. It's about examining the human heart and asking when admiration crosses the line into devotion.

Because every culture has its heroes.

Every kingdom has its symbols.

And every human being worships something.

The question isn't if you worship.

The question is who—or what—has your worship?

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