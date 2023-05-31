Introduction Episode

Amy, also known as eyesontheright4.0 on Instagram, is an educator, Christian counselor, and student of the Bible who, over the last 7 years has been diving into the study of the illuminati, secret societies, pagan religions, Hollywood, the secret symbolism of the "elites," and truths that have been purposely hidden. Amy grew up in Souther California, close to Hollywood and has known people in the industry, and spent time researching and talking with SRA (satanic ritual abuse) survivors and mk ultra/mind control de-programmers - as well as avidly reading to learn more about this beast system that has purposely been set up to keep us in the dark. Within the last few years, the explosion of satanism and exposing these types of "rabbit holes" has increased on the internet. Very few social media and podcast influencers, couple this rising evil with the lens of the Bible and a seasoned maturity of discernment. Amy decided to start this podcast because she felt as though there was so much information but no real education behind it. It seems that more and more people are uncovering the evil in the world, but aren’t coupling that with the hope -giving direction and wisdom to navigate our world better both physically and spiritually. As a Christ follower working in ministry and teaching the Bible over 25 years, Amy has delved into some of these deeper constructs of the supernatural realm through her experiences. With this extensive experience working in the trenches with people all over the world it has equipped her for where she is today. Along with solo podcasts, Amy will also be doing interviews from time to time, and in lieu of a membership you will find deep dive interviews for downloads on her website. Look forward to these interviews with experts in the field of ministry, the illuminati, pagan and occult history, and much more. Website for Counseling: https://www.biblicalguidancecounseling.com Sign up for Amy's newsletter to receive emails about upcoming monthly workshops: https://www.biblicalguidancecounseling.com