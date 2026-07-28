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100 episodes
- Who Can You Trust Online? In a world where social media can make anyone an overnight authority, how do we know who's teaching biblical truth and who's simply gaining influence?
In this episode, I am joined by Rod Smith of Millenial Mustard Seed podcast, we discuss why Scripture commands believers to test every spirit, examine every teacher, and measure every message against God's Word—not popularity, charisma, or compelling testimonies.
We cover:
Why social media has changed who influences the Church.
The rise of ex-occult and New Age influencers—and why testimony alone isn't enough.
Red flags to watch for in pastors, podcasters, and Christian influencers.
How to develop biblical discernment instead of following personalities.
Why this conversation is more important now than ever as deception increases.
Key Scriptures: 1 John 4:1, Acts 17:11, Matthew 7:15-23, Galatians 1:8-9, 2 Timothy 4:3-4
If this episode encouraged you, please follow the podcast, leave a review, and share.
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Amy is a Christian counselor - book an appointment:
https://www.biblicalguidancecounseling.com/appointments
Amy’s online Bible studies:
https://rumble.com/c/BibleStudywithEyesontheright?e9s=src_v1_cmd
Instagram:
@eyesontherightpodcast
@eyesontheright
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Follow Rod- https://creators.spotify.com/pod/profile/rodney-jay/
- What if the World Cup is about more than just soccer?
In this episode, we're connecting dots that most people never think to connect.
Why do billions of people gather around sports? Why do we call someone "the GOAT"? Why does the number 33 keep appearing in symbolism and esoteric traditions? Why have civilizations—from Babylon to Rome to today—always elevated heroes and built spectacles that capture the world's attention?
Together, we'll explore the symbolism behind the World Cup, the rise of hero worship, the difference between biblical numbers and numerology, and the deeper question that Scripture continually asks:
What has your worship?
This isn't an episode about condemning sports or telling you it's wrong to enjoy a game. It's about examining the human heart and asking when admiration crosses the line into devotion.
Because every culture has its heroes.
Every kingdom has its symbols.
And every human being worships something.
The question isn't if you worship.
The question is who—or what—has your worship?
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Amy is a Christian counselor - book an appointment:
https://www.biblicalguidancecounseling.com/appointments
Amy’s online Bible studies:
https://rumble.com/c/BibleStudywithEyesontheright?e9s=src_v1_cmd
Instagram:
@eyesontherightpodcast
@eyesontheright
- What happens when today's biggest conspiracy theories collide with a biblical worldview?
In this episode of Eyes on the Right Podcast: We talk Conspiracy Culture, I sit down with Scott Mitchell, former pastor and host of Bible Mysteries Podcast, for a casual conversation about some of the most talked-about—and controversial—topics in today's culture.
From UFO disclosure and government narratives to the Nephilim, fallen angels, end-times speculation, and the growing fascination with the supernatural, we explore why these conversations are capturing so much attention and how Christians can approach them with biblical discernment.
This isn't about sensationalism or claiming to have every answer. It's about asking thoughtful questions, searching the Scriptures, and discussing the cultural narratives shaping our world today.
In this episode:
• UFO Disclosure
• Fallen Angels & the Nephilim
• Biblical prophecy & the end times
• Conspiracy culture & fringe theories
• Spiritual deception & discernment
• Current events through a biblical lens
Whether you're deeply invested in these topics or just beginning to explore them, this episode will challenge you to think critically, stay grounded in Scripture, and join the conversation.
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Amy is a Christian counselor - book an appointment:
https://www.biblicalguidancecounseling.com/appointments
Amy’s online Bible studies:
https://rumble.com/c/BibleStudywithEyesontheright?e9s=src_v1_cmd
Instagram:
@eyesontherightpodcast
@eyesontheright
Scott Mitchell: https://www.biblemysteriespodcast.com
- Can anxiety, depression, PTSD, addiction, or chronic pain have a spiritual root?
In this powerful conversation, Beatty Carmichael, author of The Prayer of Freedom, shares why he believes many struggles commonly labeled as mental illness or chronic conditions may involve spiritual oppression. We discuss deliverance, healing, forgiveness, repentance, spiritual warfare, and the biblical pathway to freedom found in James 5:16.
We also address the toughest questions: Why are some people healed while others aren't? What about Paul's thorn in the flesh, Job's suffering, and faithful believers who continue to struggle despite years of prayer?
Whether you're skeptical, searching for answers, or longing for breakthrough, this episode explores what Scripture says about healing, demonic oppression, mental health, deliverance ministry, anxiety, depression, addiction recovery, chronic illness, and the hope found in Christ.
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Amy is a Christian counselor - book an appointment:
https://www.biblicalguidancecounseling.com/appointments
Amy’s online Bible studies:
https://rumble.com/c/BibleStudywithEyesontheright?e9s=src_v1_cmd
Instagram:
@eyesontherightpodcast
@eyesontheright
-----------------------------------
Beatty: https://theprayeroffreedom.com
- UFO disclosure is dominating headlines, but could the conversation be about more than extraterrestrials?
In this episode, I explore the connections between recent UFO and UAP revelations, alleged alien encounters, the lost city of Atlantis, Jeffrey Epstein's reported interest in eugenics and genetics and those ties to the Nazi breeding programs, and the biblical accounts of Genesis 6, the Nephilim, and the Days of Noah.
We'll examine claims surrounding Grays, Nordics, Reptilians, ancient civilizations, transhumanism, breeding programs, and the growing discussion around non-human intelligence. Most importantly, we'll ask what Scripture says about deception, spiritual warfare, and the end times.
Are we witnessing the return of ancient narratives under a modern name? Could today's disclosure movement have deeper spiritual implications?
In this podcast I cover:
• UFO Disclosure & UAP News
• Non-Human Intelligence (NHI)
• Genesis 6 & The Nephilim
• Atlantis & Ancient Civilizations
• Jeffrey Epstein & Eugenics
• Transhumanism & Genetic Engineering
• End Times Prophecy
• Spiritual Deception & Discernment
• The Days of Noah
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Amy is a Christian counselor - book an appointment:
https://www.biblicalguidancecounseling.com/appointments
Amy’s online Bible studies:
https://rumble.com/c/BibleStudywithEyesontheright?e9s=src_v1_cmd
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About Eyes on the Right Podcast
Uncover the hidden forces shaping our culture through a Biblical lens. This podcast explores topics such as secret societies, occult symbolism, pagan religions, Hollywood influence, spiritual warfare, mind control, media manipulation, end-times deception, and intentionally concealed truths. Drawing from years of research, insider accounts, survivor testimonies, and conversations with deprogrammers, each episode examines the deeper spiritual narratives behind current events and cultural trends. If you're seeking discernment, truth, and a Scriptural perspective on the world, this is for you.Podcast website
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