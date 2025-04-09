Why are so many people dying at Dauphin County Prison? When Lamont Jones finds out his cousin has died after being locked up at the jail he is determined to find answers. And what he learns sets him and an entire community on a fight for change. From Wondery and Penn Live, a story about one notorious county jail … and a community’s attempts to change it for good. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

About Death County, PA

Lamont Jones leaves Dauphin County Prison for the last time, a free man ready to move on with his life. But when his young cousin dies in that same jail, he learns that this is not the only mysterious death that has plagued Dauphin County Prison. The search for the truth will put him at odds with a reality TV show coroner who claims to speak for the dead and people in power who all have something to hide.