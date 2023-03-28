Moms and Mysteries: A True Crime Podcast

Moms and Mysteries is a true crime podcast hosted by Mandy and Melissa, two friends who deep dive into a new case each week. Conversational in tone and heavy on... More
Available Episodes
The Murder of Missy Bevers
This week we are discussing the baffling murder of Missy Bevers, a loving mother of three children, with a passion for helping others.
Research assistance by Anna Luria. Research by Haley Gray.
4/25/2023
56:12
The Murder of Julie Jensen- Part 2
This week is part-two of a two-part story about the murder of Julie Jensen, a beloved mother, sister and friend. Julie feared her husband Mark Jensen would one day take her life, and she went so far as to write a letter that said as much. But would the letter even make it into the trial, and without it, would the prosecution have enough to put Mark away?
Research by Haley Gray with Haley Gray Research.
4/18/2023
57:04
The Murder of Julie Jensen- Part 1
This week is part one of a two-part story about the murder of Julie Jensen, a beloved mother, sister and friend. Julie feared her husband Mark Jensen would one day take her life, and she went so far as to write a letter that said as much. But would the letter even make it into the trial, and without it, would the prosecution have enough to put Mark away?
Research by Haley Gray with Haley Gray Research.
4/11/2023
1:10:19
The Disappearance of Tracy Ocasio
This week we are discussing the disappearance of Tracy Ocasio and the man thought to be responsible for her murder.
Research by Haley Gray with Haley Gray Research.
4/4/2023
1:16:24
Anthony Gignac: The Prince of Fraud
This week we are discussing Anthony Gignac, a con artist who spent years posing as various Saudi princes in order to swindle millions of dollars from businesses and people.
