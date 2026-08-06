Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
Moms and Mysteries: A True Crime Podcast
Moms and Mysteries Podcast
Latest episode
1015 episodes
- On November 24, 1971, a man calling himself Dan Cooper boarded a flight in Portland, handed a flight attendant a note saying he had a bomb, and walked away with $200,000 in ransom after jumping out of the plane somewhere over the Pacific Northwest. He was never identified. His body was never found. And to this day, most of the money has never turned up.To the public, it looked like he got away with it. That was enough.
In the months and years that followed, a string of men tried to copy what Dan (or who the public would know him by) D.B. Cooper had done boarding planes with fake bombs, demanding money and parachutes, and attempting to disappear into the sky. Some lost their nerve. Some were surrounded before they ever got off the ground. One actually knew how to use a parachute, landed successfully in a Colorado wheat field, and then discovered that the U.S. Air Force had been watching him the entire way down.
We cover the original D.B. Cooper hijacking and the copycats who followed, and why nearly all of them demonstrated just how unlikely his disappearance really was.
Thank you to this week's sponsors!
Right now IQ Bars is offering our special podcast listeners including the Ultimate sampler pack, plus FREE shipping. That’s MOMS to 64000. Message and data rates may apply. See terms for details.
Download Cash App Today: https://click.cash.app/ui6m/vwn13ren #CashAppPod. Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. Savings provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.
New episodes every Tuesday and Thursday!
Follow us on Instagram: @momsandmysteries
Join our Patreon: patreon.com/momsandmysteries
Visit our website: momsandmysteries.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- On the night of his 21st birthday, U.S. Army soldier Zarius Hildabrand came home drunk from the bars in Anchorage, Alaska. His wife Saria, also a soldier and also 21, spent the next hour going through his phone and finding proof he had been cheating. A neighbor heard a single gunshot at 2:46 AM.By the next morning, Zarius was texting her coworkers from her phone, telling her friends she had walked out, and joining the search party that formed to find her. He knew exactly where she was the entire time.
Saria Hildabrand was a National Guard combat medic who had moved to Alaska to build a life and a career. She called her mom every single day. On June 25, 2026, a jury found Zarius guilty of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. He faces up to 99 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for October 2026.
Thank you to this week's sponsors!
Sleep cooler this summer with Boll & Branch. Get 15% off your first order plus free shipping at BollandBranch.com/moms with code moms. Exclusions apply.
Right now IQ Bars is offering our special podcast listeners including the Ultimate sampler pack, plus FREE shipping. That’s MOMS to 64000. Message and data rates may apply. See terms for details.
New episodes every Tuesday and Thursday!
Follow us on Instagram: @momsandmysteries
Join our Patreon: patreon.com/momsandmysteries
Visit our website: momsandmysteries.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
[Re-Release + Update] Lindsay Shiver: The "Kill Him" Text and the Case That May Never Go to Trial07/30/2026 | 47 mins.In the summer of 2023, police in the Bahamas were investigating a routine bar burglary when they stumbled onto something shocking . And that was WhatsApp messages on a suspect's phone containing a photo of Robert Shiver, a former Auburn football player and Georgia businessman, alongside a text that read: "Kill him." The messages were allegedly sent by his wife, Lindsay Shiver, a former beauty queen from south Alabama.
Three years later, Lindsay has still not gone to trial. The case has been delayed over and over again — and now her U.S. attorney is arguing it should be thrown out entirely, claiming there is a "legally fatal" defect in the prosecution's case. He says the Bahamas may not even have jurisdiction to charge her because she was in the United States, not the Bahamas, on the day the alleged conspiracy took place.We originally covered this case in March 2026. We are re-releasing it today with a new update because this story is still very much unfolding, and the question we keep asking is: will Lindsay Shiver ever actually face a jury?
We cover the full story: the marriage, the affair, the hitman, the accidental discovery, and where everything stands right now.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- When successful Houston veterinarian Valerie McDaniel began dating Leon Jacob, they bonded over the problems they believed their former partners were causing them. Leon presented himself as a brilliant surgeon, but the reality was a trail of failed residencies, massive debt, and a history of stalking and abuse. Within weeks of their relationship starting, those private grievances escalated into a shocking murder-for-hire plot.
In this episode, we dive into how Leon and Valerie arranged to have both of their exes killed, the undercover sting operation at an Olive Garden that brought them down, and the tragic aftermath of their arrests.
Thank you to this week's sponsors!
IQBAR is offering our special podcast listeners 20% off all IQBAR products—including the Ultimate sampler pack—plus FREE shipping. To get yours text MOMS to 64000. Message and data rates may apply. See terms for details.
Make your summer wardrobe feel easier. Go to Quince.com/moms for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada, too.
Support the show:
Check out our Patreon for ad-free episodes and exclusive bonus content: patreon.com/momsandmysteriespodcast
Follow us on Instagram: @momsandmysteries
Visit our website: momsandmysteries.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The Framing of Michelle Hadley: The Full Story Behind Netflix's A Toxic Love Story07/23/2026 | 1h 12 mins.After the release of Netflix's A Toxic Love Story, we knew it was time to bring this one back. We originally covered the case of Michelle Hadley in 2019, but the story has changed dramatically since then, and this week we are telling the whole thing from start to finish.
In 2016, Michelle Hadley was accused of terrorizing her ex-fiance's pregnant wife and sending strangers to her home to carry out a violent sexual attack. The evidence appeared so overwhelming that Michelle spent 88 days in jail and faced the possibility of life in prison. But the case was never simply about a jealous ex and the woman who replaced her, and it would take years to uncover the role of the man connecting them.
Following a federal investigation and a major 2023 conviction, we now know that US Marshal Ian Diaz was not just an innocent bystander to his new wife's diabolical framing plot. He was an active participant who used his federal position to help send an innocent woman to jail.
Thank you to this week's sponsors!
For 50% off your order, head to DailyLook.com and use code MOMS50.
Amplify your spring look with Thrive Causemetics. Go to thrivecausemetics.com/MOMS for an exclusive offer of 20% off your first order.
Text MOMS to 64000 to get 20% off all IQBAR products, plus FREE shipping. Message and data rates may apply.
New episodes every Tuesday and Thursday!
Follow us on Instagram: @momsandmysteries
Join our Patreon: patreon.com/momsandmysteries
Visit our website: momsandmysteries.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Society & Culture podcasts
- The Way I Heard It with Mike RoweHistory, Society & Culture
- The Oprah PodcastSociety & Culture
- Stuff You Should KnowSociety & Culture
- If Books Could KillArts, Books, News, Politics, Society & Culture
- The Ezra Klein ShowGovernment, News, Society & Culture
- Sword and ScaleBusiness, Documentary, Entrepreneurship, History, Society & Culture, True Crime
- The Shawn Ryan ShowPhilosophy, Society & Culture
- Behind the BastardsHistory, News, Society & Culture
- Freakonomics RadioDocumentary, Society & Culture
- This American LifeArts, News, Politics, Society & Culture
Trending Society & Culture podcasts
- The Rabbit Hole: Conspiracy TheoriesHistory, Society & Culture
- Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry and Lindsie ChrisleyKids & Family, Society & Culture
- The World's First Podcast with Erin & Sara FosterHealth & Wellness, Leisure, Society & Culture
- Wild Card with Rachel MartinSociety & Culture
- Next Question with Katie CouricDocumentary, Entertainment News, Health & Wellness, News, Society & Culture
- Bloodline BanterComedy, Society & Culture
- True Scary StoryArts, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Out & AboutRelationships, Society & Culture
- Klein/Ally Show: The PodcastSociety & Culture
- Literally! With Rob LoweSociety & Culture
- Mike DropDocumentary, News, Personal Journals, Politics, Society & Culture
- Critics at Large | The New YorkerSociety & Culture
- Spot On with Link LaurenSociety & Culture
- A Little Bit CultyEducation, Society & Culture
- Once Upon a Time… at Bennington CollegeSociety & Culture
- The Atlas Obscura PodcastPlaces & Travel, Society & Culture
- Good GuysComedy, Society & Culture
- Lemme Say ThisComedy, Music, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Woman Evolve with Sarah Jakes RobertsReligion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- The Town with Matthew BelloniSociety & Culture
- Pop ApologistsSociety & Culture
- Migrant OdysseyDocumentary, Personal Journals, Places & Travel, Science, Social Sciences, Society & Culture
- Snarky in the SuburbsRelationships, Society & Culture
- The Secret World of Roald DahlDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
- Macrodosing: Arian Foster and PFT CommenterPhilosophy, Society & Culture
- What Now? with Trevor NoahComedy, News, Society & Culture
About Moms and Mysteries: A True Crime Podcast
Two Florida moms, hundreds of mysteries, and one obsession: 'How did this happen?' Mandy and Melissa bring you twice-a-week deep dives into true crime—from Florida's most bizarre cases to infamous mysteries worldwide—all with the warmth, wit, and dark humor of two friends who've been hooked on mysteries since childhood. New episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.Podcast website
Listen to Moms and Mysteries: A True Crime Podcast, The Way I Heard It with Mike Rowe and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Moms and Mysteries: A True Crime Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.