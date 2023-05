Moms and Mysteries: A True Crime Podcast

The Murder of Julie Jensen- Part 1

This week is part one of a two-part story about the murder of Julie Jensen, a beloved mother, sister and friend. Julie feared her husband Mark Jensen would one day take her life, and she went so far as to write a letter that said as much. But would the letter even make it into the trial, and without it, would the prosecution have enough to put Mark away?

Research by Haley Gray with Haley Gray Research.

Sources: https://murderpedia.org/male.J/images/jensen_mark/Complaint.pdf https://murderpedia.org/male.J/images/jensen_mark/julie_letter.pdf https://www.newspapers.com/image/599509714/?terms=julie%20jensen&match=1 https://www.newspapers.com/image/599501622/?terms=julie%20jensen&match=1 https://www.newspapers.com/image/599501751/?terms=julie%20jensen&match=1 https://www.newspapers.com/image/599502247/ https://www.newspapers.com/image/599528374/?terms=mark%20jensen&match=1 https://www.newspapers.com/image/599526720/ https://www.newspapers.com/image/599523385/?terms=mark%20jensen&match=1 https://www.newspapers.com/image/599546643/