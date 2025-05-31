Scott Wolter: Templar Temple Technology

One of the most enduring mysteries of all time is what happened on Oak Island in Nova Scotia? Was there treasure buried there and is it still there? One of the most popular cable television shows ever, The Curse of Oak Island on History Channel, investigated the mystery spending millions of dollars over ten seasons and could not find the treasure. Both Don Ruh and Scott Wolter have had firsthand involvement with the island and its mysteries over the years, Don sharing two maps with Rick and Marty Lagina via his friend and co-researcher Zena Halpern, and Scott with his multiple visits to the island. However, they had little interest in the mystery until early in 2023 when a trove of encrypted documents came to Don as part of their research of the Knights’ Templar Cremona Document materials. Once decoded, the five messages and three sketches and one new map of the island revealed shockingly detailed information about who constructed, “ The Underground Project,” put treasure there and what happened to it. Finally, the over six-centuries-long mystery has been solved. Incredibly, the documents also provide new insight into the fabled Holy Grail.Forensic geologist Scott Wolter was host of History Channel’ s hit show, America Unearthed, which followed him on his quest to uncover the truth behind controversial historic artifacts and sites found throughout North America and beyond. Scott is the author of three books about the Templars and Freemasons, including the wildly controversial, The Hooked X: Key to the Secret History of North America. Scott is a 32nd degree Freemason and Templar Knight, and is married to author and co-researcher, Janet Wolter. They have two adult children and two grandchildren. Donald Ruh, author of The Scrolls of Onteora: The Cremona Document, was born and raised in Mount Vernon, N.Y. and worked as an electronics technician in the manufacturing process of medical equipment, retiring in 2008. He is an honorary member of the New York State Archaeological Association, and a member of the New England Antiquities Association (NEARA) since 1998. He has worked with Scott Wolter since 2006 to decode and understand the complex historic maps and other materials contained in the Cremona Document.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/earth-ancients--2790919/support.