Cliff Dunning
Society & CultureScienceSocial Sciences
  • Dan Richards: Archaeological DeDunking
    Dan Richards is an independent researcher whose YouTube channel, "DeDunking the Past," examines lost civilizations and alternative history. www.youtube.com/@DeDunkingBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/earth-ancients--2790919/support.
    --------  
    1:25:24
  • Destiny: Karen Harrison, Naturally Psychic
    “An instant classic, Naturally Psychic is a spectacular educational resource and a how-to guide to nearly every aspect of psychic phenomena. From honing your intuition and clairvoyance to learning automatic writing skills and how to access the rarified world of animal communication, this book will sharpen every one of your senses.”—Antonio Pagliarulo, author of The Evil Eye Discover how psychic you really are with this comprehensive and practical guide to developing and honing your psychic skills. Naturally Psychic shows you how to awaken your natural psychic abilities and experiment with psychic tools to get answers, guide your decisions, and enrich your life. For the curious seeker as well as the skilled practitioner, Naturally Psychic offers techniques, tips, and tools designed to awaken, refresh, and sharpen one’s natural psychic gifts byactivating your psychic giftsbecoming more intuitiveremembering your dreamsaccessing the subconsciousKaren Harrison has helped many thousands of people awaken their psychic selves and improve their daily lives. Now she offers that in a book. This title was previously published as The Everyday Psychic.Karen Harrison has been involved with magick, the psychic arts, and occultism since early childhood. She earned a master of herbology from the Emerson College of Herbology in Montreal and is the proprietress of Moon Magick Alchemical Apothecary. She and her husband also own Isis Books, Gifts and Healing Oasis in Denver, Colorado (www.isisbooks.com), the largest and most complete brick and mortar store in the US that specializes in world spirituality, magick, herbs, and essential oils. She is the author of The Herbal Alchemist’s Handbook. Through her store, she has a strong social media presence, with 22,000 followers.https://isisbooks.com/Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/earth-ancients--2790919/support.
    --------  
    1:21:48
  • Marco Vigato: Megalithic Mexico
    The ARX Project was launched in 2020 with the goal to provide a multidisciplinary approach to the study of the ancient past. We work in partnership with governmental and non-governmental institutions to advance our knowledge of human history and the origins of civilization.​We are a Mexico based non profit organization that is sustained through the work and passion of our associates, as well as through the generosity and contributions of our sponsors, both public and private. ​We constantly welcome new Team members to join in and collaborate on our projects and expeditions. Please, send us your CV or a short personal profile and we will be in touch.As a non-profit organization, we rely on donations and sponsorships, as well as on the work and contributions of our Associates, to support our activities. ​In addition to the the direct and immediate costs of organizing and coordinating research expeditions and conservation efforts on the ground, even a small non-profit organization such as ours faces significant expenses to keep our projects running. These include the cost of administration and accounting, tax liabilities, web-hosting fees and subscriptions, as well as many of the day-to-day expenses required to keep the lights on. Much of these costs are covered directly by our Associates, who are all volounteers and do this out of a sincere commitment to the mission and vision of the ARX Project, and do not include the countless hours spent working on projects aside from our own day-to-day jobs and our families.    ​Marco M. Vigato has has dedicated the past 15 years to documenting the evidence of ancient advanced civilizations around the world. The author of several research papers, documentaries, and the popular blog Uncharted Ruins, he holds degrees from Harvard Business School and Bocconi University. A native of Italy, he lives in Mexico City.https://www.arxproject.org/ Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/earth-ancients--2790919/support.
    --------  
    1:45:11
  • Destiny: Ellen Dee Davidson, Sacred Forest Bathing
    Reconnect with nature for healing, creativity, and expanded awareness• Presents receptivity techniques and forest bathing protocols to help you cultivate a sensitivity to nature• Shares the author’s awakenings within an ancient redwood forest, including prescient dreams and telepathic tree communication• Shows how forest bathing can calm, soothe, and heal our bodies, minds, and spiritsAdvancing the practices of forest bathing and nature therapy to mystical levels, Ellen Dee Davidson explores the profound healing, heightened creativity, and intuitive states of consciousness available to us when we commune deeply with nature.Weaving together environmental science, wilderness adventure, goddess mythology, and the sentience of old growth redwoods, the author shows how to cultivate a sensitivity to the forest and open a channel to its wisdom. She presents simple techniques of receptivity, some from her Buddhist mindfulness practice, along with forest-bathing protocols, showing how forest bathing can calm, soothe, and heal our bodies, minds, and spirits. She also recounts her own remarkable healing after twenty years suffering from fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue.Revealing how ancient trees can help expand our consciousness, the author shares her awakenings within an ancient redwood forest, including prescient dreams and telepathic tree communication. She also explores deities, elementals, and spirits connected to forests and trees, including dryads, the Norse goddess Freyja, and Elen of the Ways, one of the earliest goddesses in Britain.This book shows how, when humans listen deeply to nature and allow the living biosphere to be our guide, restoration of ourselves and our world is possible.Ellen Dee Davidson has worked as a creative writing, piano, and elementary school teacher and is the author of a number of children’s books, including Wind, which won the Nautilus Gold Award, and The Miracle Forest. She is a member of TreeSisters, Awakening Women, and the Earth Treasure Vase Global Healing Project. She lives in Bayside, California.https://www.ellendeedavidson.com/Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/earth-ancients--2790919/support.
    --------  
    1:24:42
  • Scott Wolter: Templar Temple Technology
    One of the most enduring mysteries of all time is what happened on Oak Island in Nova Scotia?    Was there treasure buried there and is it still there?    One of the most popular cable television shows ever,  The Curse of Oak Island  on History Channel, investigated the mystery spending millions of dollars over ten seasons and could not find the treasure.    Both Don Ruh and Scott Wolter have had firsthand involvement with the island and its mysteries over the years, Don sharing two maps with Rick and Marty Lagina via his friend and co-researcher Zena Halpern, and Scott with his multiple visits to the island.    However, they had little interest in the mystery until early in 2023 when a trove of encrypted documents came to Don as part of their research of the Knights’ Templar Cremona Document materials.    Once decoded, the five messages and three sketches and one new map of the island revealed shockingly detailed information about who constructed, “ The Underground Project,”     put treasure there and what happened to it.    Finally, the over six-centuries-long mystery has been solved.    Incredibly, the documents also provide new insight into the fabled Holy Grail.Forensic geologist Scott Wolter was host of History Channel’ s hit show, America Unearthed, which followed him on his quest to uncover the truth behind controversial historic artifacts and sites found throughout North America and beyond.  Scott is the author of three books about the Templars and Freemasons, including the wildly controversial,  The Hooked X: Key to the Secret History of North America. Scott is a 32nd degree Freemason and Templar Knight, and is married to author and co-researcher, Janet Wolter. They have two adult children and two grandchildren. Donald Ruh, author of  The Scrolls of Onteora: The Cremona Document, was born and raised in Mount Vernon, N.Y. and worked as an electronics technician in the manufacturing process of medical equipment, retiring in 2008. He is an honorary member of the New York State Archaeological Association, and a member of the New England Antiquities Association (NEARA) since 1998. He has worked with Scott Wolter since 2006 to decode and understand the complex historic maps and other materials contained in the Cremona Document.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/earth-ancients--2790919/support.
    --------  
    1:17:03

About Earth Ancients

Earth Ancients chronicles the growing (and often suppressed) evidence of known and unknown civilizations, their ruined cities, and artifacts developed from advanced science and technology. Erased from the pages of time, these cultures discovered and charted the heavens, developed earth-centric sciences and unleashed advancements that parallel and, in many cases, surpass our own. Join us and discover our lost history.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/earth-ancients--2790919/support.
