Reconnect with nature for healing, creativity, and expanded awareness• Presents receptivity techniques and forest bathing protocols to help you cultivate a sensitivity to nature• Shares the author's awakenings within an ancient redwood forest, including prescient dreams and telepathic tree communication• Shows how forest bathing can calm, soothe, and heal our bodies, minds, and spiritsAdvancing the practices of forest bathing and nature therapy to mystical levels, Ellen Dee Davidson explores the profound healing, heightened creativity, and intuitive states of consciousness available to us when we commune deeply with nature.Weaving together environmental science, wilderness adventure, goddess mythology, and the sentience of old growth redwoods, the author shows how to cultivate a sensitivity to the forest and open a channel to its wisdom. She presents simple techniques of receptivity, some from her Buddhist mindfulness practice, along with forest-bathing protocols, showing how forest bathing can calm, soothe, and heal our bodies, minds, and spirits. She also recounts her own remarkable healing after twenty years suffering from fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue.Revealing how ancient trees can help expand our consciousness, the author shares her awakenings within an ancient redwood forest, including prescient dreams and telepathic tree communication. She also explores deities, elementals, and spirits connected to forests and trees, including dryads, the Norse goddess Freyja, and Elen of the Ways, one of the earliest goddesses in Britain.This book shows how, when humans listen deeply to nature and allow the living biosphere to be our guide, restoration of ourselves and our world is possible.Ellen Dee Davidson has worked as a creative writing, piano, and elementary school teacher and is the author of a number of children's books, including Wind, which won the Nautilus Gold Award, and The Miracle Forest. She is a member of TreeSisters, Awakening Women, and the Earth Treasure Vase Global Healing Project. She lives in Bayside, California.