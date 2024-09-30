For this special 10th anniversary episode of The Psychology Podcast, Scott draws on science to answer the age-old question: Do nice guys really finish last? First, Scott pinpoints exactly what women mean when they use terms such as “bad boy” and “nice guy.” Then he discusses the psychology of individuals who are primarily driven by selfish desires, and how they go about obtaining their mating goals. Then, Scott looks at what women actually want, including what some women want, and what some women want some of the time. Finally, Scott presents what he thinks are the most reasonable conclusions based on all of the current evidence and he offers advice for nice guys, women, and bad boys.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
1:08:15
The Psychology of Outrage w/ Dr. Kurt Gray
This week Scott is joined by author and professor of psychology at the University of North Carolina, Dr. Kurt Gray. Scott and Dr. Gray discuss why Americans seem so divided at this point in time, the psychology of self-righteous indignation, how we all share harm-based moral minds, and what we can do to find common ground.
48:37
How to Make It to the End With No Regrets w/Jodi Wellman
This week Scott is joined by Jodi Wellman. Jodi is an author, executive coach, and expert on resiliency. Scott and Jodi discuss living well with no regrets, and learning to embrace the bright side of your limited time on Earth.
49:59
Is Toxic Productivity Ruining Your Life? w/Israa Nasir
This week Scott is joined by author, speaker and therapist, Israa Nasir. Scott and Israa discuss toxic productivity, the connection between productivity and self-worth, and how to transform shame into curiosity.
39:54
How Tribalism Can Unite Us w/ Dr. Michael Morris
This week Scott is joined by author and professor of leadership at the Columbia Business School, Dr. Michael Morris. Scott and Dr. Morris discuss the upsides of tribalism— from uniting different tribes to practical implications for workplace inclusion to how tribal psychology may be our best hope for social change.
In each episode, we talk with inspiring scientists, thinkers, and other self-actualized individuals who will give you a greater understanding of yourself, others, and the world we live in. Scott Barry Kaufman explores the depths of human potential and tries to get a glimpse into human possibility in every episode.