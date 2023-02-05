TheThinkingAtheist
The Thinking Atheist
Seth Andrews, a former Christian broadcaster and believer for 30 years, ultimately escaped the bonds of superstitious thinking to embrace the more satisfying ex...
Seth Andrews, a former Christian broadcaster and believer for 30 years, ultimately escaped the bonds of superstitious thinking to embrace the more satisfying ex...
If I Was the Intelligent Designer (PART TWO: with Dr. Abby Hafer)
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Abby Hafer is author of the book, "The Not So Intelligent Designer." She thinks a Creator could have done much better.
If I Was the Intelligent Designer (PART ONE)
The Intelligent Design crowd keeps insisting that all things have been divinely fine-tuned just for us. In this show, we suggest some better ideas.
God-Awful Video Games (with Noah Lugeons)
Noah joins us to talk (hideous) Christian video games and films. Buckle up.
"Sorry About the Car Crash!" - GOD
From within a pile of crashed cars, a local police department thanked God. Does this make any sense? Plus...your calls.
The Slots of Sin!
Here's a bonus for you...a 6 1/2 minute True Story about the war on (satanic?) slots in the mid-twentieth century. Enjoy!Subscribe: http://www.truestoriespodcast.com
Seth Andrews, a former Christian broadcaster and believer for 30 years, ultimately escaped the bonds of superstitious thinking to embrace the more satisfying explanations that science provides.
A professional video producer and host of one of the most popular atheist communities on the internet, Seth Andrews brings a polished format, a relaxed environment and a rage-free challenge to the religious beliefs that defined his youth. Podcast website Listen to TheThinkingAtheist, Silver Pilled and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
