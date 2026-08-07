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795 episodes
- A few weeks ago, James Hodgson of the Humanism Now podcast invited Seth Andrews for a chat. It was an enjoyable conversation about doing the right things "for goodness' sake."
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/thethinkingatheist--3270347/support.
- On July 11th, 2026, two activists took the stage for 2.5 hours of humor and humanism. The full house had a great time, and you will as well.
VIDEO
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/thethinkingatheist--3270347/support.
- During the July 12th, 2026 protest at the entrance of Ken Ham's Ark Encounter, Seth Andrews had a discussion/debate with an Ark apologist. Seth describes the exchange, dismantles the Noah myth, and plays a fiercely-delivered speech by a Noah from the skeptic community.
Noah Lugeons speech
Facebook thread
Creation Museum video
Ark Encounter video
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/thethinkingatheist--3270347/support.
- Co-authors Karis Burkowski and David Fitzgerald have taken a deep dive into the Bible's tragic attitudes about women. We discuss the project and the "Good Book" that subjugates and silences based on gender.
THE BOOK
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/thethinkingatheist--3270347/support.
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About TheThinkingAtheist
Seth Andrews, a former Christian broadcaster and believer for 30 years, ultimately escaped the bonds of superstitious thinking to embrace the more satisfying explanations that science provides. A professional video producer and host of one of the most popular atheist communities on the internet, Seth Andrews brings a polished format, a relaxed environment and a rage-free challenge to the religious beliefs that defined his youth.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/thethinkingatheist--3270347/support.Podcast website
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