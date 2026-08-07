Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsEducationTheThinkingAtheist
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
TheThinkingAtheist
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

TheThinkingAtheist

The Thinking Atheist
EducationScience
TheThinkingAtheist
Latest episode

795 episodes

  • TheThinkingAtheist

    Goodness Doesn't Need a God

    08/07/2026 | 52 mins.
    A few weeks ago, James Hodgson of the Humanism Now podcast invited Seth Andrews for a chat. It was an enjoyable conversation about doing the right things "for goodness' sake."

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/thethinkingatheist--3270347/support.
  • TheThinkingAtheist

    Seth Andrews and Noah Lugeons: Live in Cincinnati!

    08/04/2026 | 2h 25 mins.
    On July 11th, 2026, two activists took the stage for 2.5 hours of humor and humanism. The full house had a great time, and you will as well.

    VIDEO

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/thethinkingatheist--3270347/support.
  • TheThinkingAtheist

    The Odyssey and Kakistocracy

    07/28/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    A "woke" movie has riled the Right Wing! We talk about "The Odyssey" and much more.

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/thethinkingatheist--3270347/support.
  • TheThinkingAtheist

    That's Just Insulting: My Chat with an Ark Encounter Evangelist

    07/21/2026 | 56 mins.
    During the July 12th, 2026 protest at the entrance of Ken Ham's Ark Encounter, Seth Andrews had a discussion/debate with an Ark apologist. Seth describes the exchange, dismantles the Noah myth, and plays a fiercely-delivered speech by a Noah from the skeptic community.

    Noah Lugeons speech 
    Facebook thread
    Creation Museum video
    Ark Encounter video

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/thethinkingatheist--3270347/support.
  • TheThinkingAtheist

    Clearly Written by Boys: A Woman's Guide to the Bible

    07/14/2026 | 45 mins.
    Co-authors Karis Burkowski and David Fitzgerald have taken a deep dive into the Bible's tragic attitudes about women. We discuss the project and the "Good Book" that subjugates and silences based on gender.

    THE BOOK

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/thethinkingatheist--3270347/support.
More Education podcasts
Trending Education podcasts
About TheThinkingAtheist
Seth Andrews, a former Christian broadcaster and believer for 30 years, ultimately escaped the bonds of superstitious thinking to embrace the more satisfying explanations that science provides. A professional video producer and host of one of the most popular atheist communities on the internet, Seth Andrews brings a polished format, a relaxed environment and a rage-free challenge to the religious beliefs that defined his youth.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/thethinkingatheist--3270347/support.
Podcast website
EducationScienceSociety & Culture

Listen to TheThinkingAtheist, Mick Unplugged and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 12:49:17 PM
A company fromMADSACK