The Thinking Atheist
ScienceEducationSociety & Culture
Seth Andrews, a former Christian broadcaster and believer for 30 years, ultimately escaped the bonds of superstitious thinking to embrace the more satisfying ex... More

  • If I Was the Intelligent Designer (PART TWO: with Dr. Abby Hafer)
    Evolutionary biologist Dr. Abby Hafer is author of the book, "The Not So Intelligent Designer." She thinks a Creator could have done much better.
    5/2/2023
    48:48
  • If I Was the Intelligent Designer (PART ONE)
    The Intelligent Design crowd keeps insisting that all things have been divinely fine-tuned just for us. In this show, we suggest some better ideas.
    4/25/2023
    55:30
  • God-Awful Video Games (with Noah Lugeons)
    Noah joins us to talk (hideous) Christian video games and films. Buckle up.
    4/18/2023
    55:11
  • "Sorry About the Car Crash!" - GOD
    From within a pile of crashed cars, a local police department thanked God. Does this make any sense? Plus...your calls.
    4/11/2023
    1:00:14
  • The Slots of Sin!
    Here's a bonus for you...a 6 1/2 minute True Story about the war on (satanic?) slots in the mid-twentieth century. Enjoy!Subscribe: http://www.truestoriespodcast.com
    4/6/2023
    7:31

Seth Andrews, a former Christian broadcaster and believer for 30 years, ultimately escaped the bonds of superstitious thinking to embrace the more satisfying explanations that science provides.

A professional video producer and host of one of the most popular atheist communities on the internet, Seth Andrews brings a polished format, a relaxed environment and a rage-free challenge to the religious beliefs that defined his youth.
