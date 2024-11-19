Ep:138 Sasquatch Of The Dungeness River

Zach never really gave bigfoot any thought until he was faced with the reality of it during a fishing trip. That day sent him down the rabbit hole which led to having not one, but two sightings on the same outing. He also shares his sighting of a white triangle UFO in the same area. What's going on around the Dungeness River?