Bigfoot Crossroads

Matt Knapp
Bigfoot Crossroads brings eye witness stories of bigfoot and other unexplained mysteries directly to you. Join veteran podcast host and former bigfoot investiga...
ScienceNatural SciencesSociety & CultureDocumentary

  • Ep:139 Bigfoot Face To Face
    Joey shares his exciting bigfoot encounters for the first time, as he relives the moment that he was only ten feet away from a massive sasquatch!
    1:06:06
  • Ep:138 Sasquatch Of The Dungeness River
    Zach never really gave bigfoot any thought until he was faced with the reality of it during a fishing trip. That day sent him down the rabbit hole which led to having not one, but two sightings on the same outing. He also shares his sighting of a white triangle UFO in the same area. What's going on around the Dungeness River?
    39:03
  • Ep:137 Sasquatch Meadow
    Two life-long friends and physicians share their exciting stories from when they set out to find bigfoot. But what happens when the sasquatch finds you first?
    1:52:15
  • Ep:136 Return To The Portal with Brent Thomas
    Host of the Paranormal Portal, Brent Thomas, joins me for a candid conversation about bigfoot, the paranormal, and everything in between. Has research into these topics been derailed? Is the veil falling apart? Is it too late for all of us? Probably not, but we give our thoughts on the current state of all things unexplained.
    1:17:17
  • Ep:135 Smoky Mountain Bigfoot
    The Smoky Mountains have a rich history of bigfoot sightings, so it's no wonder a sasquatch crashed the party when this group of friends rented a cabin. Plus a couple of spooky ghost stories on this episode of Bigfoot Crossroads.
    43:26

About Bigfoot Crossroads

Bigfoot Crossroads brings eye witness stories of bigfoot and other unexplained mysteries directly to you. Join veteran podcast host and former bigfoot investigator Matt Knapp, as he speaks candidly with people about their encounters with sasquatch, the paranormal, UFOs, and other unexplained phenomenon.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/bigfoot-crossroads--5637756/support.
