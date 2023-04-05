#188 Consciousness measured at point of death; the lifeform with seven genomes; impact of Covid on the gut

From bright lights at the end of a tunnel, to hearing dead loved ones, there are many common sensations related to near death experiences. But what's going on in the brain to cause them? The team hears about a signal measured in the brains of people just before they died.Aliens may make contact with Earth as early as 2029. That's the theory at least. The team explains how some of NASA's deep space spacecraft could be used to beam back messages from distant planets.For the first time an organism has been discovered with seven entirely distinct genomes inside it. The team finds out about this record breaking cryptomonad alga.Covid-19 could be wreaking havoc on our gut microbiome, explaining why so many people experience gastrointestinal symptoms while infected. The team finds out how the disease is interacting with the gut, and whether there are any long term effects.Alpha male elephant seals with the largest harems die younger than those with fewer females. Listen to the sounds of their territorial grunts as the team finds out what's going on.On the pod are Rowan Hooper, Clare Wilson, Alexandra Thompson and Michael Le Page.