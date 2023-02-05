The Naked Scientists flagship science show brings you a lighthearted look at the latest scientific breakthroughs, interviews with the world's top scientists, an... More
Did rugby give me dementia at 40?
How repeated bumps to the head in sport can add up to dementia later in life... Like this podcast? Please help us by supporting the Naked Scientists
5/2/2023
29:14
Ultra-processed cuisine and catch-up vaccines
The doctor and broadcaster, Chris van Tulleken, on why ultra-processed food is making us fat and ill, the team that think they're close to cracking the male contraceptive pill, and the WHO's drive to get more people vaccinated. Like this podcast? Please help us by supporting the Naked Scientists
4/28/2023
31:14
Dealing with Diabesity
With 14 million new cases of diabetes each year being attributed to poor diet and half the worlds' population estimated to be overweight or obese by 2035, it's no wonder the UK's Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty, claims the situation around these conditions presents one of 'the biggest future health challenges we face.' So why is it happening and what can be done to reverse these worrying trends? We find out what dieting does to your metabolism, and whether the effectivness of weight loss drugs in the short term might make them a part of the solution... Like this podcast? Please help us by supporting the Naked Scientists
4/25/2023
26:16
Starship explodes & soundscapes for sleep
In the news this week, Elon Musk's Starship experiences a 'rapid unscheduled disassembly', there's progress in developing a universal flu vaccine, and the sounds which might help your little one to fall asleep... Like this podcast? Please help us by supporting the Naked Scientists
4/21/2023
33:16
Taking a trip into a black hole
Black holes are one of the most extreme things in the universe. Their gravitational pull is so strong, they can bend light and even time. So were you to find one and fall into it...what would happen? Like this podcast? Please help us by supporting the Naked Scientists
The Naked Scientists flagship science show brings you a lighthearted look at the latest scientific breakthroughs, interviews with the world's top scientists, answers to your science questions and science experiments to try at home.